Independence star Jamarius Burton among Observer players of the week

Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: 6-foot-8 junior center had 23 points, 13 rebounds and a block in a 78-63 win at previously unbeaten Carmel Christian Friday. It was a game that could be a preview of the NCISAA 2A state championship game in February.
Jamarius Burton, Independence: 6-5 senior guard had 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in an emphatic 78-70 win over rival Butler Friday. Oregon State was scheduled to visit Burton Monday. He is also being recruited by Coastal Carolina, Central Florida, George Mason, St. Louis and Temple.
Janiya Downs, South Rowan girls: Junior scored her 1,000th point this week. She had 35 points and 20 rebounds against Thomasville Tuesday and 26 points and 10 rebounds against East Rowan Wednesday and 31 points against Lexington Friday. For the season, she averages 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game.
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School: 21 points, 12 rebounds in a 60-57 overtime win at Greensboro Day Tuesday. At the time, Greensboro Day was ranked No. 10 nationally by MaxPreps.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: broke her aunt’s school-record of 41 points set back in 1973. Johnson had a 44-point, 10-rebound, four-steal, two-block performance against Lake Norman Charter Tuesday.
Caleb McReed, Myers Park: game-high 37 points in a 77-72 upset of No. 5 Butler Tuesday. McReed is a 6-foot-2 junior guard. He finished the game with two four-point plays (fouled while making a 3-pointer) plus a steal and a layup to prevent Butler a chance to tie at the end of the game.
