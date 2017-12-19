Ardrey Kell’s David Kasanganay, a Navy signee, led the Knights to a Christmas tournament championship Tuesday
High School Sports

Tuesday’s Boys Roundup: Ardrey Kell, David Kasanganay, win holiday tournament

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 19, 2017 11:30 PM

Elevator

Myers Park shooting: Mustangs made six 3-point shots in a 24-point third quarter during a 61-55 win over Berry. Jake Rutledge made three of the shtos, Caleb McReed made two and Duwe Farris had one.

Myers Park results: Mustangs are 7-3, tied for the team’s best start in the past 10 years. The 2013-14 team also started 7-3. In 2007-08, Myers Park began 10-1.

North Gaston defense: ahead 31-22 at halftime against Gastonia Forestview, North Gaston allowed seven made field goals in the second half. It won 67-43.

Connor Reed, Lake Norman Charter: 26 points, courtesy of five made 3-point shots, in a 66-55 win over Maiden.

Cox Mill: Chargers are No. 19 in MaxPreps national poll (Greensboro Day is No. 20) and Cox Mill is No. 21 in USA Today’s national poll.

Sweet 16 Spotlight

No. 9 Hickory 85, No. 6 Morganton Freedom 74: Hickory outscored previously unbeaten Freedom 51-26 in the second and third quarters. The Red Tornadoes led by 24 points going into the fourth. Torey James had 22 points to lead Hickory (5-1, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A). Cody Young. Jakari Dula had 24 points and Fletcher Abee 21 for Freedom (5-1, 1-1).

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Ja Tay Culliver, Catawba Bandys: team-high 22 points in an 81-73 win over Lincolnton. Bandys is 7-2. Robbie Cowie had a game-high 28 for Lincolnton (5-2).

Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain: 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists in a 73-68 win over Gastonia Hunter Huss.

David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell: 26 points in a 71-58 win over Metrolina Christian. The Knights (9-2), No. 13 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, won the Hickory Tavern/Chick-Fil-A Classic championship.

Tyrese McNeal, North Gaston: sophomore had a game-high 22 points in a 67-43 win over Gastonia Forestview.

Jaden Springer, Darlinstone Dunbar, Rocky River: 23 points, seven blocks for Springer in a 81-68 win over Hough. Dunbar had 20 points despite some early foul trouble.

Wednesday’s schedule

Catawba Valley Private School Tournament

At Hickory Christian

Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (Girls), 2:30

Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (Boys), 4

Tri-City Christian at University Christian (Girls), 5:30

Tri-City Christian at University Christian (Boys), 7

Chick-Fil-A Classic Holiday Tournament at Richland Northeast (Columbia, SC)

A.C. Flora vs. York Prep, 6:30

Queen City Classic Tournament at Northside Christian

Gaffney vs. Northwood Temple (Girls), 5

Northwood Temple vs. Sun Valley (Boys), 6:30

Rocky River vs. Mallard Creek (Girls), 8

St. David vs Northside (boys), 9:30

Other Tournaments (Out of Charlotte Observer area)

Central Pageland (Boys) in Darlington (SC) Falcon Tournament, Dec. 18-20

Charlotte Latin (Girls) in Doc Maples

Regular Games

Chester at Clinton

Hopewell at Page

Liberty Heights at Gaston Day (Boys)

Mountain Island Charter at Cabarrus Charter (Boys)

North Hills Christian at East Rowan

Patton at West Caldwell

Salisbury at Oak Grove

South Iredell at East Lincoln

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

Statesville at Alexander Central

West Wilkes at North Iredell

West Iredell at Bandys

West Rowan at A.L. Brown

Wilkes Central at Watauga

York Prep at Gaston Day (Girls)

