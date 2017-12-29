Hoodie’s House update: Butler stops Lincoln Charter in Friday’s feature game

Elevator
↑Concord First Assembly shooting: The Eagles made 8-of-17 3-point attempts in a 63-47 win over Victory Christian at the Hoodie’s House tournament. Bailey Benham made 4-of-5 and finished with 16 points and three rebounds.
↑Joe Badgett, Carmel Christian: With head coach Byron Dinkins gone for a family funeral, Badgett — the former Charlotte 49ers player and Carmel assistant – coached the Cougars’ fifth-place game against Edgewater (Florida), a top-10 team in its state. Carmel won 61-57.
↑Providence Day free-throw shooting: The Chargers made 17-of-21 free throws in a win over Neumann-Goretti (Pennsylvania), including 14-of-18 in the second half. Sophomore center John Miralia was 6-of-6.
↑Local/regional all-tournament team: Jalen Gool, Victory Christian; Jehlon Johnson, Lincoln Charter; Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter; Gerrale Gates, Butler; MVP, DJ Little, Butler
↑National bracket all-tournament team: Devon Dotson, Providence Day; Elijah Epps, St. Frances (Maryland); Ace Baldwin, St. Frances (Maryland); John Wilson, Lincoln (New York); MVP, Kenehukwu Ndefo, Lincoln (New York)
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 35 points, on 14-of-18 shooting, in a 73-67 win over Philadelphia’s Neumann-Goretti High. Dotson, a Kansas signee, added 11 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Michael Eads, Edgewater (Florida): 21 points, five rebounds and four rebounds in a 61-57 loss to Carmel Christian. He made 9-of-13 shots.
DJ Little, Butler: MVP of the local/regional event scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter to fend off a Lincoln Charter rally. Little finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian: 6-3 junior had 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 61-57 win over Edgewater.
John Wilson, Lincoln (New York): Made 4-of-5 field goal attempts and all three free throws; finished with 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. He had several huge shots in the final minutes.
Friday’s Hoodies House roundup: Butler stops Lincoln Charter in regional final
Butler 52, Lincoln Charter 45: Butler had a 32-20 halftime lead but struggled in the third quarter, scoring only five points. Lincoln Charter, the reigning 1A state champs, rallied behind Kody Shubert (16 points, four assists) and Levontae Knox (11 points, 11 rebounds). Butler regained its composure in the fourth quarter to win the local/regional championship. New Orleans signee Gerrale Gates had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. He was named to the all-tournament team.
Providence Day 73, Neumann-Goretti 67: The Chargers maintained the lead throughout the third-place game, stretching it to double digits several times, but Dymir Montague (23 points, four rebounds) and Noah Warren (18 points, five assists, four rebounds) kept Goretti in touch. Providence Day got 13 points, four assists and three rebounds from Santa Clara recruit Trey Wertz and 10 points, six rebounds from Miralia.
Lincoln (New York) 61, St. Frances (Maryland) 59: In the national bracket final, Lincoln rallied from a double-digit deficit to lead 60-59 with 12 seconds left. St. Frances sophomore Jordan Toles missed two free throws and Lincoln’s Kenehukwu Ndefo made one of his two attempts after being fouled. Down two with a chance to tie, with nine seconds left, St. Frances turned the ball over to end the game.
Carmel Christian 61, Edgewater (Florida) 57: Donovan Gregory, fighting the effects of a sore hip, scored 17 points and had three steals in a close win in the fifth-place game. Marten Maide added 12 points for Carmel.
Asheville Christian 64, Fort Myers (Florida) 63, OT: Asheville Christian got the win in overtime of the seventh-place game, getting 15 points from Caleb Mills and 12 each from Raishaun Brown and Tyler McKinney. Asheville Christian outrebounded Fort Myers 30-23, which helped overcome 21 turnovers. Fort Myers got 15 from freshman Javian McCollum.
Concord First Assembly 63, Victory Christian 47: After Victory led 14-12 after the first quarter, the Kings were outscored 11-2 in the second and 28-17 in the third as First Assembly moved out to a comfortable lead. Freshman Trae Benham had 13 points and two assists for First Assembly.
