This week’s statewide N.C. high school basketball rankings

A selection of statewide N.C. high school basketball rankings
Phenom Hoop Report All Classes Combined
1. Raleigh Leesville Road
2. Greensboro Day
3. HP Wesleyan
4. Cox Mill
5. North Meck
6. Providence Day
7. Gaston Day
8. Carmel Christian
9. South Central
10. Kinston
11. Independence
12. Jacksonville Northside
13. Mt Tabor
14. Butler
15. Raleigh Broughton
16. Statesville Christian
Phenom Hoop Report Private School Rankings
1. Greensboro Day
2. HP Wesleyan
3. Providence Day
4. Gaston Day
5. Carmel Christian
6. Statesville Christian
7. Raleigh Ravenscroft
8. Charlotte Christian
9. Fayetteville Trinity Christian
10. Asheville Christian
11. Durham Academy
12. Concord Cannon School
13. Ardren Christ School
14. Sanford Grace Christian
15. Fayetteville Village Christian
16. Wilson Greenfield
Phenom Hoop Report combined Public School Rankings
1. Raleigh Leesville Road
2. Concord Cox Mill
3. North Meck
4. Wintersville South Central
5. Kinston
6. Independence
7. Jacksonville Northside
8. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
9. Butler
10. Raleigh Broughton
11. Garner
12. Eastern Guilford
13. Lincoln Charter
14. Snow Hill Greene Central
15. Wake Forest Heritage
16T. Northern Nash, Greensboro Smith
