Harding High School celebrates football title 64 years in the making

Harding University head coach Sam Greiner, left and quarterback Braheam Murphy, right, embrace along the team's sideline after Murphy ran for a 95-yard touchdown against Scotland County during fourth quarter action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com