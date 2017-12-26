Tuesday’s Roundup: No. 1 North Meck wins in Tennessee tournament

Elevator
↑No. 1 North Meck: beat Gate City (VA) in front of more than 5,000 fans at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, TN. North Meck will be off Wednesday and resume play Thursday in the 24-team tournament. Vikings won the event in 2014.
Never miss a local story.
↑Hoodie’s House Tournament: The area’s top high school tournament tips off Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Providence Day. The annual tournament brings a bevy of top teams and players to town. Wednesday’s featured game is at 4:15, when St. Frances (MD) faces Carmel Christian. St. Frances (13-1) is the No. 3 team in Maryland, regardless of class, according to MaxPreps. Carmel (14-1) is No. 6 in North Carolina. Click here for a complete Hoodies preview
↑Community School of Davidson: Spartans improved to 7-1 and won their fifth straight game Tuesday. CSD beat Albemarle (9-3) 69-62 at the Laurie Ann Cruse tournament at Mount Pleasant High. Junior guard Sage Alexander had 20 points and senior post Konrad Christian had 16 points.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Ryan Bonnett, Mount Pleasant: team high 19 points in a 69-45 win over Greater Cabarrus at the Laurie Ann Cruse Christmas Classic.
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: 6-3 junior guard had 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 69-62 win over Albemarle at the Cruse Classic.
Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg: 6-4 freshman forward had 19 points, 16 rebounds in an 80-64 win over Gate City (VA) at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, TN.
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: 6-3 sophomore guard had a team-high 25 points in the win over Gate City.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: 29 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a 76-50 win over Fairland (OH) at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 1 North Meck 80, Gate City (TN) 64: The Vikings led 23-16 after the first quarter and controlled the game against Gate City at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, TN. Gate City star Mac McClung, a Georgetown signee, had 26 points. McClung has become an internet sensation due to his dunking videos. Teammate Zac Ervin, a 6-foot-5 Division I recruit, had a game-high 30 points. North Meck junior Jae’Lyn Withers had 14 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Demar Anderson had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. North Meck is playing without starting senior point guard Vaud Worthy (knee).
No. 3 Concord Cox Mill 76, Fairland (OH) 50: Leading by just three at halftime, Cox Mill (10-1) limited Fairland (6-2) to 34 percent shooting in the second half. Cox Mill forced 19 turnovers for the game and got 19 points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks from UNC recruit Rechon “Leaky” Black. Keedric Cunningham led Fairland with 19 points, eight rebounds.
Mount Pleasant 69, Greater Cabarrrus 45: Mount Pleasant busted open its first round game at the Laurie Ann Cruse tournament in the second quarter. Mount Pleasant outscored Greater Cabarrus 23-12 and cruised home to improve to 7-4. Bryson Efird had 14 points and Trey Barnhardt 12 for the Tigers. Greater Cabarrus got 28 from Clay Pinion. Mount Pleasant advanced to Thursday’s 7:30 semifinals at home against West Stanly.
Tuesday’s Capsules
NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 80, GATE CITY 64
North Mecklenburg 23 19 24 14 -- 80
Gate City 16 15 24 9 -- 64
NORTH MECK -- Tristan Maxwell 25, Chris Ford 19, Jae'Lyn Withers 14, Demar Anderson 13, Hairston 5, Luckey 2, Griffin 2
GATE CITY -- Zach Ervin 30, Mac McClung 26, Compton 2, Sharpe 2, Nee 2, Dean 1, Vermillion 1
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 76, FAIRLAND (OH) 50
Cox Mill 27 49 -- 76
Fairland 24 26 -- 50
COX MILL 76 -- Wendell Moore 29, Rechon Black 19, Cline 5, Davis 6, Hall 3, Bynum 6, Stone-Carrawell 8
FAIRLAND 50 -- Howell 2, Staten 1, Luke Thomas 14, Van Horn 9, Keedrick Cunningham 19, Mondlak 2, Thomas 3
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 69, ALBEMARLE 62
CSD 15 19 21 14 — 69
AHS 8 22 17 15 — 62
COMM SCH OF DAV (69) - Alexander 20, Ellington 21, Christian 16, Renshaw 4, Boone 2, Holshouser 4, Martin 2
AHS (62) - Price 19, Medley 13, Washington 9, McDonald 8, Williams 5, Horne 3, Swaringer 3, Baldwin 2
MOUNT PLEASANT 69, GREATER CABARRUS 45
GCAA 12 12 12 9 45
Mt. Pleasant 17 23 14 15 69
GCAA Holion 2, Clay Pinion 28, Jackson 4, Wilson 3, Owens 2, Brown 6
Mt. Pleasant (7-4) White 3, Bryson Efird 14, Sloop 8, R. DeVitto, Gonion-Waldref, Meade 2, Leonard, Downey 3, Trey Barnhardt 12, E. DeVitto 3, Ryan Bonnett 19, Smith 5, Gray
High School Basketball Scores/Pairings
Tuesday’s Results
Arby’s Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
Columbia (GA) 74, Science Hill (TN) 44
Bell Buckle (TN) Webb School 53, Fern Creek (KY) 51
North Mecklenburg 80, Gate City (TN) 64
Landstown (VA) 58, Bristol (TN) Tennessee 44
Beach Ball Classic
(boys division)
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
Cox Mill 76, Fairland (OH) 50
Las Vegas Clark 59, Lanett (AL) 38
Cincinnati Moeller 60, Scott County (KY) 41
Long Island (NY) Lutheran 90, Myrtle Beach 41
Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(boys first round)
Community School of Davidson 69, Albemarle 62
Central Cabarrus 86, Uwharrie Charter 61
West Stanly 61, Gray Stone Day 21
Mount Pleasant 69, Greater Cabarrus 45
Wednesday
Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest
(boys only)
(at Ashbrook High)
East Mecklenburg vs. Ardrey Kell, 3
Berry Academy vs. Hopewell, 4:30
Hunter Huss vs. Vance, 6
Hickory Ridge vs. Ashbrook, 7:30
Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic
(at Cherryville High)
(girls) Sugar Creek Charter vs. Bessemer City, 3
(boys) Piedmont Charter vs. Bessemer City, 4:30
(girls) Cherryville vs. Piedmont Charter, 6
(boys) Cherryville vs. Sugar Creek Charter, 7:30
Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Chesterfield, SC, High)
McBee vs. Lugoff-Elgin, 3
Camden vs. Union Academy, 4:30
Pageland Central vs. Forest Hills, 7
Anson County vs. Chesterfield, 8:30
Cleveland County Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Kings Mountain High)
Crest vs. Concord, 3
Burns vs. Australian National Team, 4:30
Collins Hill (GA) vs. Shelby, 6
Gaston Christian vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30
Craze Sports Christmas Tournament
(at Harding High)
(girls) Harding vs. Carolina Christian, 10 a.m.
(girls) Gaston Day vs. Statesville Christian, 11:30 a.m.
(boys) Monroe First Assembly vs. South Mecklenburg, 3
(boys) Christ the King vs. South Charlotte Thunder, 4:30
(boys) Harding vs. Harrisburg Prep, 6
(boys) Carolina Christian vs. Grace Academy, 7:30
Dick’s Sporting Good Classic
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
(girls) St. Stephens vs. Hickory, 10 a.m.
(boys) Maiden vs. Fred T. Foard, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) South Caldwell vs. Bunker Hill, 1
(boys) St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 2:30
(girls) Newton-Conover vs. Alexander Central, 4
(boys) Alexander Central vs. Bunker Hill, 5:30
(girls) Maiden vs. Fred T. Foard, 7
(boys) Hickory vs. Newton-Conover, 8:30
Draughn Holiday Tournament
(at Valdese Draughn High)
(girls) Patton vs. Avery County, 4
(boys) Patton vs. North Wilkes, 5:30
(girls) Draughn vs. North Wilkes, 7
(boys) Draughn vs. West Brunswick, 8:30
Freedom Holiday Tournament
(at Morganton Freedom High)
(girls) Asheville Erwin vs. East Burke, 10 a.m.
(girls) R-S Central vs. Canton Pisgah, 11:30 a.m.
(boys) Canton Pisgah vs. R-S Central, 1
(boys) McDowell vs. Wilkes Central, 2:30
(girls) McDowell vs. Asheville Christian, 4
(boys) East Burke vs. Caldwell Academy, 5:30
(girls) Wilkes Central vs. Freedom, 7
(boys) Asheville Erwin vs. Freedom, 8:30
Hoodie’s House High School Classic
(boys only)
(at Providence Day)
Butler vs. Victory Christian, 11 a.m.
Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln vs. Edgewater (FLA), 12:45
Lincoln Charter vs. Concord First Assembly, 2:30
Baltimore St. Frances vs. Carmel Christian, 4:15
Philadelphia Neumann Goretti vs. Asheville Christian, 6
Fort Myers (FLA) vs. Providence Day, 7:45
Iredell Hall of Fame Classic
(at Mooresville High)
(girls) Lake Norman vs. Mooresville, 9 a.m.
(boys) Carolina International vs. North Iredell, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) Statesville vs. South Iredell, noon
(boys) Lake Norman vs. West Iredell, 1:30
(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. Carolina International, 3
(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. Statesville, 4:30
(girls) North Iredell vs. West Iredell, 6
(boys) Mooresville vs. South Iredell, 7:30
Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(girls first round)
Gray Stone Day vs. Cabarrus Stallions, 3
Concord vs. West Stanly, 4:30
Albemarle vs. East Surry, 6
Cox Mill vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only
(at North Charleston)
Porter-Gaud School vs. Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate, 5:30
Linden (NJ) vs. Summerville Northwood Academy, 7
Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament
(at West Lincoln High)
(girls) Stuart Cramer vs. Bandys, noon (old gym)
(girls) Highland Tech vs. Lincolnton, noon (new gym)
(boys) Stuart Cramer vs. Bandys, 2 (old gym)
(boys) Highland Tech vs. Lincolnton, 2 (new gym)
(girls) North Gaston vs. North Lincoln, 4 (old gym)
(girls) East Gaston vs. West Lincoln, 6 (new gym)
(boys) North Gaston vs. East Lincoln, 6 (old gym)
(boys) East Gaston vs. West Lincoln, 6 (new gym)
Shelby Holiday Tournament
(girls only)
(at Shelby High)
Burns vs. South Point, 11 a.m.
West Mecklenburg vs. Crest, 12:45
Kings Mountain vs. Berry Academy, 2:30
Hunter Huss vs. Shelby, 4:15
Wing Bonz Holiday Tournament
(boys only)
Heathwood Hall vs. Indian Land, 3:30
Johns Island St. James vs. Irmo, 5
Wren vs. York, 6:30
Atlanta Douglass vs. Brookland-Cayce, 8
Western NC Holiday Classic
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
(boys) Fletcher Veritas Christian vs. Greenville St. Joseph, 10:30 am.
(boys) Hickory Grove Christian vs. Carolina Day, noon
(girls) Greenville Legacy Charter vs. King Carolina Christian, 1:30
(boys) Southlake Christian vs. Sanford Grace Christian, 3
(boys) Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist vs. Queens Grant, 4:30
(girls) Southern Pines O
(girls) North Raleigh Christian vs. Victory Christian, 7:30
(girls) Vance vs. Carolina Day, 9
Comments