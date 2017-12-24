North Meck takes over top spot in Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball poll

There’s a new No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball poll.
North Mecklenburg, no stranger to the top spot, ascends to No. 1 after nationally ranked Concord Cox Mill, fell to Providence Day Friday in the semifinals of the prestigious Chick-Fil-A Classic. Providence Day won 63-52, avenging a 64-59 loss to Cox Mill at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge in November.
Providence Day rose a spot to No. 2 this week. Cox Mill fell to No. 3.
There’s a lot of shuffling below that, but two unbeaten teams jumped in this week: No. 9 China Grove Carson (9-0) and No. 10 Salisbury (8-0).
The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
9-1
2
2.
Providence Day (IND)
12-4
3
3.
Concord Cox Mill (3A)
9-1
1
4.
Independence (4A)
9-1
4
5.
Butler (4A)
9-2
5
6.
Rocky River (4A)
7-2
11
7.
Marshville Forest Hills (2A)
6-1
14
8.
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
7-1
12
9.
China Grove Carson (3A)
9-0
NR
10.
Salisbury (2A)
8-0
NR
11.
Hickory (3A)
5-1
9
12.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
9-4
7
13.
Morganton Freedom (3A)
7-1
6
14.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
9-2
8
15.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
9-2
13
16.
Concord Cannon School (IND)
8-6
10
Dropped out: Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 7-4); East Rutherford (2A, 6-3). Also receiving consideration: Marion McDowell (4A, 8-1); Gastonia Ashbrook (3A, 7-2); Olympic (4A, 6-2); Harding (4A, 9-3); Myers Park (4A, 7-3); West Charlotte (4A, 7-3); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 6-1).
Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.
