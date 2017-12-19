York Prep 6-8 junior D.J. Burns, right, had 20 points in Monday’s upset win over Sweet 16 No. 7 York Prep
High School Sports

Monday’s Roundup: York Prep upsets No. 7 Christian; boys, girls capsules

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 19, 2017 12:01 PM

Elevator

Charlotte Catholic: Cougars have won seven straight games after Monday’s 63-59 win over Charlotte Latin.

Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian girls: had 13 points, 20 rebounds in a loss to York Prep Monday. It was Walker’s third straight double-double.

York Prep: The Patriots (9-4) won their third game in a row, upsetting Sweet 16 No. 7 Charlotte Christian Monday in double overtime. Charlotte Christian held the ball for the entire first OT but missed a game-winning attempt. The game featured two of the area’s top forwards. York Prep’s DJ Burns had 20 points. Christian’s Blake Preston had 22. In its past five games, Charlotte Christian is 2-3.

Mallard Creek girls: Mavericks, No. 2 in the Sweet 16, won their eighth straight game Monday, beating Concord Robinson 82-47. Junior Dazia Lawrence (17 points, five rebounds, five assists) and senior Janay Sanders (16 points, five assists, four steals) led the Mavericks (8-1).

Monday’s #BIG5 Performers

Vince Cole, York Prep: 6-foot-6 senior shot 7-of-10 from 3-point range and had a game-high 30 points in the Charlotte Christian upset. Cole was removed from the game by head coach Frank Hamrick after getting a verbal altercation with Christian head coach Shonn Brown.

Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin girls: UNC recruit had 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 54-35 win over Charlotte Catholic.

Tate Johnson, Tyler Nelson, Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: In a 72-57 win over Providence, Johnson made seven 3-point shots and finished with 21 points, four assists and two rebounds; Nelson had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists; and Clark had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Nelson averages 3.4 blocks per game.

Kendall Terry, Berry girls: 10 points, six steals and four assists in a 56-23 win over Garinger.

Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: 21 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three steals in a 68-53 win over West Mecklenburg.

Monday’s Boys Basketball Capsules

YORK PREP 67, NO. 7 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 61

CCS - 12 16 17 12 0 4 - 61

YORK PREP - 13 18 13 13 0 10 - 67

CCS: Blake Preston 22, Terrelle Brown 11, Hudson 10, U-Edosomwan 10, Tharrington 6, Bennett 2

YORK: V. Cole 30, Burns 20, Wright 6, Dean 4, Bateman 4, Williams 3

Records: CCS: Overall 9-4, Conf. 0 - 0; YORK Overall 0-0, Conf. 0-0.

NO. 12 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 63, CHARLOTTE LATIN 59

CCHS 10 13 17 23 63

CLS 9 9 15 26 59

CCHS- Matt Ciccone 14, Adam Robbe 15, Rogan 9, Harkins 4, Berger 9, Scibelli 4, McKinstry 5, Fabyan 3

CLS- JP Smith 25, John Beecy 10, Bennett Smith 14, Felkner 4, Lloyd 1

NO. 13 ARDREY KELL 78, COVENANT DAY 41

AK: 24 13 24 17

CD: 18 7 7 9

AK: Harper Hendricks - 14 pts; Knoah Carver 12 pts; David Kasanganay - 12 pts; Kam Flynn - 10 pts.

CD: Patterson - 15 pts. Anderson 9 pts.

NO. 14 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 68, MONROE PARKWOOD 40

Forest Hills 15 22 16 15 -- 68

Parkwood 8 7 14 12 -- 40

FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 20, Jamylan Blakeney 13, Rorie 9, Belin 9, Richardson 6, McLaughlin 5, Owens 2, Horne 1, Lowery 3

PARKWOOD --Tanner Knight 10, McGee 7, Batson 8, Rankin 3, Saldiveri 4, Crimmons 4, Ivey 4

Records: Forest Hills 6-1, Parkwood 3-7

NO. 15 FORT MILL NATION FORD 56, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 53

Nation Ford 12 8 22 14 56

South Pointe 17 11 10 15 53

Nation Ford Top Scores Eric Moulds - 14 Khy Smith - 7 Zeb Graham - 12 Wayde Prince - 7 Ben Tuipulotu - 9 Sean McCabe - 2 Cade Chatham - 5

South Pointe Top Scores BJ Davis - 9 Jhon McCorn - 4 Austin Wilson - 12 Jordan Davis - 3 Maurice Crawford - 7 Issac Ross - 6 Andarius Boulware - 11 Thomas Pebila - 2

Records Nation Ford 7-2;

BERRY 54, GARINGER 53

Berry 16 11 12 12 3 54

Garinger 11 18 14 8 2 53

Berry M Brown 11 J Riley 4 A Cortez 10 W Filmore 10 D Best 1 E Smith 5 R White 7 D Conner 2 M Wilson 2

Record: Berry 6-4

Garinger Kamara 13 Ford 5 Gamble 6 Williams 21 Mcintyre 3 Browning 4 McWaine 1

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 68, CHRIST THE KING 24

CSD 16 22 21 9 — 68

CTK 4 7 5 8 — 24

COMM SCH OF DAV (68) - Alexander 11, Ellington 9,

Renshaw 14, Johnson 7, Davis 10, Boone 8, Holshouser 6, Chiara 3

CTK (24) - Buchsbaum 13, Quintero 3, Zuhosley 3, Kuhn 2, Hendershott 2, Todd 1

Records: CSD 5-1; 1-0 CTK 1-11; 0-0

Notes: Jr forward Ryan Renshaw led all scorers with 14 pts, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals on 7/11 shooting from the field

LAKE NORMAN 80, NORTH IREDELL 54

Lake Norman 17 23 25 15 -- 80

North Iredell 9 13 15 17 -- 54

Lake Norman: Demarcus Johnson 12, Austin Edds 11, Zach Schulz 10, Robinson 9, Hudson 9, Brazil 8, Haglan 7, Rigby 3, Cruz 3, Welsh 3, Adams 2, Rossi 2, Smith 1

North Iredell: Landon Tilley 14, Cameron Ross 10, Antonio Allison 10, Skinner 6, Cass 6, Tuggle 4, Wilcox 3, Barzee 1

Records: Lake Norman (7-3, 2-2) North Iredell (2-8, 0-0)

METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 72

PROVIDENCE 57

MCA - 24 12 17 19 = 72

PROV - 18 11 15 13 = 57

MCA: Tyler Nelson 21, Tate Johnson 21, Stephen Clark 17, Major McWhorter 8, Larry Barnes 4, Tyler Andersen 1

PROV:

Records: Metrolina Christian: Overall 8 - 5, Conf. (0 - 1)

Notes: Metrolina Christian's next game is away at Ardrey Kell on Tuesday, December 19th at 7:30pm

MOUNT PLEASANT 64, SOUTH DAVIDSON 45

South Davidson 7 9 12 17 45

Mount Pleasant 18 20 9 17 64

South Davidson Buie 5, Zaylon Stanly 18, Hines 5, Ellington 7, Bailey 9, Dekattre 1

Mount Pleasant (6-3) Efird 9, Sloop 1, Gonion-Waldref 6, Tucker Meade 10, Pruitt 1, Leonard, Downey, Trey Barnhardt 15, Evan DeVitto 10, Bonnett 8, Smith 4

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 63, EAST MECKLENBURG 59

SM - 16 13 22 12 = 63

East Meck - 13 14 13 19 = 59

South Meck: Donte Wiggins 10, Chris White 20, Kevin Tate 9, Will Schott 3, Trey Jackson 4, Barrett Funderburke 2, Veljko Lazarevic 2, Jason Ivey 6, Ben Hollifield 3

East Meck: Daniel Harris 1, Amontai Martin 7, Domonique Ellerbe 6, Stephon Richards 16, Osa Idehen 5, Patrick Scott 9, Jeremiah Campbell 12, Izsaiah Coleman 3

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 71, RABUN GAP 63

SouthLake 12 22 14 23 -- 71

Rabun Gap 11 16 14 22 -- 63

Southlake Scoring Zion Hendrix 14, Deon Haughton 13, Jalen Celestine 21, Hunter Smith 7, McLaughlin 2,

Rabun Gap Scoring Abba Wague 6, Jonathan McFall 19, Tymon Szymanski 2, Tomas Butkus 19, Firat Ceylan 17

WEST CHARLOTTE 68, WEST MECKLENBURG 53

WC 20 11 20 15 68

WM 6 18 14 15. 53

WC Patrick Williams 21 Devontez Walker 19 Cartier Jernigan 16 Koonce 8 Ivey 4

WM Francisco 22. Anthony 11 Peele5. Lockhart 6. Williams 2 Mims 4 Moore 5

Monday’s Girls Basketball Capsules

NO. 2 MALLARD CREEK 82, CONCORD ROBINSON 47

Mallard Creek 20 17 35 10 -- 82

Jay M. Robinson 6 12 16 13 -- 47

MALLARD CREEK 82-- Janay Sanders 16, Caldwell 5, Ahlana Smith 13, Dazia Lawrence 17, Mitchell 4, Hortman 2, Mines 4, E’Mya Price 10, Collier 1, Hunter 8, Hunter 2,Anderson 2,

Jay M. Robinson 47-- Wharton 2, Glass 3, Sierra Davis 10, Hamilton 3, Glass 8, Jaden McMillan 19, Moore 2

Mallard Creek 8-1

NO. 6 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 55, EAST MECK 18

East Meck 6 4 5 3 18

SM 16 21 14 4 55

SM- A'lea Gilbert 10, Shariah Gaddy 13, Jadin Gladden 11, McDuffie 2, Naomi Gilbert 4, Harley 5, Olmeda 8, Sidey 2

East Meck - Morgan Nelson 11, Wilson 4, Jenkin-Green 3

NO. 12 ROCK HILL 46, YORK 40

RHHS 14; 06; 13; 13 (46)

YCHS 07; 12; 11; 10 (40)

Scoring:

Rock Hill (46): Rikoya Anderson 14, Makenna Thompson 11, Rana Davis-Robinson 10, Canijah Taylor 3, Jalen Armstrong 2, Ashley Crank 2, Erika McPhail 2

York (40): Ramsey Green 12, Natalee Graham 8, Abbey Baker 6, Diamond Worthy 6, Jaleah Long 4, Amiyah Starnes 2, Sarah Smith 2

Records: Rock Hill 7-2

CHARLOTTE LATIN 54, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 35

CLS - 7 13 14 20 = 54

CC - 8 10 11 6 = 35

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 1, Caitlin Ahearn 3, Elizabeth Rose 1, Ruthie Jones 14, Kathryn Vandiver 13, Claudia Dickey 22

CC: Dane Bertolina 18, Lindsay Christmas 6, Maggie Dupie 4, Molly McArdle 3, Emma Ullius 4

Records: CLS 6 – 3, 0 – 0, CC 4 – 4, 1 – 2

Notes: Latin hits the road for the Doc Maples Holiday Tournament in Bristol, TN, December 20th – 22nd.

CHESTERFIELD (SC) 62, LEWISVILLE (SC) 35

35 Lewisville 10, 9, 8, 8

62 Chesterfield 14, 16, 17, 15

Lewisville Leading Scorers:

Amber Bass: 13pts

Allie Keels: 8pts

Abby Dixon: 5pts

Chesterfield Leading Scorers:

J. Evens 14pts

D. Melton 13pts

Z. Joines 11pts

CHINA GROVE CARSON 75, CENTRAL CABARRUS 51

CCHS: 17, 8, 13, 13 (51)

JCHS: 24, 12, 12, 27 ( 75)

CCHS: Nevaeh Brown 17, Maranda Benton 14, Jada Ussery 13, Tate 5, Webb 2

Carson: Olivia Gabriel 19, Mackenzie Gadson 16, Colbe Perry 16, Wilhelm 7, Copper 7, Turner 4, Gamewell 4

CHRIST THE KING 45 COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 34

CTK - 20 5 12 8 = 45

CSD - 6 9 4 15 = 34

CTK: Kylie Panizza 19, Hoagland 9, Kocher 7, O’malley 6, Fisher 4

CSD: Hancock 9, Mueller 5, Suggs 5, Bragg 4, Whitley 4, DiGarie 4, Imhoff 2, Hassen 1

Records: CTK 5-7, CSD 4-4

WEST CHARLOTTE 54, WEST MECK 37

West Meck 10 6 8 17 37

West Charlotte 9 15 10 20 54

West Meck (37) : Diamond Law 2 , Nyasia McMillan 16 , Janiya Jackson 2, Daziya Davis 4 , Cayla Davis 1, Alize Brooks 12.

West Charlotte ( 54): DaNya Hamilton 19 , Tykema Nesbit 19 , Kamiah Moore 8 , Chavante Alexander 6 , Brittany Holly 2.

YORK PREP 60, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 36

YORK PREP - 14 19 18 9 = 60

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 5 8 12 11 = 36

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN : Jermany Mapp 16, Mimi Brown 14, Shy Hemphill 12, Williams 6, Benjamin 8, Robinson 2, Gallman 2

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Kaitlin Walker 13, Lindsay Noonan 12, Thompson 4, Montgomery 3, Rowe 2, A. Coles 2,

Records: York Prep 6-4 (0-0); Charlotte Christian 0-10 (0-0)

