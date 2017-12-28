Here is Thursday’s Observer-area Christmas HS basketball tournament schedule 12.28.17

Thursday’s schedule
Arby’s Holiday Classic(boys only)
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
(winners bracket)
Never miss a local story.
Columbia (GA) vs. Bell Buckle (TN) Webb School, 5
North Mecklenburg vs. Landstown (VA), 6:30
Columbus (MS) vs. Dobyns Bennett (TN), 8
Huntsville (AL) Lee vs. Knoxville (TN) Bearden, 9:30
Links to more content
Meet Concord First Assembly sophomore who moved to Concord from Africa to better his life
Wednesday’s boys roundup: game stories, top performers, elevator, photos
Wednesday’s boys basketball capsules
More Tournament Schedules below
Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest
(boys only)
(at Ashbrook High)
(losers bracket)
East Mecklenburg vs. Hunter Huss, 3
Berry Academy vs. Ashbrook, 4:30
(winners bracket)
Ardrey Kell vs. Vance, 6
Hopewell vs. Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Beach Ball Classic
(boys division)
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
(winners bracket)
Cox Mill vs. Las Vegas Clark, 3:30
Cincinnati Moeller vs. Long Island (NY) Lutheran, 5:15
Philadelphia Imhotep Charter vs. Highland (UT) Lone Peak, 7
Socastee (SC) vs. Montverde (FL) Academy, 8:45
Bobcat Classic
(boys only)
(at Bluffton, SC, High)
Piedmont vs. Harleyville-Ridgeville, 5:30
South Point vs. Bluffton, 7
Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic
(at Cherryville High)
Girls’ third place: Bessemer City vs. Cherryville, 3
Boys’ third place: Bessemer City vs. Sugar Creek Charter, 4:30
Girls’ championship: Sugar Creek Charter vs. Piedmont Charter, 6
Boys’ championship: Piedmont Charter vs. Cherryville, 7:30
Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Chesterfield, SC, High)
(losers bracket)
McBee vs. Pageland Central, 3
Union Academy vs. Anson County, 4:30
(winners bracket)
Lugoff-Elgin vs. Forest Hills, 7
Camden vs. Chesterfield, 8:30
Cleveland County Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Kings Mountain High)
(losers bracket)
Crest vs. Shelby, 3
Australian National Team vs. Gaston Christian, 4:30
(winners bracket)
Concord vs. Collins (GA), 6
Burns vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30
Colvard Oil Classic
(at Ashe County High)
(girls) Watauga vs. Hibriten, 3
(boys) Watauga vs. Hibriten, 4:30
(girls) Ashe County vs. West Caldwell, 6
(boys) Ashe County vs. West Caldwell, 7:30
Craze Sports Christmas Tournament
(at Harding High)
(losers bracket)
(boys) Monroe First Assembly vs. South Charlotte Thunder, 3
(boys) Harrisburg Prep vs. Carolina Christian-Grace Academy loser, 4:30
(winners bracket)
(boys) South Mecklenburg vs. Christ the King, 6
(boys) Harding vs. Carolina Christian-Grace Academy winner, 7:30
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
(girls) St. Stephens vs. Bunker Hill, 10 a.m.
(boys) Fred T. Foard vs. South Caldwell, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) Alexander Central vs. Fred T. Foard, 1
(boys) Bunker Hill vs. Newton-Conover, 2:30
(girls) Hickory vs. South Caldwell, 4
(boys) Maiden vs. St. Stephens, 5:30
(girls) Newton-Conover vs. Maiden, 7
(boys) Alexander Central vs. Hickory, 8:30
Draughn Holiday Tournament
(at Valdese Draughn High)
Girls’ third place – Patton vs. Draughn, 4
Boys’ third place – North Wilkes vs. West Brunswick, 5:30
Girls’ championship – Avery County vs. North Wilkes, 6
Boys’ championship – Patton vs. Draughn, 7:30
East Lincoln Winter Jam
(at East Lincoln High)
(girls) Davidson Day vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 1 (old gym)
(boys) Jay M. Robinson vs. Garinger, 1 (new gym)
(girls) Forestview vs. Vance, 2:30 (old gym)
(boys) Northwest Cabarrus vs. Cuthbertson, 2:30 (new gym)
(girls) Hickory Ridge vs. Jay M. Robinson, 4 (new gym)
(boys) Davidson Day vs. Mallard Creek, 5:30 (new gym)
(girls) North Mecklenburg vs. East Lincoln, 7 (new gym)
(boys) East Lincoln vs. Forestview, 8:30 (new gym)
Freedom Holiday Tournament
(at Morganton Freedom High)
(losers bracket)
(girls) Asheville Erwin vs. R-S Central, 10 a.m.
(girls) Wilkes Central vs. McDowell, 11:30 a.m.
(boys) Wilkes Central vs. Canton Pisgah, 1
(boys) East Burke vs. Asheville Erwin, 2:30
(winners bracket)
(girls) East Burke vs. Canton Pisgah, 4
(boys) McDowell vs. R-S Central, 5:30
(girls) Freedom vs. Asheville Christian, 7
(boys) Caldwell Academy vs. Freedom, 8:30
Hoodies House for Hoops
(boys only)
(at Providence Day)
Asheville Christian vs. Edgewater (FLA), 10:30 a.m.
Carmel Christian vs. Fort Myers (FLA), 12:15
Concord First Assembly vs. Butler, 2
Victory Christian vs. Lincoln Charter, 3:45
Baltimore St. Frances vs. Providence Day, 5:30
Philadelphia Neumann Goretti vs. Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln, 7:15
Iredell Hall of Fame Classic
(at Mooresville High)
(girls) Lake Norman vs. Statesville, 9 a.m.
(boys) North Iredell vs. West Iredell, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) Carolina International vs. West Iredell, noon
(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. Mooresville, 1:30
(girls) Mooresville vs. South Iredell, 3
(boys) Carolina International vs. Lake Norman, 4:30
(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. North Iredell, 6
(boys) Statesville vs. South Iredell, 7:30
Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(girls) Cabarrus Stallions vs. West Stanly, 9 a.m.
(boys) Albemarle vs. Uwharrie Charter, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) Albemarle vs. Mount Pleasant, noon
(boys) Gray Stone Day vs. Cabarrus Stallions, 1:30
(girls) Gray Stone Day vs. Concord, 3
(boys) Community School of Davidson vs. Central Cabarrus, 4:30
(girls) East Surry vs. Cox Mill, 6
(boys) West Stanly vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
(girls bracket)
(at Wilmington Laney High)
Clover vs. Wilmington New Hanover, 3 (new gym)
Raleigh Millbrook vs. Wilmington Hoggard, 4:30 (old gym)
Clinton (SC) vs. Wilmington Laney, 6 (new gym)
Ardrey Kell vs. Wilmington Ashley, 7:30 (old gym)
Lewisville Lions Tournament
(boys only)
(at Lewisville, SC, High)
Great Falls vs. Northside Academy, 3
Spring Valley (SC) vs. Comenius, 4:30
Conway (SC) Christian vs. Lewisville, 6
York Prep "B" vs. Elevation Prep, 7:30
Lowe’s Roundball Classic
(at Chesnee, SC, High)
(girls) Fort Mill vs. Laurens Academy, 10 a.m.
(boys) Spartanburg Broome vs. Berea, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) Gaffney vs. Chapman, 1
(boys) Fort Mill vs. Anderson Christian, 2:30
(girls) East Rutherford vs. Pickens, 4
(boys) East Rutherford vs. Anderson Westside, 5:30
(girls) Chesnee vs. Berea, 7
(boys) Chesnee vs. Pickens, 8:30
Myers Park Holiday Classic
(at Myers Park High)
(girls) Northside Christian vs. Providence, noon (old gym)
(girls) Nation Ford vs. Central Cabarrus, 1 (new gym)
(boys) Charlotte Latin vs. Providence, 2 (old gym)
(boys) Charlotte Country Day vs. Hough, 3 (new gym)
(girls) South Pointe vs. Hough, 4 (old gym)
(girls) Myers Park vs. Weddington, 5 (new gym)
(boys) South Pointe vs. Northside Christian, 6 (old gym)
(boys) Myers Park vs. Weddington, 7 (new gym)
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only – Bracket 2)
(at North Charleston)
Leonardtown (MD) St. Mary’s Ryken vs. James Island Charter, 5:30
Charlotte Christian vs. Goose Creek, 7
North Hills Christian Holiday Tournament
(at Salisbury North Hills Christian)
(girls) Lee Christian vs. Gaston Christian, 11:30 a.m.
(boys) Lee Christian vs. North Hills Christian, 12:30
(girls) Community Christian vs. North Hills Christian, 2
(boys) Community Christian vs. Woodlawn School, 3:30
(girls) Lee Christian-Gaston Christian winner vs. Grace Christian, 5
(boys) North Hills Christian-Lee Christian winner vs. Oakwood School, 6:30
Palmetto Winter Classic
(boys only)
(at Ben Lippen School, Columbia)
(Wyndham Resort Bracket)
Fayetteville Village Christian vs. Columbia Ben Lippen, noon
West Charlotte vs. Independence, 5
Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament
(at West Lincoln High)
(girls) Stuart Cramer vs. Lincolnton, noon (old gym)
(girls) Bandys vs. Highland Tech, noon (new gym)
(boys) Stuart Cramer vs. Highland Tech, 2 (old gym)
(boys) Bandys vs. Lincolnton, 2 (new gym)
(girls) North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, 4 (old gym)
(girls) North Gaston vs. West Lincoln, 4 (new gym)
(boys) North Lincoln vs. West Lincoln, 6 (old gym)
(boys) North Gaston vs. East Gaston, 6 (new gym)
Sam Moir Christmas Classic
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
(girls) West Rowan vs. North Stanly, 9 a.m.
(boys) North Rowan vs. East Rowan, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) Jesse Carson vs. East Rowan, noon
(boys) Salisbury vs. South Rowan, 1:30
(girls) Salisbury vs. Davie County, 3
(boys) Jesse Carson vs. West Rowan, 4:30
(girls) South Rowan vs. North Rowan, 6
(boys) Davie County vs. North Stanly, 7:30
Saint Pius X Christmas Classic
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta)
(girls) Cincinnati Mother of Mercy vs. Bel Air (MD) John Carroll, 1:30 (Gym 2)
(girls) Atlanta St. Pius X vs. Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep, 2 (Gym 1)
(boys) Tampa Jesuit vs. Memphis Christian Brothers, 3:30 (Gym 2)
(boys) Atlanta St. Pius X vs. Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot, 4 (Gym 1)
(girls) Bladensburg (MD) Elizabeth Seton vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, 5:30 (Gym 2)
(girls) Charlotte Catholic vs. Metarie (LA) Archbishop Chapelle, 6 (Gym 2)
(boys) Buffalo Canisius vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, 7:30 (Gym 2)
(boys) Charlotte Catholic vs. Miami Belen Jesuit, 8 (Gym 1)
Shelby Holiday Tournament
(girls only)
(at Shelby High)
(losers bracket)
South Point vs. West Mecklenburg, 11 a.m.
Kings Mountain vs. Hunter Huss, 12:45
(winners bracket)
Burns vs. Berry Academy, 2:30
Crest vs. Shelby, 4:15
South Mecklenburg New Year’s Classic
(girls only)
(at South Mecklenburg High)
Piedmont vs. South Mecklenburg, 3
Olympic vs. Pinecrest, 4:30
Ashbrook vs. West Charlotte, 6
Wing Bonz Holiday Tournament
(boys only)
(losers bracket)
Heathwood Hall vs. James Island St. James, 3:30
Wren vs. Brookland-Cayce, 5
(winners bracket)
Indian Land vs. Irmo, 6:30
York vs. Memphis Douglass, 8
Western NC Holiday Classic
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
(girls) King Village Christian vs. Victory Christian, 10 a.m.
(boys) Sanford Grace Christian vs. Queens Grant, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) Hickory Grove Christian vs. Vance Academy-Carolina Day loser, 1
(boys) Carolina Day vs. Fletcher Veritas Christian, 2:30
(girls) Greenville Legacy Charter vs. North Raleigh Christian, 4
(boys) Southlake Christian vs. Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist, 5:30
(girls) Southern Pines O’Neal School vs. Vance Academy-Carolina Day winner, 7
(boys) Hickory Grove Christian vs. Greenville St. Joseph, 8:30
Wednesday’s results
Arby’s Holiday Classic
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
(boys only)
Columbus (MS) 36, Freeport (Bahamas) Tabernacle 28
Dobyns-Bennett (TN) 65, Hialeah (FL) Mater Academy 64
Huntsville (AL) Lee 55, Knoxville (TN) Sullivan East 30
Knoxville (TN) Bearden 65, Lakota (OH) East 59
Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest
(boys only)
(at Ashbrook High)
Ardrey Kell 71, East Mecklenburg 50
Hopewell 64, Berry Academy 63
Vance 66, Hunter Huss 63
Hickory Ridge 68, Ashbrook 59
Beach Ball Classic
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
(boys division)
Philadelphia Imhotep Charter 53, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 49
Lone Peak (UT) 74, Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha 63
Socastee (SC) 63, Spartanburg Day 57 (OT)
Montverde Academy (FL) 94, Albany (NY) Academy 61
Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic
(at Cherryville High)
(girls) Sugar Creek Charter 45, Bessemer City 24
(boys) Piedmont Charter 70, Bessemer City 57
(girls) Piedmont Charter 66, Cherryville 30
(boys) Cherryville 59, Sugar Creek Charter 47
Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Chesterfield, SC, High)
Lugoff-Elgin 66, McBee 52
Camden def. Union Academy, score NA
Forest Hills 71, Pageland Central 60
Chesterfield def. Anson County, score NA
Cleveland County Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Kings Mountain High)
Concord 63, Crest 46
Burns 93, Australian National Team 19
Collins Hill (GA) 68, Shelby 41
Kings Mountain 91, Gaston Christian 31
Craze Sports Christmas Tournament
(at Harding High)
(girls) Harding 47, Carolina Christian 34
(girls) Statesville Christian 60, Gaston Day 44
(boys) South Mecklenburg 87, First Assembly Monroe 20
(boys) Christ the King def. South Charlotte Thunder, score NA
(boys) Harding 98, Harrisburg Prep 48
(boys) Carolina Christian vs. Grace Academy, no score reported
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
(girls) Hickory 50, St. Stephens 32
(boys) Maiden 58, Fred T. Foard 16
(girls) South Caldwell 30, Bunker Hill 26
(boys) St. Stephens 45, South Caldwell 34
(girls) Newton-Conover 46, Alexander Central 27
(boys) Alexander Central 53, Bunker Hill 41
(girls) Maiden 69, Fred T. Foard 47
(boys) Hickory 73, Newton-Conover 37
Draughn Holiday Tournament
(at Valdese Draughn High)
(girls) Avery County 58, Draughn 50
(boys) Patton 65, North Wilkes 39
(girls) North Wilkes 73, Draughn 36
(boys) Draughn 59, West Brunswick 52
Freedom Holiday Tournament
(at Morganton Freedom High)
(girls) East Burke 54, Asheville Erwin 28
(girls) Canton Pisgah 64, R-S Central 50
(boys) R-S Central 77, Canton Pisgah 70
(boys) McDowell 80, Wilkes Central 66
(girls) Asheville Christian 61, McDowell 47
(boys) Caldwell Academy 72, East Burke 43
(girls) Freedom 58, Wilkes Central 23
(boys) Freedom 74, Asheville Erwin 33
Hoodies House for Hoops
(boys only)
(at Providence Day)
Butler 55, Victory Christian 44
Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln 49, Edgewater (FL) 45
Lincoln Charter 46, Concord First Assembly 42
Baltimore St. Frances 61, Carmel Christian 57
Philadelphia Neumann Goretti 57, Asheville Christian 53
Providence Day 64, Fort Myers (FL) 61
Iredell Hall of Fame Classic
(at Mooresville High)
(girls) Mooresville 49, Lake Norman 35
(boys) Carolina International 76, North Iredell 74
(girls) South Iredell 48, Statesville 40
(boys) Lake Norman 84, West Iredell 55
(girls) Pine Lake Prep 70, Carolina International 38
(boys) Statesville 92, Pine Lake Prep 62
(girls) North Iredell 51, West Iredell 35
(boys) South Iredell 88, Mooresville 81 (OT)
John Wall Holiday Tournament
(at Cary Academy)
(girls division)
Wake Forest Heritage 51, Fayetteville Northwood Temple 47
Durham Hillside 54, Cary 46
Southeast Raleigh 48, Fayetteville Neuse Christian 29
Mallard Creek 69, High Point Wesleyan 61 (OT)
Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(girls first round)
Gray Stone Day 52, Cabarrus Stallions 38
Concord 44, West Stanly 42
East Surry 66, Albemarle 27
Cox Mill 58, Mount Pleasant 24
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only – Bracket 2)
(at North Charleston)
Porter-Gaud School 75, Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 35
Linden (NJ) 78, Summerville Northwood Academy 50
Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament
(at West Lincoln High)
(girls) Bandys 62, Stuart Cramer 46
(girls) Lincolnton 58, Highland Tech 43
(boys) Bandys 69, Stuart Cramer 66 (OT)
(boys) Lincolnton 74, Highland Tech 42
(girls) North Gaston 54, North Lincoln 30
(girls) West Lincoln 55, East Gaston 33
(boys) North Gaston 63, North Lincoln 37
(boys) East Gaston 65, West Lincoln 34
Shelby Holiday Tournament
(girls only)
(at Shelby High)
Burns 75, South Point 39
Crest 59, West Mecklenburg 53 (OT)
Berry Academy 58, Kings Mountain 48
Shelby 74, Hunter Huss 52
Wing Bonz Holiday Tournament
(boys only)
Indian Land 58, Heathwood Hall 43
Irmo 58, James Island St. James 33
York def. Wren, score not available
Memphis Douglass 70, Brookland-Cayce 51
Western NC Holiday Classic
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
(boys) Greenville St. Joseph 66, Fletcher Veritas Christian 50 (OT)
(boys) Hickory Grove Christian 80, Carolina Day 67
(girls) Greenville Legacy Charter 80, King Village Christian 22
(boys) Southlake Christian 81, Sanford Grace Christian 45
(boys) Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist 64, Queens Grant 49
(girls) Southern Pines O’Neal School 49, Hickory Grove Christian 45
(girls) North Raleigh Christian 59, Victory Christian 42
(girls) Vance Academy vs. Carolina Day, score NA
Comments