High School Sports

Ardrey Kell still the 1, but 3 new teams join Observer Sweet 16 girls poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 24, 2017 07:31 PM

Three new teams join the Sweet 16 girls basketball poll this week.

Unbeaten 2A schools Salisbury and Maiden are into the rankings as well as 3A China Grove Carson, which has won eight straight games.

Ardrey Kell is still No. 1, followed by Mallard Creek, Hickory Ridge and Gastonia Ashbrook, but there is significant shuffling below that.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Ardrey Kell (4A)

10-1

1

2

Mallard Creek (4A)

10-1

2

3

Hickory Ridge (4A)

7-1

3

4

Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)

8-0

4

5

South Mecklenburg (4A)

10-2

6

6

East Burke (2A)

11-0

7

7

Monroe Parkwood (3A)

12-0

10

8

Providence Day (IND)

9-4

11

9

Rock Hill (5A)

10-2

12

10

North Iredell (3A)

9-2

5

11

North Mecklenburg (4A)

8-2

14

12

Berry (4A)

8-2

15

13

Salisbury (2A)

8-0

NR

14

Morganton Freedom (3A)

6-2

9

15

China Grove Carson (3A)

9-1

NR

16

Maiden (2A)

8-0

NR

Dropped Out: Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 7-3); West Rowan (3A, 8-1); East Rutherford (2A, 7-2). Also receiving consideration: Hough (4A, 7-3); Gastonia Forestview (3A, 8-2); Statesville (3A, 8-2); Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A, 8-2); Union Academy (1A, 10-2)

Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

