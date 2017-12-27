Wednesday’s area high school scores, pairings, updated 3:18 PM

Wednesday’s Scores
Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest
(boys only)
(at Ashbrook High)
East Mecklenburg vs. Ardrey Kell, 3
Berry Academy vs. Hopewell, 4:30
Hunter Huss vs. Vance, 6
Hickory Ridge vs. Ashbrook, 7:30
Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic
(at Cherryville High)
(girls) Sugar Creek Charter vs. Bessemer City, 3
(boys) Piedmont Charter vs. Bessemer City, 4:30
(girls) Cherryville vs. Piedmont Charter, 6
(boys) Cherryville vs. Sugar Creek Charter, 7:30
Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Chesterfield, SC, High)
McBee vs. Lugoff-Elgin, 3
Camden vs. Union Academy, 4:30
Pageland Central vs. Forest Hills, 7
Anson County vs. Chesterfield, 8:30
Cleveland County Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Kings Mountain High)
Crest vs. Concord, 3
Burns vs. Australian National Team, 4:30
Collins Hill (GA) vs. Shelby, 6
Gaston Christian vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30
Craze Sports Christmas Tournament
(at Harding High)
(girls) Harding vs. Carolina Christian, 10 a.m.
(girls) Gaston Day vs. Statesville Christian, 11:30 a.m.
(boys) Monroe First Assembly vs. South Mecklenburg, 3
(boys) Christ the King vs. South Charlotte Thunder, 4:30
(boys) Harding vs. Harrisburg Prep, 6
(boys) Carolina Christian vs. Grace Academy, 7:30
Dick’s Sporting Good Classic
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
(girls) Hickory 50, St. Stephens 32
(boys) Maiden vs. Fred T. Foard, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) South Caldwell vs. Bunker Hill, 1
(boys) St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 2:30
(girls) Newton-Conover vs. Alexander Central, 4
(boys) Alexander Central vs. Bunker Hill, 5:30
(girls) Maiden vs. Fred T. Foard, 7
(boys) Hickory vs. Newton-Conover, 8:30
Draughn Holiday Tournament
(at Valdese Draughn High)
(girls) Patton vs. Avery County, 4
(boys) Patton vs. North Wilkes, 5:30
(girls) Draughn vs. North Wilkes, 7
(boys) Draughn vs. West Brunswick, 8:30
Freedom Holiday Tournament
(at Morganton Freedom High)
(girls) East Burke 54, Asheville Erwin 28
(girls) R-S Central 77, Canton Pisgah 70
(boys) Canton Pisgah vs. R-S Central, 1
(boys) McDowell vs. Wilkes Central, 2:30
(girls) McDowell vs. Asheville Christian, 4
(boys) East Burke vs. Caldwell Academy, 5:30
(girls) Wilkes Central vs. Freedom, 7
(boys) Asheville Erwin vs. Freedom, 8:30
Hoodie’s House High School Classic
(boys only)
(at Providence Day)
Butler 55, Victory Christian 44
Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln 49, Edgewater (FL) 45
Lincoln Charter vs. Concord First Assembly, 2:30
Baltimore St. Frances vs. Carmel Christian, 4:15
Philadelphia Neumann Goretti vs. Asheville Christian, 6
Fort Myers (FLA) vs. Providence Day, 7:45
Iredell Hall of Fame Classic
(at Mooresville High)
(girls) Lake Norman vs. Mooresville, 9 a.m.
(boys) Carolina International vs. North Iredell, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) Statesville vs. South Iredell, noon
(boys) Lake Norman vs. West Iredell, 1:30
(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. Carolina International, 3
(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. Statesville, 4:30
(girls) North Iredell vs. West Iredell, 6
(boys) Mooresville vs. South Iredell, 7:30
Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(girls first round)
Gray Stone Day vs. Cabarrus Stallions, 3
Concord vs. West Stanly, 4:30
Albemarle vs. East Surry, 6
Cox Mill vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only
(at North Charleston)
Porter-Gaud School vs. Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate, 5:30
Linden (NJ) vs. Summerville Northwood Academy, 7
Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament
(at West Lincoln High)
(girls) Stuart Cramer vs. Bandys, noon (old gym)
(girls) Highland Tech vs. Lincolnton, noon (new gym)
(boys) Stuart Cramer vs. Bandys, 2 (old gym)
(boys) Highland Tech vs. Lincolnton, 2 (new gym)
(girls) North Gaston vs. North Lincoln, 4 (old gym)
(girls) East Gaston vs. West Lincoln, 6 (new gym)
(boys) North Gaston vs. East Lincoln, 6 (old gym)
(boys) East Gaston vs. West Lincoln, 6 (new gym)
Shelby Holiday Tournament
(girls only)
(at Shelby High)
Burns vs. South Point, 11 a.m.
West Mecklenburg vs. Crest, 12:45
Kings Mountain vs. Berry Academy, 2:30
Hunter Huss vs. Shelby, 4:15
Wing Bonz Holiday Tournament
(boys only)
Heathwood Hall vs. Indian Land, 3:30
Johns Island St. James vs. Irmo, 5
Wren vs. York, 6:30
Atlanta Douglass vs. Brookland-Cayce, 8
Western NC Holiday Classic
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
(boys) Fletcher Veritas Christian vs. Greenville St. Joseph, 10:30 am.
(boys) Hickory Grove Christian vs. Carolina Day, noon
(girls) Greenville Legacy Charter vs. King Carolina Christian, 1:30
(boys) Southlake Christian vs. Sanford Grace Christian, 3
(boys) Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist vs. Queens Grant, 4:30
(girls) Southern Pines O
(girls) North Raleigh Christian vs. Victory Christian, 7:30
(girls) Vance vs. Carolina Day, 9
