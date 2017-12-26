High School Sports

This week’s statewide N.C. high school basketball rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 26, 2017 03:17 PM

A selection of statewide N.C. high school basketball rankings

Observer Sweet 16 boys

Observer Sweet 16 girls

Phenom Hoop Report All Classes Combined

1. Raleigh Leesville Road

2. Greensboro Day

3. HP Wesleyan

4. Cox Mill

5. North Meck

6. Providence Day

7. Gaston Day

8. Carmel Christian

9. South Central

10. Kinston

11. Independence

12. Jacksonville Northside

13. Mt Tabor

14. Butler

15. Raleigh Broughton

16. Statesville Christian

Phenom Hoop Report Private School Rankings

1. Greensboro Day

2. HP Wesleyan

3. Providence Day

4. Gaston Day

5. Carmel Christian

6. Statesville Christian

7. Raleigh Ravenscroft

8. Charlotte Christian

9. Fayetteville Trinity Christian

10. Asheville Christian

11. Durham Academy

12. Concord Cannon School

13. Ardren Christ School

14. Sanford Grace Christian

15. Fayetteville Village Christian

16. Wilson Greenfield

Phenom Hoop Report combined Public School Rankings

1. Raleigh Leesville Road

2. Concord Cox Mill

3. North Meck

4. Wintersville South Central

5. Kinston

6. Independence

7. Jacksonville Northside

8. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

9. Butler

10. Raleigh Broughton

11. Garner

12. Eastern Guilford

13. Lincoln Charter

14. Snow Hill Greene Central

15. Wake Forest Heritage

16T. Northern Nash, Greensboro Smith

