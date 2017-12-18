Two new teams join Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll

Unbeaten West Rowan and North Mecklenburg join the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 girls basketball poll this week.
West Rowan, which was scheduled to play Mooresville Monday night, is 7-0 and joins the poll for the first time this season.
North Meck returns to the poll after winning two straight games. The Vikings are tied with No. 2 Mallard Creek at the top of the I-MECK conference. Both teams are 4-0 in league play.
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Ardrey Kell (4A)
10-1
1
2
Mallard Creek (4A)
7-1
2
3
Hickory Ridge (3A)
6-1
3
4
Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)
7-0
4
5
North Iredell (3A)
8-1
6
6
South Mecklenburg (4A)
9-2
5
7
East Burke (2A)
9-0
9
8
Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A)
7-0
10
9
Morganton Freedom (3A)
4-1
7
10
Monroe Parkwood (3A)
9-0
13
11
Providence Day (IND)
8-4
8
12
Rock Hill (5A)
6-2
12
13
West Rowan (3A)
7-0
NR
14
North Mecklenburg (4A)
8-2
NR
15
Berry (4A)
6-2
15
16
East Rutherford (2A)
5-1
14
Dropped Out: Hough (4A, 6-3); Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 6-4). Also receiving consideration: Providence (4A, 6-2); China Grove Carson (3A, 6-1); Statesville (3A, 7-2); Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A, 6-2); Salisbury (2A, 6-0); Maiden (2A, 6-0); Union Academy (1A, 8-1)
Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association. The boys Sweet 16 runs Thursday online and appears in print each Friday. Click here for the most recent boys poll.
