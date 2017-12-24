Hoodies House tournament highlights area games of the week

The annual Hoodies House national high school tournament begins Wednesday at Providence Day School, and it highlights a strong week of holiday tournament action in the area.
The tournament will feature more than 30 Division I recruits and out-of-state powerhouses like Neumann Goretti (PA) and Abraham Lincoln (NY).
There are also several other strong tournaments in the area, including the Craze Sports’ tournament at Harding High, beginning Wednesday, and the Myers Park Holiday Classic which begins Thursday. South Mecklenburg will also host a girls only tournament beginning Thursday.
For a full schedule visit this link
Hoodies’ House for Hoops Tournament (Boys’ only)
At Providence Day
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Butler vs. Victory Christian, 11 a.m.
Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Edgewater (FL), 12:45
Lincoln Charter vs. Concord First Assembly, 2:30
St. Frances (MD) vs. Carmel Christian, 4:15
Neumann Goretti (PA) vs. Asheville Christian, 6
Fort Myers (FL) at Providence Day, 7:45
