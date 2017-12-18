Independence senior Jamarius Burton is one of the Charlotte Observer players of the week in high school basketball
Independence senior Jamarius Burton is one of the Charlotte Observer players of the week in high school basketball Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer
Independence senior Jamarius Burton is one of the Charlotte Observer players of the week in high school basketball Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Independence star Jamarius Burton among Observer players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 18, 2017 04:13 PM

Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: 6-foot-8 junior center had 23 points, 13 rebounds and a block in a 78-63 win at previously unbeaten Carmel Christian Friday. It was a game that could be a preview of the NCISAA 2A state championship game in February.

Jamarius Burton, Independence: 6-5 senior guard had 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in an emphatic 78-70 win over rival Butler Friday. Oregon State was scheduled to visit Burton Monday. He is also being recruited by Coastal Carolina, Central Florida, George Mason, St. Louis and Temple.

Janiya Downs, South Rowan girls: Junior scored her 1,000th point this week. She had 35 points and 20 rebounds against Thomasville Tuesday and 26 points and 10 rebounds against East Rowan Wednesday and 31 points against Lexington Friday. For the season, she averages 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game.

Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School: 21 points, 12 rebounds in a 60-57 overtime win at Greensboro Day Tuesday. At the time, Greensboro Day was ranked No. 10 nationally by MaxPreps.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: broke her aunt’s school-record of 41 points set back in 1973. Johnson had a 44-point, 10-rebound, four-steal, two-block performance against Lake Norman Charter Tuesday.

Caleb McReed, Myers Park: game-high 37 points in a 77-72 upset of No. 5 Butler Tuesday. McReed is a 6-foot-2 junior guard. He finished the game with two four-point plays (fouled while making a 3-pointer) plus a steal and a layup to prevent Butler a chance to tie at the end of the game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video