NC Preps 3A and 4A all-state high school football teams

Scotland High running back Zamir White is the N.C. Preps state player of the year.
White, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior, is the nation’s top ranked running back in the class of 2018. A Georgia recruit, White rushed for 2,086 yards on 148 carries this season. He scored 34 touchdowns rushing before tearing his ACL in the second round of the state playoffs.
Below are the NC Preps all-state teams. NC Preps names its all-state teams by class in addition to an all-class team. The Associated Press all-state team, voted on by 19 statewide media members, including the Observer, names one team. You can find it here.
▪ NC Preps will release its 2A, 1A and private school all-state teams later.
NC Preps All-Class All-State team
OFFENSE
QB – Holton Ahlers – DH Conley
RB – Quavaris Crouch - Harding
RB – Zamir White – Scotland County
WR – Jordyn Adams – Green Hope
WR – Dyami Brown – West Mecklenburg
WR – Wiz Vaughn – New Hanover
OL – Michael Edwards – South View
OL - Jovaughn Gwyn - Harding
OL – Gabriel Gonzales – Eastern Alamance
OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds
OL – Donovan Noel - Millbrook
DEFENSE
DL – Jordan Davis – Mallard Creek
DL - K.J. Henry – West Forsyth
DL - Joe Kane - Heritage
DL – Rick Sandidge - Concord
LB – Dax Hollifield – Shelby
LB – Phillip Willoughby – Tarboro
LB - Payton Wilson – Orange
DB – J.R. Walker - Northeastern
DB - Tykel Landrum – Hendersonville
DB – Francis Meehan – New Hanover
DB – Miles Simon - Hibriten
ATHLETE/SPECIAL TEAMS
ATH – Javonte Williams – Wallace Rose Hill
K – Robert Brown – Mount Airy
P – Jacob Young – North Rowan
LS - Noah Turner - Western Alamance
KR/PR – Quinton Cooley – Southern Nash
NC Preps 4A All-State Team
OFFENSE
QB – Stephon Brown, Jr. - Glenn
RB – Quavaris Crouch - Harding
RB – Zamir White – Scotland County
WR – Jordyn Adams – Green Hope
WR – Dyami Brown – West Mecklenburg
WR – Reggie Bryant – Seventy-First
OL – Michael Edwards – South View
OL - Jovaughn Gwyn - Harding
OL – Nick MacKovic - Page
OL – James Smith – Scotland County
OL – Donovan Noel - Millbrook
DEFENSE
DL – Jordan Davis – Mallard Creek
DL - K.J. Henry – West Forsyth
DL - Joe Kane - Heritage
DL – Jalen Brooks – Cardinal Gibbons
DL – Alim McNeil - Sanderson
LB – Seth Williams – Wake Forest
LB – Alan Tisdale - Page
LB – Storm Monroe - Mooresville
DB – Malik Dunlap - Harding
DB – Jake Horstkamp – Porter Ridge
DB – Tyler Baker-Williams – Southeast Raleigh
DB – Javon Terry – Wake Forest
SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETE
ATH – Ricky Person -Heritage
K – Jeremiah Kim - Hoggard
P – Pedro Gama - Overhills
LS – Kent Vines - Jordan
KR/PR – Mizell Hall – East Forsyth
NC Preps 3A All-State
OFFENSE
QB – Holton Ahlers – DH Conley
RB – Jahmir Smith – Lee County
RB – Milan Howard – Charlotte Catholic
WR – C.J. Johnson – DH Conley
WR – Devin Carter - Clayton
WR – Wiz Vaughn – New Hanover
OL – Josh Headlee - Watauga
OL – Erik Walker – Eastern Guilford
OL – Gabriel Gonzales – Eastern Alamance
OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds
OL – Isaac Cochran - Concord
DEFENSE
DL – Desmond Evans – Lee County
DL – Chandler Medeiros – South Iredell
DL – Avery Jones - Havelock
DL – Rick Sandidge - Concord
LB – Lee Kpogba - Parkland
LB – Tyiyion Johnson - Havelock
LB - Payton Wilson – Orange
LB – Chase Foley – Charlotte Catholic
DB – Nic Cheeley – Eastern Guilford
DB – DJ Crossen - Dudley
DB – Francis Meehan – New Hanover
DB – Lannden Zanders - Crest
ATHLETE/SPECIAL TEAMS
ATH – Justice Galloway-Velazquez – Cape Fear
ATH - Jake Christman - Western Alamance
K – Trevor Hargett - Huss
P – Kavon Ward – Smithfield-Selma
LS - Noah Turner - Western Alamance
KR/PR – Quinton Cooley – Southern Nash
