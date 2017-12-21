Thursday’s Roundup: Providence Day trio sparks Chick-Fil-A win, Cox Mill rematch

Elevator
↑Lincolnton coach Bob Cowie: Won his 300th game Thursday in a 69-55 win over Draughn, and he got a big post-game celebration. Watch
Lincolnton head coach Bob Cowie presented with a commemorative basketball following win number 300. pic.twitter.com/pdQV2syWbu— David Keever LTN (@DavidKeever) December 22, 2017
↑Vance defense: The Cougars held Burlington’s Positive Day School to four points in the fourth quarter of a 57-52 win Thursday. Brandon Beidleman (19 points, three assists, two steals) and Daniel Ransom (16 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two blocks) led the Cougars.
Never miss a local story.
↑Queen City Clash semifinals: Some delicious boys’ matchups in the semifinals: Carmel Christian vs. Charlotte Liberty Heights at 5 p.m. and Charlotte Country Day against No. 4 Independence at 8. Both games are at Charlotte Country Day.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz wins 3-point contest #CFAClassic pic.twitter.com/X2CDlm0KSz— Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) December 22, 2017
↑Trey Wertz, Providence Day: Santa Clara signee had 23 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists in a win over Westside (GA) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia. Wertz made 9-of-11 shots and 5-of-7 3-point attempts. Thursday night, Wertz won the Chick-Fil-A 3-point shooting contest, scoring 13 points in the final round. Watch
Links to more content
Thursday’s boys basketball capsules
Observer All-Region football team announced
South Pointe wins Observer football Sweet 16 poll
Harding gets 3 players, coach, on AP All-State football team
Thursday’s girls basketball capsules
Thursday’s girls basketball roundup: #BIG5, Elevator, more
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Wendell Moore ( @thewendellmoore ) just went to work in the opening round of the ChikFilA Classic scoring 31 in a blowout win! pic.twitter.com/sqPYJxo3y7— Primetime (@pthoops_) December 21, 2017
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: 31 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists in a 70-51 win over Corner Canyon (UT) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia. Moore, a 6-foot-6 junior made 11-of-17 shots, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range. He also got a huge kudos from N.C. recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw.
Make no questions about it 6'6 junior Wendell Moore of Cox Mill (NC) is elite, a Top 15 player in the country type. Never rushed, such a high IQ & feel. Can make every play & is a great teammate #Elite#PhenomHoops @CFAClassic pic.twitter.com/cW3zGC4t8g— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) December 21, 2017
Devon Dotson, Isaac Suffren, Providence Day: Dotson, a Kansas signee, had 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 86-74 win over Westside (GA) at the Chick-Fil-A. Suffren, unsigned for college, had 24 points, five rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting. The Chargers, No. 3 in the Sweet 16, will have a rematch with No. 1 Cox Mill Friday at 3:50 p.m. at Richland Northeast High in Columbia. Cox Mill beat Providence Day 64-59 in the showcase game at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge last month.
Scott Harvey, Marcus Henderson, Statesville Christian: Harvey made seven 3-point shots, including two in double-overtime, to help lift Statesville Christian to a 84-74 win over Davie County. Henderson had 28 points. Statesville, a 1A private school, is 12-0. Davie County, a 4A public, is 7-2.
Eli Lockhart, West Mecklenburg: 21 points, 12 rebounds for 6-7 senior forward in an 82-63 win over Mountain Island Charter at the Queen City Jingle Bell shootout. Teammates Jahfari Francois (15 points), Jalan Moore (13) and Jalen Peele (13) also had strong games.
Kris Robinson, Robbie Cowie, Lincolnton: Robinson had 27 points in a 69-55 win over Draughn. Cowie had 25. Cowie, Lincolnton coach Bob Cowie’s son, scored his 1,000th career point last Friday when the Wolves played rival East Lincoln at home.
Sweet 16 Spotlight: No. 1 Cox Mill stays unbeaten at Chick-Fil-A
No. 1 Concord Cox Mill 70, Corner Canyon (UT) 51: The Chargers (8-0) forced 21 turnovers to run out to an easy win in Columbia. UNC recruit Rechon “Leaky” Black came off the bench to score 15 points, to go with nine steals, five assists, three rebounds, two blocks -- and one very nasty dunk.
Wendell Moore and UNC Commit Rechon "Leaky" Black with HUGE jams for Cox Mill in the first half!! @RechonBlack @CoxMill_Bball @CMHS_Athletics @CFAClassic #ChikFilaClassic pic.twitter.com/I8pjpSOuwr— Scorer Highlights (@scorer_tweets) December 21, 2017
Sweet 16 Roundup: No. 4 Independence whips No. 8 Lincoln Charter
No. 4 Independence 67, No. 8 Lincoln Charter 40: The Patriots outscored Lincoln Charter 26-4 in a decisive fourth quarter to post an easy win in a game matching top 10 Sweet 16 teams at the Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day. Jamarius Burton had 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals for Independence. Andra’ McKee had 15 points; Raja Milton had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, six steals; and Matthew Smith had 11 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Kody Shubert had nine points for Lincoln Charter.
No. 5 Butler 93, Fairfield Central (SC) 26: Freshman guard Jordan McPhatter had a career-high 18 points in an easy win at the YC Winborn Classic. Butler didn’t allow Fairfield more than eight points in any quarter. Brayden Dixon had 13 points for Butler, Christian Peters added 12. The Bulldogs (7-2) play Clover (5-2) Friday in a 5 p.m. semifinal.
No. 6 Morganton Freedom 77, East Burke 29: Michael Logan had 22 points in an easy win for the Patriots (6-1). Freedom led 18-9 after the first quarter and 39-19 at halftime. Tobias Kanipe had 15 for Freedom, and the Patriots got 13 points each from Fletcher Abee and Jakari Dula. Cody Wistler had 15 for East Burke (2-9).
Oak Hill (VA) 87, No 10 Concord Cannon School 65: Nationally ranked Oak Hill (15-0) outrebounded Cannon (7-5) 40-20 and forced Cannon into 42 percent shooting in an easy win at the Chick-Fil-A. Cannon’s Jairus Hamilton had a game-high 32 points, five rebounds on 10-of-18 shooting. Oak Hill got 18 points, 11 rebounds from Keldon Johnson. Oak Hill’s BJ Mack, a former Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Christian star, had three points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 12 minutes.
Thursday’s Roundup
Carmel Christian 73, Queens Grant 50: Donovan Gregory had 18 points, Myles Pierre 15, Marten Maide 14 and Josh Price 11 as the Cougars got an easy win in the opening game of the Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day. Carmel will face Charlotte Liberty Heights in a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday.
Charlotte Country Day 71, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 39: The Bucs (9-3) won their opening round game at the Queen City Clash, getting 20 points, five rebounds, five assists from DeAngelo Epps and 11 points from Alex Tabor. Country Day led 17-4 after the first quarter and cruised. Josh Messey had 10 for Porter Ridge (5-6).
Mallard Creek 58, Victory Christian 54, OT: Mallard Creek coach Jason Causby got his first win as Mavericks coach at the Queen City Classic. Kyle Austin and Demitrious Dixon had 15 points each as the Mavericks (1-9) outscored Victory Christian 13-8 in overtime. Victory Christian is 8-7.
Blythewood 85, United Faith 67: Jaylen Sims had 28 points, seven rebounds for United Faith (7-5) but the Cougars shot just 37.5 percent for the game. Tre Jackson had 25 points, six rebounds for Blythewood (7-2) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia.
Friday’s Schedule
QUEEN CITY CLASH AT CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
Girls Semifinals
Carmel Christian vs. Liberty Heights, 5 p.m.
Country Day vs. Independence, 8 p.m.
Girls Consolations
Queens Grant vs. Comenius, 10 a.m.
Porter Ridge vs. Lincoln Charter, 1 p.m.
Boys Semifinals
Liberty Heights vs. Carmel Christian, 5 p.m.
Charlotte Country Day vs. Independence, 8 p.m.
Boys Consolations
Queens Grant vs. Comenius, 10 a.m.
Porter Ridge vs. Lincoln Charter, 1 p.m.
CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC, COLUMBIA (Boys Only)
Observer-area teams at Richland NE High
Concord Cannon vs. Westtwown, 3:20 p.m.
Providence Day vs. Concord Cox Mill, 3:50 p.m.
Richland NE vs. United Faith, 6:25 p.m.
DOC MAPLES HOLIDAY HOOPS (GIRLS ONLY)
1:00 Tennessee High vs. Happy Valley
2:30 Sullivan East vs. Charlotte Latin
4:00 Sullivan Central vs. Grainger
5:30 Spring Valley vs. Dobyns-Bennett
LINDWOOD MOODY CLASSIC
Rock Hill Northwestern
Elevation Prep-Fundamental Prep loser vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Aiken loser, 2:30
Marlboro County-Northwestern loser vs. Crestwood-River Bluff loser, 4
Elevation Prep-Fundamental Prep winner vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Aiken winner, 5:30
Marlboro County-Northwestern winner vs. Crestwood-River Bluff winner, 7
QUEEN CITY CLASSIC
at Northside Christian
Gaffney-Northwood Temple loser vs. Rocky River-Mallard Creek loser (Girls), 5
Northwood Temple-Sun Valley loser vs. St. David
Gaffney-Northwood Temple winner vs. Rocky River-Mallard Creek winner (Girls), 8
Northwood Temple-Sun Valley winner vs. St. David
QUEEN CITY JINGLE BELL
At Olympic High
Vance at Olympic (Girls), 4
West Mecklenburg vs. Cary Academy (Boys), 5:30
West Charlotte vs. Positive Day (Boys), 7
The Park School (NY) at Olympic (Boys), 8:30
YC WINBORN
Rock Hill High
Boys
Chapin-Clover loser vs. Fairfield Central-Butler loser, 11 a.m.
Byrnes-York loser vs. Greenville-Rock Hill loser, 2
Chapin-Clover winner vs. Fairfield Central-Butler winner, 5
Byrnes-York winner vs. Greenville-Rock Hill winner, 8
Girls
Lugoff-Elgin-Sun Valley loser vs. Buford-Rock Hill loser, 9:30 a.m.
St. James- Gray Collegiate loser vs. Airport-Butler loser, 12:30
St. James- Gray Collegiate winner vs. Airport-Butler winner, 3:30
Lugoff-Elgin-Sun Valley winner vs. Buford-Rock Hill winner, 6:30
OTHER GAMES
Burns at Chase
Fred T. Foard at McDowell
Mitchell at Draughn
North Wilkes at Newton Conover
Oceanside Collegiate at Statesville Christian (Boys
Patton at Freedom
R.S. Central at Mountain Heritage
South Point at Ashbrook
Comments