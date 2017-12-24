North Mecklenburg’s boys basketball team moves to No. 1 in this week’s Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 basketball poll
North Meck takes over top spot in Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr. And lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 24, 2017 08:59 PM

There’s a new No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball poll.

North Mecklenburg, no stranger to the top spot, ascends to No. 1 after nationally ranked Concord Cox Mill, fell to Providence Day Friday in the semifinals of the prestigious Chick-Fil-A Classic. Providence Day won 63-52, avenging a 64-59 loss to Cox Mill at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge in November.

Providence Day rose a spot to No. 2 this week. Cox Mill fell to No. 3.

There’s a lot of shuffling below that, but two unbeaten teams jumped in this week: No. 9 China Grove Carson (9-0) and No. 10 Salisbury (8-0).

The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

North Mecklenburg (4A)

9-1

2

2.

Providence Day (IND)

12-4

3

3.

Concord Cox Mill (3A)

9-1

1

4.

Independence (4A)

9-1

4

5.

Butler (4A)

9-2

5

6.

Rocky River (4A)

7-2

11

7.

Marshville Forest Hills (2A)

6-1

14

8.

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

7-1

12

9.

China Grove Carson (3A)

9-0

NR

10.

Salisbury (2A)

8-0

NR

11.

Hickory (3A)

5-1

9

12.

Charlotte Christian (IND)

9-4

7

13.

Morganton Freedom (3A)

7-1

6

14.

Lincoln Charter (1A)

9-2

8

15.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

9-2

13

16.

Concord Cannon School (IND)

8-6

10

Dropped out: Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 7-4); East Rutherford (2A, 6-3). Also receiving consideration: Marion McDowell (4A, 8-1); Gastonia Ashbrook (3A, 7-2); Olympic (4A, 6-2); Harding (4A, 9-3); Myers Park (4A, 7-3); West Charlotte (4A, 7-3); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 6-1).

Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

