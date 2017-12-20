Wednesday’s Roundup: Gaston Day quartet leads way past Liberty Heights in wild game

Elevator
↑Tolonda Rose-Simmons, Hickory Ridge girls: Rose-Simmons won her 100th game as a coach in Tuesday’s win over Concord. Hickory Ridge is No. 3 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
↑Charlotte Latin girls: Rallied from 16-5 first quarter deficit to beat Tennessee High School 54-50. Ruthie Jones had 18 and Claudia Dickey 12 for the Hawks.
↑MJ Armstrong, Gaston Day: Armstrong made 7-of-11 3-point attempts in a 109-99 win over Liberty Heights. He finished with 33 points, three assists. Armstrong made five 3-pointers in the first quarter.
↑Mike Wynn, Chris Martin, Charlotte Liberty Heights: 36 points for Wynn and 27 for Martin in the Gaston Day game.
↑Jalen Thomas, Brandon Grigg, Mountain Island Charter: 20 points each in an 86-33 win over Cabarrus Charter. Mountain Island Charter is 8-1.
No. 2 Mallard Creek girls 84, Rocky River 46: The Mavericks broke open a tight game, outscoring Rocky River 54-19 in the second half. LaSalle recruit Janay Sanders had 16 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Freshman Navaeh Caldwell had 10 points and senior Anisa Anderson added eight points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (9-1).
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: 23 second half points in an 89-72 win over Chuck Doak (TN) at the Chick-Fil-A Holiday Classic in Elizabethtown, Tenn. Edoka finished with 27 points, five rebounds, three blocks.
Izaiah Gathings, Statesville: 17 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, three steals in a 72-35 win over Alexander Central. He made 7-of-10 shot attempts.
Danasia Gray, Statesville girls: 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 60-49 win over Alexander Central. Keykey Miller had 21 points for Alexander.
Nate Hinton, Quan McCluney, Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: Trio helped spark a 109-99 win over Liberty Heights at home. Hinton, a Houston recruit, had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds. He made 15-of-16 free throws. McCluney, a College of Charleston recruit, had 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists. And Adelekun had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks. He made 5-of-6 field goal attempts and 8-of-11 free throw attempts.
Destiny Johnson, Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: Johnson had 23 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 62-38 win over South Iredell. Tadlock added 19 points, four assists and two steals.
Thursday’s Schedule
BSN Sports
At Charlotte Country Day
Thursday, Dec. 21
Boys
Carmel Christian vs. Queens Grant, 10 a.m.
Comenius vs. Liberty Heights, 1
Porter Ridge at Charlotte Country Day, 5
Lincoln Charter vs. Independence, 8
Thursday, Dec. 21
Girls
Metrolina Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 8:30 a.m.
Pinewood Prep at Charlotte Country Day, 11:30 a.m.
Summerville vs. West Charlotte, 3:30
Lincoln Charter vs. Independence, 6:30
Chick-Fil-A Classic Holiday Tournament (Boys
At Richland Northeast High (Columbia, SC) (Local teams listed only)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Providence Day vs. Westside (GA) (American Division), Noon
Cox Mill vs. Corner Canyon (UT) (American Division), 1:30
United Faith vs. Blythewood, 4:30
York Prep vs. Thomasville, 6
Cannon School vs. Oak Hill (National Division), 6:10
Lindberg Moody Holiday Classic (Boys)
At Northwestern High (SC)
Thursday, December 21
Elevation Prep vs. Fundamental Prep, 2:30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Aiken, 4
Marlboro County at Northwestern, 5:30
Crestwood vs. River Bluff, 7
Queen City Classic
At Northside Christian
Thursday, December 21
Burlington School-Victory Christian loser vs. West Forsyth-Covenant Day loser (Girls), 5
Comenius-Mallard Creek loser vs. Burlington School-Victory Christian loser (Boys), 6:30
Burlington School-Victory Christian winner vs. West Forsyth-Covenant Day winner (Girls), 8
Comenius-Mallard Creek winner vs. Burlington School-Victory Christian winner (Boys), 9:30
Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout
At Olympic High
Thursday, December 21
Vance vs. Positive Day (Boys), 4
Believe Academy (TN) vs. The Park School (NY) (Boys), 5:30
West Mecklenburg vs. Mountain Island Charter (Boys), 7
Carolina Academy at Olympic (Boys), 8:30
Y.C. Winborn Classic (Sponsored By Hospitality Heating and Air)
At Rock Hill
Thursday, Dec. 21
Boys
Chapin vs. Clover, 3:30
Fairfield Central vs. Butler, 5
Byrnes vs. York, 6:30
Greenville vs. Rock Hill, 8
Thursday, Dec. 21
Girls
Lugoff-Elgin vs. Sun Valley, 12:30
Buford at Rock Hill, 2
St. James vs. Gray Collegiate, 2
Airport vs. Butler, 4
REGULAR SCHEDULE
Ashe County at Hibriten
Charlotte Learning Center at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Boys
Crest at Shelby
Draughn at Lincolnton
Freedom at East Burke
Maiden at Fred T. Foard
Northern Guilford at Jay M. Robinson
North Wilkes at Avery County (Boys
Statesville Christian at Davie County
Weddington at Providence (Girls)
West Iredell at St. Stephens
