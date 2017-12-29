HS Basketball Tournament Update: Thursday’s complete area scores, Friday’s pairings

Below find scores from Thursday’s Observer-area tournaments and Friday’s pairings
Hoodie’s House at Providence Day
Thursday’s results
Edgewater (FL) 59, Asheville Christian 47
Never miss a local story.
Carmel Christian 64, Fort Myers (FL) 51
Butler 69, Concord First Assembly 68
Lincoln Charter 71, Victory Christian 52
Baltimore St. Frances 77, Providence Day 61
Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln 76, Philadelphia Neumann Goretti 64
Friday’s schedule
Seventh-place game – Asheville Christian vs. Fort Myers (FL), 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game – Edgewater (FL) vs. Carmel Christian, 12:45
Concord First Assembly vs. Victory Christian, 2:30
Third-place game – Providence Day vs. Philadelphia Neumann Goretti, 4:15
Butler vs. Lincoln Charter, 6
Championship – Baltimore St. Frances vs. Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln, 7:45
Links to more content
Providence Day point guard Devon Dotson (above) has signed with Kansas and is playing the best ball of his career. His story.
Thursday’s boys roundup: new features include By The Numbers, Play Of The Night
Thursday’s boys basketball capsules
Thursday’s girls basketball capsules
Thursday’s girls basketball roundup: #BIG5, By the Numbers, Elevator
Photos from Thursday’s Providence Day-St. Frances (MD) game at the Hoodie’s House
Friday’s area tournament schedule
Arby’s Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
(losers bracket)
Columbia (GA) vs. Landstown (VA), noon
Columbus (MS) vs. Huntsville (AL) Lee, 1:30
(winners bracket)
Bell Buckle (TN) Webb School vs. North Mecklenburg, 7
Dobyns-Bennett (TN) vs. Knoxville (TN) Bearden, 8:30
Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest
(boys only)
(at Ashbrook High)
Seventh-place game – East Mecklenburg vs. Ashbrook, 3
Fifth-place game – Hunter Huss vs. Berry Academy, 4:30
Third-place game – Vance vs. Hickory Ridge, 6
Championship – Ardrey Kell vs. Hopewell, 7:30
Beach Ball Classic
(boys division)
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
(losers bracket)
Las Vegas Clark vs. Cincinnati Moeller, noon
Philadelphia Imhotep Charter vs. Socastee (SC), 1:45
(winners bracket)
Cox Mill vs. Long Island (NY) Lutheran, 7
Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha vs. Montverde Academy (FL), 8:45
Bobcat Classic
(boys only)
(at Bluffton, SC, High)
Battery Creek vs. South Point, 4
Piedmont vs. Bluffton, 7
Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Chesterfield, SC, High)
Third place – Lugoff-Elgin vs. Camden, 5:30
Championship – Forest Hills vs. Chesterfield, 7
Cleveland County Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Kings Mountain High)
Seventh place – Gaston Christian vs. Australian Crocodiles, 3
Fifth place – Shelby vs. Crest, 4:30
Third place – Concord vs. Burns, 6
Championship – Atlanta Collins vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30
Colvard Oil Classic
(at Ashe County High)
Girls’ third place – Hibriten vs. West Caldwell, 3
Boys’ third place – Hibriten vs. Ashe County, 4:30
Girls’ championship – Watauga vs. Ashe County, 6
Boys’ championship – Watauga vs. West Caldwell, 7:30
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
Girls’ seventh place – Bunker Hill vs. Fred T. Foard, 10 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – Fred T. Foard vs. Newton-Conover, 11:30 a.m.
Girls’ fifth place – St. Stephens vs. Alexander Central, 1
Boys’ fifth place – South Caldwell vs. Bunker Hill, 2:30
Girls’ third place – South Caldwell vs. Newton-Conover, 4
Boys’ third place – Maiden vs. Alexander Central, 5:30
Girls’ championship – Hickory vs. Maiden, 7
Boys’ championship – St. Stephens vs. Hickory, 8:30
East Lincoln Winter Jam
(at East Lincoln High)
(girls) Davidson Day vs. East Lincoln, 1 (old gym)
(girls) Jay M. Robinson vs. Vance, 2:30 (old gym)
(boys) Davidson Day vs. Garinger, 1 (new gym)
(boys) Forestview vs. Cuthbertson, 2:30 (new gym)
(girls) Hickory Ridge vs. Forestview, 4 (new gym)
(boys) Mallard Creek vs. Jay M. Robinson, 5:30 (new gym)
(girls) Northwest Cabarrus vs. North Mecklenburg, 7 (new gym)
(boys) East Lincoln vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 8:30 (new gym)
Freedom Holiday Tournament
(at Morganton Freedom High)
Girls’ seventh place – R-S Central vs. Wilkes Central, 10 a.m.
Girls’ fifth place – Asheville Erwin vs. McDowell, 11:30 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – Wilkes Central vs. East Burke, 1
Boys’ fifth place - Canton Pisgah vs. East Burke, 2:30
Girls’ third place – Canton Pisgah vs. Freedom, 4
Boys’ third place – McDowell vs. Caldwell Academy, 5:30
Girls’ championship – East Burke vs. Asheville Christian, 7
Boys’ championship – R-S Central vs. Freedom, 8:30
Hoodies House for Hoops
(boys only)
(at Providence Day)
Seventh-place game – Asheville Christian vs. Fort Myers (FL), 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game – Edgewater (FL) vs. Carmel Christian, 12:45
Concord First Assembly vs. Victory Christian, 2:30
Third-place game – Providence Day vs. Philadelphia Neumann Goretti, 4:15
Butler vs. Lincoln Charter, 6
Championship – Baltimore St. Frances vs. Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln, 7:45
Iredell Hall of Fame Classic
(at Mooresville High)
Girls’ third place – South Iredell vs. Pine Lake Prep, 3
Boys’ third place – Carolina International vs. Statesville, 4:30
Girls’ championship – Mooresville vs. North Iredell, 6
Boys’ championship – Lake Norman vs. South Iredell, 7:30
Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament
(at Mount Pleasant High)
Girls’ seventh place – Cabarrus Stallions vs. Mount Pleasant, 9 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – Albemarle vs. Gray Stone Day, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ fifth place – West Stanly vs. Albemarle, noon
Boys’ fifth place – Uwharrie Charter vs. Cabarrus Stallions, 1:30
Girls’ third place – Gray Stone Day vs. Cox Mill, 3
Boys’ third place – Central Cabarrus vs. West Stanly, 4:30
Girls’ championship – Concord vs. East Surry, 6
Boys’ championship – Community School of Davidson vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
(girls bracket)
(at Wilmington Laney High)
(losers bracket)
Clinton vs. Raleigh Millbrook, 4:30 (old gym)
Wilmington Ashley vs. Clover, 7:30 (old gym)
(winners bracket)
Wilmington New Hanover vs. Ardrey Kell, 3 (new gym)
Wilmington Laney vs. Wilmington Hoggard, 6 (new gym)
Lewisville Lions Tournament
(boys only)
(at Lewisville, SC, High)
(losers bracket)
Northside Academy vs. Spring Valley, 3
Conway Christian vs. York Prep "B", 4:30
(winners bracket)
Great Falls vs. Comenius, 6
Lewisville vs. Elevation Prep, 7:30
Lowe’s Roundball Classic
(at Chesnee, SC, High)
(losers bracket)
(girls) Laurens Academy vs. Chapman, 10 a.m.
(boys) Spartanburg Broome vs. East Rutherford, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) Chesnee vs. Pickens, 1
(boys) Fort Mill vs. Pickens, 2:30
(winners bracket)
(girls) Fort Mill vs. Gaffney, 4
(boys) Berea vs. Anderson Westside, 5:30
(girls) Berea vs. East Rutherford, 7
(boys) Anderson Christian vs. Chesnee, 8:30
Myers Park Holiday Classic
(at Myers Park High)
(girls) Northside Christian vs. Hough, noon (old gym)
(girls) Providence vs. South Pointe, 1 (new gym)
(boys) Hough vs. South Pointe, 2 (old gym)
(girls) Central Cabarrus vs. Weddington, 4 (old gym)
(girls) Nation Ford vs. Myers Park, 5 (new gym)
(boys) Providence vs. Weddington, 6 (old gym)
(boys) Charlotte Country Day vs. Northside Christian, 3 (new gym)
(boys) Charlotte Latin vs. Myers Park, 7 (new gym)
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only – Bracket 2)
(at North Charleston High)
(losers bracket)
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate vs. James Island Charter, 11:30 a.m.
Goose Creek vs. Summerville Northwood Academy, 2:30
(winners bracket)
Porter-Gaud School vs. Leonardstown (MD) St. Mary’s Ryken, 5:30
Charlotte Christian vs. Linden (NJ), 8:30
Palmetto Winter Classic
(boys only)
(at Ben Lippen School, Columbia)
(Wyndham Resort Bracket)
(losers bracket)
West Charlotte vs. Freedom Christian, noon
Columbia Ben Lippen vs. Myrtle Beach Christian, 1:30
(winners bracket)
United Faith Academy vs. Independence, 3
Columbia A.C. Flora vs. Fayetteville Village Christian, 6:30
Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament
(at West Lincoln High)
Girls’ third place – Bandys vs. West Lincoln, 4 (old gym)
Girls’ championship – Lincolnton vs. North Gaston, 4 (new gym)
Boys’ third place – Bandys vs. North Gaston, 6 (old gym)
Boys’ championship – Lincolnton vs. East Gaston, 6 (new gym)
Phenom Showcase
(at Ben Lippen High, SC)
12 PM West Charlotte (NC) Vs. Freedom Christian (NC)
130 PM Ben Lippen (SC) Vs. Christian Academy (SC)
3 PM United Faith (NC) Vs. Independence (NC)
5 PM Miller School (VA) Vs. Conway (SC)
630 PM Village Christian (NC) Vs. AC Flora (SC)
8 PM Hammond (SC) Vs. Blythewood (SC)
Saint Pius X Christmas Classic
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta)
(girls) Cincinnati Mother of Mercy vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, 12:30 (Gym 2)
(girls) Bel Air (MD) John Carroll vs. Bladensburg (MD) Elizabeth Seton, 1 (Gym 1)
(boys) Tampa Jesuit vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, 2:30 (Gym 2)
(boys) Memphis Christian Brothers vs. Buffalo Canisius, 3 (Gym 1)
(girls) Metarie (LA) Archbishop Chapelle vs. Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep, 4:30 (Gym 2)
(girls) Charlotte Catholic vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 5 (Gym 1)
(boys) Miami Belen Jesuit vs. Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot, 6:30 (Gym 2)
(boys) Charlotte Catholic vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 7 (Gym 1)
Sam Moir Christmas Classic
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
(girls) West Rowan vs. East Rowan, 9 a.m.
(boys) East Rowan vs. South Rowan, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) Davie County vs. North Rowan, noon
(boys) West Rowan vs. North Stanly, 1:30
(girls) North Stanly vs. Jesse Carson, 3
(boys) North Rowan vs. Salisbury, 4:30
(girls) Salisbury vs. South Rowan, 6
(boys) Jesse Carson vs. Davie County, 7:30
Shelby Holiday Tournament
(girls only)
(at Shelby High)
Seventh place – South Point vs. West Mecklenburg, 11 a.m.
Fifth place – Kings Mountain vs. Hunter Huss, 12:45
Third place – Burns vs. Crest, 2:15
Championship – Berry Academy vs. Shelby, 4
South Mecklenburg New Year’s Classic
(girls only)
(at South Mecklenburg High)
Piedmont vs. Pinecrest, 3
Olympic vs. West Charlotte, 4:30
Ashbrook vs. South Mecklenburgh, 6
Western NC Holiday Classic
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
Girls’ seventh place – King Village Christian vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 9 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – Sanford Grace Christian vs. Fletcher Veritas Christian, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ fifth place – Victory Christian winner vs. Hickory Grove Christian, noon
Boys’ fifth place – Queens Grant vs. Carolina Day, 1:30
Girls’ third place – North Raleigh Christian vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School, 3
Boys’ third place – Southlake Christian vs. Greenville (SC) St. Joseph, 4:30
Girls’ championship – Greenville Legacy Charter vs. Carolina Day, 6
Boys’ championship – Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 7:30
Thursday’s Results
Arby’s Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
(winners bracket)
Bell Buckle (TN) Webb School 47, Columbia (GA) 33
North Mecklenburg 68, Landstown (VA) 59
Columbus (MS) 61, Dybns-Bennett (TN) 43
Knoxville (TN) Bearden 58, Huntsville (AL) 40
Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest
(boys only)
(at Ashbrook High)
(losers bracket)
Hunter Huss 81, East Mecklenburg 69
Berry Academy 62, Ashbrook 59
(winners bracket)
Ardrey Kell 56, Vance 52
Hopewell 55, Hickory Ridge 41
Beach Ball Classic
(boys division)
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
(winners bracket)
Cox Mill 54, Las Vegas Clark 45
Long Island (NY) Lutheran 57, Cincinnati Moeller 45
Highland (UT) Lone Peak 56, Philadelphia Imhotep Charter 43
Montverde Academy (FL) 101, Socastee (SC) 38
Bobcat Classic
(boys only)
(at Bluffton, SC, High)
Ridgeland 71, Piedmont 65 (OT)
South Point vs. Bluffton, score NA
Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic
(at Cherryville High)
Girls’ third place: Bessemer City 53, Cherryville 38
Boys’ third place: Bessemer City 71, Sugar Creek Charter 40
Girls’ championship: Sugar Creek Charter 48, Piedmont Charter 22
Boys’ championship: Cherryville 58, Piedmont Charter 54
Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Chesterfield, SC, High)
(winners bracket)
Forest Hills 70, Lugoff-Elgin 66
Chesterfield 65, Camden 58
Cleveland County Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Kings Mountain High)
(losers bracket)
Shelby 83, Gaston Christian 61
Crest 86, Australian Crocodiles 16
(winners bracket)
Atlanta Collins 79, Concord 37
Kings Mountain 97, Burns 44
Colvard Oil Classic
(at Ashe County High)
(girls) Watauga 57, Hibriten 47
(boys) Watauga 62, Hibriten 51
(girls) Ashe County 47, West Caldwell 40
(boys) West Caldwell 63, Ashe County 60
Craze Sports Christmas Tournament
(at Harding High)
(winners bracket)
(boys) South Mecklenburg 59, Christ the King 40
(boys) Harding 105, Grace Academy 66
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
(girls) St. Stephens 48, Bunker Hill 47
(boys) South Caldwell 45, Fred T. Foard 36
(girls) Alexander Central 50, Fred T. Foard 34
(boys) Bunker Hill 57, Newton-Conover 47
(girls) Hickory 41, South Caldwell 24
(boys) St. Stephens 62, Maiden 54
(girls) Maiden 58, Newton-Conover 54
(boys) Hickory 71, Alexander Central 36
Draughn Holiday Tournament
(at Valdese Draughn High)
Girls’ third place – Patton 48, Draughn 44
Boys’ third place – West Brunswick 59, North Wilkes 47
Girls’ championship – North Wilkes 73, Avery County 55
Boys’ championship – Draughn 70, Patton 64
East Lincoln Winter Jam
(at East Lincoln High)
(girls) Northwest Cabarrus 46, Davidson Day 44
(boys) Jay M. Robinson 86, Garinger 63
(girls) Forestview 57, Vance 53
(boys) Northwest Cabarrus 51, Cuthbertson 40
(girls) Hickory Ridge 73, Jay M. Robinson 31
(boys) Mallard Creek 75, Davidson Day 66
(girls) North Mecklenburg 74, East Lincoln 47
(boys) East Lincoln 73, Forestview 57
Freedom Holiday Tournament
(at Morganton Freedom High)
(losers bracket)
(girls) Asheville Erwin 43, R-S Central 39
(girls) McDowell 59, Wilkes Central 45
(boys) Canton Pisgah 61, Wilkes Central 49
(boys) Asheville Erwin 65, East Burke 53
(winners bracket)
(girls) East Burke 88, Canton Pisgah 70
(boys) R-S Central 82,McDowell 59
(girls) Asheville Christian 57, Freedom 50
(boys) Freedom 97, Greensboro Caldwell Academy 68
Hoodies House for Hoops
(boys only)
(at Providence Day)
Edgewater (FL) 59, Asheville Christian 47
Carmel Christian 64, Fort Myers (FL) 51
Butler 69, Concord First Assembly 68
Lincoln Charter 71, Victory Christian 52
Baltimore St. Frances 77, Providence Day 61
Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln 76, Philadelphia Neumann Goretti 64
Iredell Hall of Fame Classic
(at Mooresville High)
(boys) Pine Lake Prep 82, Mooresville 62
(girls) Mooresville 59, South Iredell 32
(boys) Lake Norman 83, Carolina International 62
(girls) North Iredell 43, Pine Lake Prep 28
(boys) South Iredell 75, Statesville 69
Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(girls) West Stanly 66, Cabarrus Stallions 26
(boys) Uwharrie Charter 66, Albemarle 61
(girls) Albemarle 47, Mount Pleasant 36
(boys) Cabarrus Stallions 75, Gray Stone Day 66
(girls) Concord 54, Gray Stone Day 50
(boys) Community School of Davidson 79, Central Cabarrus 72
(girls) East Surry 49, Cox Mill 31
(boys) Mount Pleasant 61, West Stanly 40
Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
(girls bracket)
(at Wilmington Laney High)
Wilmington New Hanover def. Clover, score NA
Wilmington Hoggard 51, Raleigh Millbrook 22
Wilmington Laney def. Clinton, score NA
Ardrey Kell 55, Wilmington Ashley 21
Lewisville Lions Tournament
(boys only)
(at Lewisville, SC, High)
Great Falls 64, Northside Academy 53
Comenius 76, Spring Valley (SC) 55
Lewisville 73, Conway (SC) Christian 47
Elevation Prep 69, York Prep "B" 57
Lowe’s Roundball Classic
(at Chesnee, SC, High)
(girls) Fort Mill 48, Laurens Academy 22
(boys) Berea 73, Spartanburg Broome 66 (OT)
(girls) Gaffney 42, Chapman 38
(boys) Anderson Christian 42, Fort Mill 41
(girls) East Rutherford 84, Pickens 41
(boys) Anderson Westside 65, East Rutherford 62
(girls) Berea def. Chesnee, score NA
(boys) Chesnee 60, Pickens 55
Myers Park Holiday Classic
(at Myers Park High)
(girls) Providence 64, Northside Christian 20
(girls) Nation Ford 45, Central Cabarrus 35
(boys) Charlotte Latin 63, Providence 47
(boys) Country Country Day 54, Hough 53
(girls) South Pointe 67, Hough 48
(girls) Myers Park 53, Weddington 43
(boys) Northside Christian 65, South Pointe 42
(boys) Myers Park 59, Weddington 49
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only – Bracket 2)
(at North Charleston)
Leonardtown (MD) St. Mary’s Ryken 57, James Island Charter 36
Charlotte Christian 53, Goose Creek 25
Palmetto Winter Classic
(at Ben Lippen School, Columbia)
Village Christian (Fayetteville, NC) – 86, Ben Lippen (Columbia, SC) – 56
Hammond (Columbia, SC) – 69, Christian Academy (Myrtle Beach, SC) – 58
Conway (Conway, SC) – 42, Freedom Christian (Fayetteville, NC) – 40
Independence (Charlotte, NC) – 68, West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC) – 49
Miller School (St Crozet, VA) - 74, United Faith Christian (Charlotte, NC) - 69
Blythewood (Blythewood, SC) – 64, AC Flora (Columbia, SC) – 60
Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament
(at West Lincoln High)
(girls) Stuart Cramer 57, Highland Tech 44
(girls) Lincolnton 60, Bandys 52
(boys) Stuart Cramer 95, Highland Tech 59
(boys) Lincolnton 60, Bandys 38
(girls) North Lincoln 63, East Gaston 33
(girls) North Gaston 52, West Lincoln 27
(boys) North Lincoln 76, West Lincoln 52
(boys) East Gaston 41, North Gaston 38
Phenom Palmetto Winter Showcase
(at Ben Lippen High, SC)
Game 1
Village Christian (Fayetteville, NC) – 86
Khuath Gatkouth 21, Travion McCrae 17, Ahmod Baker 13, Derrick Quansah 10, Miles 6, Morgan 6, Dodoo 5, Gacia 3, Higgins 3, Norman 2
Ben Lippen (Columbia, SC) – 56
Javian Bellamy 21, Ryan McCray 18, Will Cureton 11, Gibbs 4, Jones 2
Game 2
Hammond (Columbia, SC) – 69
Lucas Prickett 21, Trent Green 13, Isaiah Washington 12, Burch 7, Lipsitz 6, Wilson 3, Canty 3, Diaz 2
Christian Academy (Myrtle Beach, SC) – 58
Davis Guyton 17, Michael Green 15, Matthews 8, Woods 8, Johnson 7, Fulford 3
Game 3
Conway (Conway, SC) – 42
Jaylen Moody 13, Darren Grainger 11, Jimmy Nichols 10, Moody 6, Cooper 2
Freedom Christian (Fayetteville, NC) – 40
Milos Stajcic 13, Murray 8, Harvey 7, Ray 4, Carter 4, Toussaint 1
Game 4
Independence (Charlotte, NC) – 68
Andra McKee 23, Raja Milton 10, Jamarius Burton 10, Smith 9, Pauldin 8, Mobley 5, Allen 3
West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC) – 49
Patrick Williams 12, Cartier Jernigan 10, Devontez Walker 10, Koonce 9, Gilbert 6, Terrell 2
Game 5
Miller School (St Crozet, VA) - 74
Jaylin Reed 18, Aundre Hyatt 13, Tariq Balogun 11, Deshaun Wade 11, Heard 9, Rice 7, Brown 3, Tumanoff 2
United Faith Christian (Charlotte, NC) - 69
Jaylen Sims 23, Rafael Jenkins 16, Nate Springs 11, Hankton 9, Wolfe 5, Swilling 4, Hill 1
Game 6
Blythewood (Blythewood, SC) – 64
Jonathan Breeland 25, Robert Braswell 17, Travis Thompson 10, Squirewell 3, Williams 2, Manuel 2
AC Flora (Columbia, SC) – 60
Daniel Harper Finney 13, DJ Sinkler 11, Diamonte Brown 10, Foulks 7, Jamison 7, Mobley 2
Sam Moir Christmas Classic
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
(girls) West Rowan 81, North Stanly 22
(boys) North Rowan 49, East Rowan 45
(girls) Jesse Carson 53, East Rowan 14
(boys) Salisbury 63, South Rowan 52
(girls) Salisbury 59, Davie County 41
(boys) Jesse Carson 70, West Rowan 52
(girls) South Rowan 46, North Rowan 12
(boys) Davie County 61, North Stanly 47
Saint Pius X Christmas Classic
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta)
(girls) Bel Air (MD) John Carroll 55, Cincinnati Mother of Mercy 31
(girls) Atlanta St. Pius X 77, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 51
(boys) Memphis Christian Brothers 57, Tampa Jesuit 42
(boys) Atlanta St. Pius X 86, Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot 31
(girls) Bladensburg (MD) Elizabeth Seton 63, Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 23
(girls) Charlotte Catholic def. Metarie (LA) Archbishop Chapelle, score NA
(boys) Buffalo Canisius 50, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 37
(boys) Charlotte Catholic def. Miami Belen Jesuit, score NA
Shelby Holiday Tournament
(girls only)
(at Shelby High)
(losers bracket)
Kings Mountain 54, South Point 30
Hunter Huss 71, West Mecklenburg 46
(winners bracket)
Berry Academy 63, Burns 42
Shelby 68, Crest 47
Western NC Holiday Classic
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
(girls) Victory Christian 75, King Village Christian 36
(boys) Queens Grant 89, Sanford Grace Christian 70
(boys) Carolina Day 75, Fletcher Veritas Christian 44
(girls) Greenville Legacy Charter 85, North Raleigh Christian 35
(boys) Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist 78, Southlake Christian 69
(girls) Carolina Day 58, Southern Pines O’Neal School 26
(boys) Hickory Grove Christian 78, Greenville St. Joseph 48
Comments