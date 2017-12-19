Harding High School celebrates football title 64 years in the making

On Tuesday, Harding High held a pep rally to celebrate winning its first state championship since 1953.
The Rams beat Scotland County 30-22 earlier this month, completing a miraculous turnaround fot a team that was 1-10 two years ago to a N.C. state champion. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis stepped into help the team purchase its state championship rings.
Some sights, sounds from Tuesday’s celebration, which including coverage from CNN (and Harding coach Sam Greiner trying to bring back the “Bankhead Bounce” dance). The cable network is planning a story on the team that will air later this week.
