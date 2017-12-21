Scotland High football player Zamir White is rated the No. 1 running back prospect in the entire nation for the rising senior class. [Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer]
NC Preps 3A and 4A all-state high school football teams

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 21, 2017 06:49 PM

Scotland High running back Zamir White is the N.C. Preps state player of the year.

White, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior, is the nation’s top ranked running back in the class of 2018. A Georgia recruit, White rushed for 2,086 yards on 148 carries this season. He scored 34 touchdowns rushing before tearing his ACL in the second round of the state playoffs.

Below are the NC Preps all-state teams. NC Preps names its all-state teams by class in addition to an all-class team. The Associated Press all-state team, voted on by 19 statewide media members, including the Observer, names one team. You can find it here.

▪ NC Preps will release its 2A, 1A and private school all-state teams later.

NC Preps All-Class All-State team

OFFENSE

QB – Holton Ahlers – DH Conley

RB – Quavaris Crouch - Harding

RB – Zamir White – Scotland County

WR – Jordyn Adams – Green Hope

WR – Dyami Brown – West Mecklenburg

WR – Wiz Vaughn – New Hanover

OL – Michael Edwards – South View

OL - Jovaughn Gwyn - Harding

OL – Gabriel Gonzales – Eastern Alamance

OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds

OL – Donovan Noel - Millbrook

DEFENSE

DL – Jordan Davis – Mallard Creek

DL - K.J. Henry – West Forsyth

DL - Joe Kane - Heritage

DL – Rick Sandidge - Concord

LB – Dax Hollifield – Shelby

LB – Phillip Willoughby – Tarboro

LB - Payton Wilson – Orange

DB – J.R. Walker - Northeastern

DB - Tykel Landrum – Hendersonville

DB – Francis Meehan – New Hanover

DB – Miles Simon - Hibriten

ATHLETE/SPECIAL TEAMS

ATH – Javonte Williams – Wallace Rose Hill

K – Robert Brown – Mount Airy

P – Jacob Young – North Rowan

LS - Noah Turner - Western Alamance

KR/PR – Quinton Cooley – Southern Nash

NC Preps 4A All-State Team

OFFENSE

QB – Stephon Brown, Jr. - Glenn

RB – Quavaris Crouch - Harding

RB – Zamir White – Scotland County

WR – Jordyn Adams – Green Hope

WR – Dyami Brown – West Mecklenburg

WR – Reggie Bryant – Seventy-First

OL – Michael Edwards – South View

OL - Jovaughn Gwyn - Harding

OL – Nick MacKovic - Page

OL – James Smith – Scotland County

OL – Donovan Noel - Millbrook

DEFENSE

DL – Jordan Davis – Mallard Creek

DL - K.J. Henry – West Forsyth

DL - Joe Kane - Heritage

DL – Jalen Brooks – Cardinal Gibbons

DL – Alim McNeil - Sanderson

LB – Seth Williams – Wake Forest

LB – Alan Tisdale - Page

LB – Storm Monroe - Mooresville

DB – Malik Dunlap - Harding

DB – Jake Horstkamp – Porter Ridge

DB – Tyler Baker-Williams – Southeast Raleigh

DB – Javon Terry – Wake Forest

SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETE

ATH – Ricky Person -Heritage

K – Jeremiah Kim - Hoggard

P – Pedro Gama - Overhills

LS – Kent Vines - Jordan

KR/PR – Mizell Hall – East Forsyth

NC Preps 3A All-State

OFFENSE

QB – Holton Ahlers – DH Conley

RB – Jahmir Smith – Lee County

RB – Milan Howard – Charlotte Catholic

WR – C.J. Johnson – DH Conley

WR – Devin Carter - Clayton

WR – Wiz Vaughn – New Hanover

OL – Josh Headlee - Watauga

OL – Erik Walker – Eastern Guilford

OL – Gabriel Gonzales – Eastern Alamance

OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds

OL – Isaac Cochran - Concord

DEFENSE

DL – Desmond Evans – Lee County

DL – Chandler Medeiros – South Iredell

DL – Avery Jones - Havelock

DL – Rick Sandidge - Concord

LB – Lee Kpogba - Parkland

LB – Tyiyion Johnson - Havelock

LB - Payton Wilson – Orange

LB – Chase Foley – Charlotte Catholic

DB – Nic Cheeley – Eastern Guilford

DB – DJ Crossen - Dudley

DB – Francis Meehan – New Hanover

DB – Lannden Zanders - Crest

ATHLETE/SPECIAL TEAMS

ATH – Justice Galloway-Velazquez – Cape Fear

ATH - Jake Christman - Western Alamance

K – Trevor Hargett - Huss

P – Kavon Ward – Smithfield-Selma

LS - Noah Turner - Western Alamance

KR/PR – Quinton Cooley – Southern Nash

