Lincoln High (in navy) defeated Edgewater (FL) in an early game at the Hoodie’s House tournament at Providence Day School
High School Sports

Wednesday’s area high school scores, pairings, updated 3:18 PM

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 27, 2017 03:08 PM

Wednesday’s Scores

Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest

(boys only)

(at Ashbrook High)

East Mecklenburg vs. Ardrey Kell, 3

Berry Academy vs. Hopewell, 4:30

Hunter Huss vs. Vance, 6

Hickory Ridge vs. Ashbrook, 7:30

Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic

(at Cherryville High)

(girls) Sugar Creek Charter vs. Bessemer City, 3

(boys) Piedmont Charter vs. Bessemer City, 4:30

(girls) Cherryville vs. Piedmont Charter, 6

(boys) Cherryville vs. Sugar Creek Charter, 7:30

Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic

(boys only)

(at Chesterfield, SC, High)

McBee vs. Lugoff-Elgin, 3

Camden vs. Union Academy, 4:30

Pageland Central vs. Forest Hills, 7

Anson County vs. Chesterfield, 8:30

Cleveland County Holiday Classic

(boys only)

(at Kings Mountain High)

Crest vs. Concord, 3

Burns vs. Australian National Team, 4:30

Collins Hill (GA) vs. Shelby, 6

Gaston Christian vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30

Craze Sports Christmas Tournament

(at Harding High)

(girls) Harding vs. Carolina Christian, 10 a.m.

(girls) Gaston Day vs. Statesville Christian, 11:30 a.m.

(boys) Monroe First Assembly vs. South Mecklenburg, 3

(boys) Christ the King vs. South Charlotte Thunder, 4:30

(boys) Harding vs. Harrisburg Prep, 6

(boys) Carolina Christian vs. Grace Academy, 7:30

Dick’s Sporting Good Classic

(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)

(girls) Hickory 50, St. Stephens 32

(boys) Maiden vs. Fred T. Foard, 11:30 a.m.

(girls) South Caldwell vs. Bunker Hill, 1

(boys) St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 2:30

(girls) Newton-Conover vs. Alexander Central, 4

(boys) Alexander Central vs. Bunker Hill, 5:30

(girls) Maiden vs. Fred T. Foard, 7

(boys) Hickory vs. Newton-Conover, 8:30

Draughn Holiday Tournament

(at Valdese Draughn High)

(girls) Patton vs. Avery County, 4

(boys) Patton vs. North Wilkes, 5:30

(girls) Draughn vs. North Wilkes, 7

(boys) Draughn vs. West Brunswick, 8:30

Freedom Holiday Tournament

(at Morganton Freedom High)

(girls) East Burke 54, Asheville Erwin 28

(girls) R-S Central 77, Canton Pisgah 70

(boys) Canton Pisgah vs. R-S Central, 1

(boys) McDowell vs. Wilkes Central, 2:30

(girls) McDowell vs. Asheville Christian, 4

(boys) East Burke vs. Caldwell Academy, 5:30

(girls) Wilkes Central vs. Freedom, 7

(boys) Asheville Erwin vs. Freedom, 8:30

Hoodie’s House High School Classic

(boys only)

(at Providence Day)

Butler 55, Victory Christian 44

Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln 49, Edgewater (FL) 45

Lincoln Charter vs. Concord First Assembly, 2:30

Baltimore St. Frances vs. Carmel Christian, 4:15

Philadelphia Neumann Goretti vs. Asheville Christian, 6

Fort Myers (FLA) vs. Providence Day, 7:45

Iredell Hall of Fame Classic

(at Mooresville High)

(girls) Lake Norman vs. Mooresville, 9 a.m.

(boys) Carolina International vs. North Iredell, 10:30 a.m.

(girls) Statesville vs. South Iredell, noon

(boys) Lake Norman vs. West Iredell, 1:30

(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. Carolina International, 3

(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. Statesville, 4:30

(girls) North Iredell vs. West Iredell, 6

(boys) Mooresville vs. South Iredell, 7:30

Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament

(at Mount Pleasant High)

(girls first round)

Gray Stone Day vs. Cabarrus Stallions, 3

Concord vs. West Stanly, 4:30

Albemarle vs. East Surry, 6

Cox Mill vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30

North Charleston Roundball Classic

(boys only

(at North Charleston)

Porter-Gaud School vs. Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate, 5:30

Linden (NJ) vs. Summerville Northwood Academy, 7

Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament

(at West Lincoln High)

(girls) Stuart Cramer vs. Bandys, noon (old gym)

(girls) Highland Tech vs. Lincolnton, noon (new gym)

(boys) Stuart Cramer vs. Bandys, 2 (old gym)

(boys) Highland Tech vs. Lincolnton, 2 (new gym)

(girls) North Gaston vs. North Lincoln, 4 (old gym)

(girls) East Gaston vs. West Lincoln, 6 (new gym)

(boys) North Gaston vs. East Lincoln, 6 (old gym)

(boys) East Gaston vs. West Lincoln, 6 (new gym)

Shelby Holiday Tournament

(girls only)

(at Shelby High)

Burns vs. South Point, 11 a.m.

West Mecklenburg vs. Crest, 12:45

Kings Mountain vs. Berry Academy, 2:30

Hunter Huss vs. Shelby, 4:15

Wing Bonz Holiday Tournament

(boys only)

Heathwood Hall vs. Indian Land, 3:30

Johns Island St. James vs. Irmo, 5

Wren vs. York, 6:30

Atlanta Douglass vs. Brookland-Cayce, 8

Western NC Holiday Classic

(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)

(boys) Fletcher Veritas Christian vs. Greenville St. Joseph, 10:30 am.

(boys) Hickory Grove Christian vs. Carolina Day, noon

(girls) Greenville Legacy Charter vs. King Carolina Christian, 1:30

(boys) Southlake Christian vs. Sanford Grace Christian, 3

(boys) Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist vs. Queens Grant, 4:30

(girls) Southern Pines O

(girls) North Raleigh Christian vs. Victory Christian, 7:30

(girls) Vance vs. Carolina Day, 9

