Thursday’s girls roundup: hot Independence continues strong run at Queen City Clash

Elevator
↑Rock Hill defense: The Bearcats, No. 12 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, limited Buford to two points in the second quarter of a 60-26 win Thursday.
↑West Charlotte defense: The Lions beat Summerville (SC) 51-38 at the Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day Thursday. Summerville scored 16 points in the first quarter and just 22 the rest of the game. DaNya Hamilton led the Lions with 17 points.
↑Independence: Third-year coach Lauren Galvani’s team improved to 8-4 with a 59-33 win over Lincoln Charter at the Queen City Clash Thursday. Independence was 8-18 last season. In fact, the Patriots haven’t had a winning season since 2008-09. Since then, the Patriots are 28-138. Galvani, daughter of legendary North Meck coach Duane Lewis, is beginning to pull off a miraculous turnaround. Her teams have won 17 of those 28 games since the ‘08-09 season.
↑Providence’s Nyla McGill: freshman is averaging 15 points, seven assists and 5.5 steals in two games this week.
↑Mallorie Haines, Catawba Bandys: Freshman is averaging 29 points per game, which ties for seventh best in the nation, per MaxPreps national rankings.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill: 23 points, 11 rebounds, four steals in a 60-26 win over Buford.
Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day: 15 points, 16 rebounds in a 41-28 loss to Pinewood Prep. It was Batten’s seventh double-double for the season. Pinewood’s Daryan Bryant led all scorers with 17 at the Queen City Clash at Country Day.
Michaela Lane, Butler: 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks in a 59-39 win over Airport.
Christiana McLean, Sherise Jones, Carmel Christian: In a 57-20 win over Metrolina Christian, McLean had 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Jones had 13 points, 16 rebounds.
Braylyn Milton, Independence: team-high 18 points in a 59-33 win over Lincoln Charter. Teammate Sharonda Smith had 13. Laura Flynn had 12 and Ayanna Anderson 11. Katie Baich had a game-high 20 for Lincoln Charter.
