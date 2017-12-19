Tuesday’s Boys Roundup: Ardrey Kell, David Kasanganay, win holiday tournament

Elevator
↑Myers Park shooting: Mustangs made six 3-point shots in a 24-point third quarter during a 61-55 win over Berry. Jake Rutledge made three of the shtos, Caleb McReed made two and Duwe Farris had one.
↑Myers Park results: Mustangs are 7-3, tied for the team’s best start in the past 10 years. The 2013-14 team also started 7-3. In 2007-08, Myers Park began 10-1.
↑North Gaston defense: ahead 31-22 at halftime against Gastonia Forestview, North Gaston allowed seven made field goals in the second half. It won 67-43.
Never miss a local story.
↑Connor Reed, Lake Norman Charter: 26 points, courtesy of five made 3-point shots, in a 66-55 win over Maiden.
↑Cox Mill: Chargers are No. 19 in MaxPreps national poll (Greensboro Day is No. 20) and Cox Mill is No. 21 in USA Today’s national poll.
Links to more content
With CNN, CMS, ‘Bankhead Bouncing’ coach, Harding football celebrates title 64 years in the making
Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules
Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules
Tuesday’s girls roundup: Elevator, #BIG5 more
Union County School officials investigate racial slur hurled during basketball game
Sweet 16 Spotlight
No. 9 Hickory 85, No. 6 Morganton Freedom 74: Hickory outscored previously unbeaten Freedom 51-26 in the second and third quarters. The Red Tornadoes led by 24 points going into the fourth. Torey James had 22 points to lead Hickory (5-1, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A). Cody Young. Jakari Dula had 24 points and Fletcher Abee 21 for Freedom (5-1, 1-1).
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Ja Tay Culliver, Catawba Bandys: team-high 22 points in an 81-73 win over Lincolnton. Bandys is 7-2. Robbie Cowie had a game-high 28 for Lincolnton (5-2).
Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain: 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists in a 73-68 win over Gastonia Hunter Huss.
David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell: 26 points in a 71-58 win over Metrolina Christian. The Knights (9-2), No. 13 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, won the Hickory Tavern/Chick-Fil-A Classic championship.
Tyrese McNeal, North Gaston: sophomore had a game-high 22 points in a 67-43 win over Gastonia Forestview.
Jaden Springer, Darlinstone Dunbar, Rocky River: 23 points, seven blocks for Springer in a 81-68 win over Hough. Dunbar had 20 points despite some early foul trouble.
Wednesday’s schedule
Catawba Valley Private School Tournament
At Hickory Christian
Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (Girls), 2:30
Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (Boys), 4
Tri-City Christian at University Christian (Girls), 5:30
Tri-City Christian at University Christian (Boys), 7
Chick-Fil-A Classic Holiday Tournament at Richland Northeast (Columbia, SC)
A.C. Flora vs. York Prep, 6:30
Queen City Classic Tournament at Northside Christian
Gaffney vs. Northwood Temple (Girls), 5
Northwood Temple vs. Sun Valley (Boys), 6:30
Rocky River vs. Mallard Creek (Girls), 8
St. David vs Northside (boys), 9:30
Other Tournaments (Out of Charlotte Observer area)
Central Pageland (Boys) in Darlington (SC) Falcon Tournament, Dec. 18-20
Charlotte Latin (Girls) in Doc Maples
Regular Games
Chester at Clinton
Hopewell at Page
Liberty Heights at Gaston Day (Boys)
Mountain Island Charter at Cabarrus Charter (Boys)
North Hills Christian at East Rowan
Patton at West Caldwell
Salisbury at Oak Grove
South Iredell at East Lincoln
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
Statesville at Alexander Central
West Wilkes at North Iredell
West Iredell at Bandys
West Rowan at A.L. Brown
Wilkes Central at Watauga
York Prep at Gaston Day (Girls)
Comments