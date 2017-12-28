Gallery: St. Frances vs Providence Day

Providence Day's Isaac Suffren (5) reaches for the ball as St. Frances' Adrian Baldwin (1) looks to pass to a teammate during theiir game in the 2017 Hoodie's House High School Hoops Classic on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
St. Frances' Adrian Baldwin (1) shoot over the Providence Day defense during their game in the 2017 Hoodie's House High School Hoops Classic on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
Providence Day's Isaac Suffren (5) steals the ball as St. Frances' Edward Fergunson (5) defends during their game in the 2017 Hoodie's House High School Hoops Classic on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) shoots over a St. Frances defender during their game in the 2017 Hoodie's House High School Hoops Classic on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) works to dribble past St. Frances' Jordan Toles (23) during their game in the 2017 Hoodie's House High School Hoops Classic on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz (3) shoots a 3-pointer against St. Frances during their game in the 2017 Hoodie's House High School Hoops Classic on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
St. Frances' Adrian Baldwin (1) and Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) reach for control of the ball as teammates Detwan Montague (30) and Trey Wertz (3) look on during their game in the 2017 Hoodie's House High School Hoops Classic on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
