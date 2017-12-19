Harding University head coach Sam Greiner, left and quarterback Braheam Murphy, right, embrace along the team's sideline after Murphy ran for a 95-yard touchdown against Scotland County during fourth quarter action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22.
Harding University head coach Sam Greiner, left and quarterback Braheam Murphy, right, embrace along the team's sideline after Murphy ran for a 95-yard touchdown against Scotland County during fourth quarter action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Harding High School celebrates football title 64 years in the making

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 19, 2017 07:32 PM

On Tuesday, Harding High held a pep rally to celebrate winning its first state championship since 1953.

The Rams beat Scotland County 30-22 earlier this month, completing a miraculous turnaround fot a team that was 1-10 two years ago to a N.C. state champion. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis stepped into help the team purchase its state championship rings.

Some sights, sounds from Tuesday’s celebration, which including coverage from CNN (and Harding coach Sam Greiner trying to bring back the “Bankhead Bounce” dance). The cable network is planning a story on the team that will air later this week.

Links to more coverage

Harding coach opens heart, home to QB who was homeless, on wrong path

At Harding High, how faith, love and hope turned a 1-10 team into a state champ

Harding’s magical season ends with a state championship

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

