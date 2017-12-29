Thursday’s Boys Roundup: 2-time champ Providence Day falls at Hoodies

Elevator
↑Jordan McPhatter, Butler: 5-foot-8 freshman only took two shots in Thursday’s Hoodie’s House local/regional game with Concord First Assembly. But his second was big: a layup with less than five seconds left that gave his team a 69-68 win.
↑Myles Browner, Charlotte Country Day: Hit game-winning three-pointer with 2.6 seconds left in a 54-53 win over Hough. DeAngelo Epps led Country Day with 18. Myles Washington had 14 for Hough at the Myers Park Christmas tournament.
↑Statesville Christian: beat PK Yonge (Fla.) 65-57 Thursday to improve to 14-0. Scott Harvey had 18 points to lead Statesville Christian in the quarterfinals of the HBC Palm Beaches tournament.
↑Ardrey Kell: Harper Hendricks hit two big free throws at the end of the Knights 56-52 win over Vance in the semifinals of the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest. David Kasanganay, a Navy signee, had a game-high 21 points for Ardrey Kell.
DJ Little, Butler: 25 points, six steals in win over First Assembly at the Hoodies. Queens signee made 5-of-7 3-point attempts.
Jarius Hamilton, Qon Murphy, Cannon School: Hamilton had 28 points, 11 rebounds in 85-81 loss to IMG Academy. Murphy added 26 points, six rebounds and five assists at the John Wall Holiday Classic. IMG is ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.
Wendell Moore Jr., Concord Cox Mill: Moore had 32 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 54-45 win over Clark (NV) at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina. Moore made 10-of-17 field goals and 10-of-11 free throws.
Tyler Nelson, Metrolina Christian: 22 points, five rebounds, two assists in 80-67 loss to Calhoun County. Teammate Tate Johnson had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian: Made 7-of-9 shots in a 64-51 win over Fort Myers (Fla.) at the Hoodie’s House. Pierre, a 6-foot-3 junior, finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and no turnovers. He scored his 1,000th career point in the game.
Thursday’s Hoodies House Roundup
Butler 69, Concord First Assembly 68: Butler won despite shooting 43 percent for the game and allowing First Assembly to shoot 56 percent. The game was close throughout before McPhatter hit his big shot in OT. Elijah Cupples and Stephen Edoka had 16 points for First Assembly. Raquan Brown (13 points, five rebounds) and Gerrale Gates (11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists) helped lead Butler.
Carmel Christian 64, Fort Myers 51: Star forward Donovan Gregory only played about half the game with a sore hip caused by a fall he took Wednesday. Gregory had a season-low two points but the Cougars shot 58.7 percent and won comfortably thanks to a 21-8 push in the third quarter. Marten Maide and Josh Price had 10 points each for Carmel.
Edgewater (Fla.) 59, Asheville Christian 47: Edgewater outscored Asheville Christian 15-4 in the second quarter to get some breathing room in a consolation game. Rahem Butler had 23 points, six rebounds for Edgewater, and Robert Allen had 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Lincoln (NY) 77, Neuman-Goretti (PA) 64: Lincoln advanced to the championship game with a sterling defensive performance, putting full-court pressure on Goretti for the entire game. Junior Kenechukwu Ndefo had 15 points and five rebounds to lead Lincoln, which forced 20 turnovers. Goretti got 21 points, six rebounds from Noah Warren, and 17 points, 10 rebounds from Marcus Littles
St. Frances (MD) 77, Providence Day 61: The Chargers, who have won the past two Hoodie’s events, made a big run to close within four points in the fourth quarter, but St. Frances’ size and sophomore point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin were too much for the smaller Chargers. St. Frances closed on a big run of its own, full of dunks. Baldwin finished with 17 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Senior forward Koran Moore had 18 points, seven rebounds. Kansas signee Devon Dotson had a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Providence Day. Santa Clara signee Trey Wertz added 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. St. Frances out rebounded Providence Day 42-26. St. Frances also forced the Chargers into 39.6 percent shooting.
Thursday’s ‘By The Numbers’
1,000: East Lincoln’s Kabian McClendon (above) had 17 points and scored his 1,000 point in a 73-57 win over Gastonia Forestview.
0: Points scored by Maiden and Hickory St. Stephens in two overtime periods Thursday before St. Stephens won 41-39 in triple overtime.
23: Turnovers forced by No. 11 Hickory in a 71-36 win over Alexander Central. Cody Young had 18 for the Red Tornadoes (7-1).
14-0: No. 12 Charlotte Christian used a 14-0 run to start the second half and blew out Goose Creek (SC) 53-25 in the first round of the Rotary Basketball Classic in Charleston. The Knights -- who got 13 points, 11 rebounds from Paul Hudson -- play Linden (NJ) High in Friday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinals.
36: North Meck sophomore Tristan Maxwell had 36 points, five rebounds, three steals in a 69-59 win over Landsdown (MD) at the Arby’s Classic in the quarterfinals. Jae’Lyn Withers had 12 points, six rebounds and Chris Ford added 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
The Observer’s Move of the night
Rocky River sophomore Jaden Springer was on the receiving end of a beautiful pass in a 76-55 win at the Traditional Bank Classic in Kentucky. Springer had 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and told reporters that he wants an offer from Kentucky. Springer holds 11 offers from schools including Auburn, N.C. State and UCLA, and will take an unofficial visit to Kentucky with teammate Jordan Campbell Friday.
Jaden Springer with the exclamation point slam. Rocky River up 68-50 over Bryan Station with two minutes and change left.— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) December 29, 2017
He's got offers from UCLA, Auburn and Tennessee, among others. Sure more will be on the way. pic.twitter.com/i86brxC7Si
Thursday’s Observer Sweet 16 Roundup: Independence, McKee, roll West Charlotte
No. 4 Independence 68, West Charlotte 49: Andra’ McKee (above) had 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals in the win. Raja Milton and Jamarius Burton had 10 points each as Independence took an easy win over a Mecklenburg County rival at the Palmetto Winter Classic in South Carolina. West Charlotte got 12 from Patrick Williams.
No. 7 Marshville Forest Hills 70, Lugoff-Elgin 66: Forest Hills, a N.C. 2A team, got 25 points, six assists and five rebounds from Nas Tyson to upset the No. 7 ranked 4A team in South Carolina. Forest Hills improved to 8-1 and will play in the finals of the Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic. Forest Hills will face Camden.
Thursday’s Area Roundup
Community School of Davidson 79, Central Cabarrus 72: Junior Brandon Ellington had 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists in the win. Senior 6-8 forward Konrad Christian had his first double-double of the season (17 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and two steals). Junior Ryan Renshaw (16 points, eight rebounds) and junior Sage Alexander (14 points) also hit double-digits.
Gaston Day 81, Fort Mill Nation Ford 69: Quan McCluney had 30 points, nine rebounds to lead the Spartans (12-2) to the win at the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic. Teammates Nate Hinton (19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists), MJ Armstrong (17 points, two rebounds) and Demi Adekelun (12 points, 10 rebounds) had strong games. Zeb Graham had 22 points, five rebounds for Nation Ford.
Mallard Creek 75, Davidson Day 66: Mallard Creek (2-9) won back-to-back games behind 21 points from Demitrious Dixon and 13 from Elliot Glenn. Davidson Day (5-4) got 31 points, 10 rebounds from sophomore CJ Huntley
Miller School 74, United Faith 69: Jaylen Sims, a UNC-Wilmington signee, had 23 points in the loss to the Miller School. Rafael Jenkins had 16 and Nate Springs 11 for the Falcons.
