Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton helped lead his team to a win Wednesday
Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton helped lead his team to a win Wednesday Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer
Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton helped lead his team to a win Wednesday Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Wednesday’s Roundup: Gaston Day quartet leads way past Liberty Heights in wild game

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 20, 2017 11:17 PM

Elevator

hickoryridgetolonda
Hickory Ridge girls coach Tolonda Rose
Special to the Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tolonda Rose-Simmons, Hickory Ridge girls: Rose-Simmons won her 100th game as a coach in Tuesday’s win over Concord. Hickory Ridge is No. 3 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Charlotte Latin girls: Rallied from 16-5 first quarter deficit to beat Tennessee High School 54-50. Ruthie Jones had 18 and Claudia Dickey 12 for the Hawks.

MJ Armstrong, Gaston Day: Armstrong made 7-of-11 3-point attempts in a 109-99 win over Liberty Heights. He finished with 33 points, three assists. Armstrong made five 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Mike Wynn, Chris Martin, Charlotte Liberty Heights: 36 points for Wynn and 27 for Martin in the Gaston Day game.

Jalen Thomas, Brandon Grigg, Mountain Island Charter: 20 points each in an 86-33 win over Cabarrus Charter. Mountain Island Charter is 8-1.

Links to more content

Wednesday’s high school basketball capsules

LaVar Ball planning pro basketball league for high school graduates

Observer-area college football signees

Sweet 16 Spotlight

No. 2 Mallard Creek girls 84, Rocky River 46: The Mavericks broke open a tight game, outscoring Rocky River 54-19 in the second half. LaSalle recruit Janay Sanders had 16 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Freshman Navaeh Caldwell had 10 points and senior Anisa Anderson added eight points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (9-1).

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: 23 second half points in an 89-72 win over Chuck Doak (TN) at the Chick-Fil-A Holiday Classic in Elizabethtown, Tenn. Edoka finished with 27 points, five rebounds, three blocks.

Izaiah Gathings, Statesville: 17 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, three steals in a 72-35 win over Alexander Central. He made 7-of-10 shot attempts.

Danasia Gray, Statesville girls: 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 60-49 win over Alexander Central. Keykey Miller had 21 points for Alexander.

Nate Hinton, Quan McCluney, Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: Trio helped spark a 109-99 win over Liberty Heights at home. Hinton, a Houston recruit, had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds. He made 15-of-16 free throws. McCluney, a College of Charleston recruit, had 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists. And Adelekun had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks. He made 5-of-6 field goal attempts and 8-of-11 free throw attempts.

Destiny Johnson, Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: Johnson had 23 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 62-38 win over South Iredell. Tadlock added 19 points, four assists and two steals.

Thursday’s Schedule

BSN Sports

At Charlotte Country Day

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boys

Carmel Christian vs. Queens Grant, 10 a.m.

Comenius vs. Liberty Heights, 1

Porter Ridge at Charlotte Country Day, 5

Lincoln Charter vs. Independence, 8

Thursday, Dec. 21

Girls

Metrolina Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 8:30 a.m.

Pinewood Prep at Charlotte Country Day, 11:30 a.m.

Summerville vs. West Charlotte, 3:30

Lincoln Charter vs. Independence, 6:30

Chick-Fil-A Classic Holiday Tournament (Boys

At Richland Northeast High (Columbia, SC) (Local teams listed only)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Providence Day vs. Westside (GA) (American Division), Noon

Cox Mill vs. Corner Canyon (UT) (American Division), 1:30

United Faith vs. Blythewood, 4:30

York Prep vs. Thomasville, 6

Cannon School vs. Oak Hill (National Division), 6:10

Lindberg Moody Holiday Classic (Boys)

At Northwestern High (SC)

Thursday, December 21

Elevation Prep vs. Fundamental Prep, 2:30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Aiken, 4

Marlboro County at Northwestern, 5:30

Crestwood vs. River Bluff, 7

Queen City Classic

At Northside Christian

Thursday, December 21

Burlington School-Victory Christian loser vs. West Forsyth-Covenant Day loser (Girls), 5

Comenius-Mallard Creek loser vs. Burlington School-Victory Christian loser (Boys), 6:30

Burlington School-Victory Christian winner vs. West Forsyth-Covenant Day winner (Girls), 8

Comenius-Mallard Creek winner vs. Burlington School-Victory Christian winner (Boys), 9:30

Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout

At Olympic High

Thursday, December 21

Vance vs. Positive Day (Boys), 4

Believe Academy (TN) vs. The Park School (NY) (Boys), 5:30

West Mecklenburg vs. Mountain Island Charter (Boys), 7

Carolina Academy at Olympic (Boys), 8:30

Y.C. Winborn Classic (Sponsored By Hospitality Heating and Air)

At Rock Hill

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boys

Chapin vs. Clover, 3:30

Fairfield Central vs. Butler, 5

Byrnes vs. York, 6:30

Greenville vs. Rock Hill, 8

Thursday, Dec. 21

Girls

Lugoff-Elgin vs. Sun Valley, 12:30

Buford at Rock Hill, 2

St. James vs. Gray Collegiate, 2

Airport vs. Butler, 4

REGULAR SCHEDULE

Ashe County at Hibriten

Charlotte Learning Center at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Boys

Crest at Shelby

Draughn at Lincolnton

Freedom at East Burke

Maiden at Fred T. Foard

Northern Guilford at Jay M. Robinson

North Wilkes at Avery County (Boys

Statesville Christian at Davie County

Weddington at Providence (Girls)

West Iredell at St. Stephens

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video