Friday’s boys high school basketball summaries 12.29.17

ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 64, FORT MYERS (FLA) 63, OT
Fort Myers 13 13 14 14 9 -- 63
Asheville Christian 13 13 15 13 10 -- 64
FORT MYERS 63 -- John Coleus 13, Cox 9, Roberts 3, Luttrell 6, Javian McCollum 15, Outten 4, Reshah Gabriel 13
ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 64 -- Caleb Mills 15, Raishaun Brown 12, Spurling 3, Eze 6, Tene 8, Wenzl 3, Walker-Crawford 5, Tyler McKinney 12
BLUFFTON (SC) 57, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 51
Piedmont 14 12 13 12 51
Bluffton 11 12 14 20 57
Piedmont Hall 3, Fesmire 4, Camden Baucom 14, Ruettgers 2, Hunter Tyson 28
Bluffton Rivers 2, Patterson 25, Hamilton 2, Raines 18, Jenkins 6
Notable: Piedmont is now 7-4 (2-1) play Battery Creek tomorrow at the Bobcat Classic
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 61, EDGEWATER (FL) 57
Edgewater 13 12 15 17 -- 57
Carmel 13 11 20 17 -- 61
EDGEWATER 57 -- McClain 4, Michael Eads 21, Rahem Butler 14, Robert Allen 13, Cason 5
CARMEL 61 -- Price, Donovan Gregory 17, Myles Pierre 17, Marten Maide 12, Cooper 5, Murphy 8
CONCORD 89, LAWNDALE BURNS 56
Concord 17 29 24 21 89
Burns 25 11 6 13 56
CONCORD 89 -- Jackson Threadgill 21 Jalen O’Neal 15 Jordan Stowe 12 Ishmael Hooker 10 Mott 9 Sampson 8
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 63, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 47
First Assembly 12 11 28 12 -- 63
Victory 14 2 17 14 -- 47
FIRST ASSEMBLY 63 -- Elijah Cupples 10, Edoka 4, Leprovost 8, Traore 5, Crawford 4, Maderia 3, Trae Benham 13, Bailey Benham 16
VICTORY 47 -- Nasan Ayala 15, Gkountopoulus 8, Manuel 6, Jalen Gool 10, Krebs 2, Richardson 2, Erwin 4
PROVIDENCE DAY 73, NEUMANN-GORETTI 67
Goretti 14 27 5 21 -- 67
Providence Day 21 21 12 19 -- 73
GORETTI 67 -- Dymir Montague 23, Noah Warren 18, Smith 2, Marcus Littles 12, Fair 4, Woodley 2, Byrd 6
PROVIDENCE DAY 73 -- Devon Dotson 35, Trey Wertz 13, Suffren 6, Wood 3, John Miralia 10, Kintzinger 6
Friday’s Sweet 16 Results
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN 53, NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 47
Cox Mill 23 24 -- 47
Lutheran 26 27 -- 53
COX MILL 47 -- Wendell Moore 12, Black 5, Cline 9, Davis 9, Hall 7, Stone-Carrawell 5
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN 53 -- Etienne 7, Frankie Policelli 12, Tykei Greene 13, Curbelo 4, Kupsas 7, Essam Mostafa 10
NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 52, CAMDEN (SC) 49
Forest Hills 14 9 21 8 -- 52
Camden 8 9 13 19 -- 49
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 15, Jaleel McLaughlin 9, Jai Rorie 8, Jamylan Blakeney 8, Richardson 5, Belin 5, K. Tyson 2
CAMDEN -- Chris Jefferson 22, Jeffcoat 3, J. Murphy 11, Dubose 2, Green 5, Goodwin 6
Records: Forest Hills 9-1, Camden 6-3
ST. PIUS 52, NO. 8 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 51
CCHS 8 12 17 14 51
SPHS 8 12 15 17 52
CCHS- Luke Harkins 14, Rogan 9, McKinstry 4, Robbe 8, Ciccone 8, Berger 2, Scibelli 4, Schachte 2
SPHS- M Gonzalo 9, B Gonzalo 3, E Lane 18, Broadway 5, Snipes 2, Stephens 6, Ranson 2, Willis 6
NO. 10 SALISBURY 67, NORTH ROWAN 63
Salisbury 15 14 9 16 13 - 67
North Rowan. 14 14 11 15 9 - 63
SHS-Isaac Baker 29, Bill Fisher 13, Robinson 9, Kesler 9, Davis 5, Russell 2
NRHS-Daquan Cook 17, Derrick Page 17, Brevin Goodlett 13, Smith 7, McCombs 4, Broaddus 3, Colson 2
NO. 11 HICKORY 66, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 50
St. Stephens 12 10 13 15 -- 50
Hickory 12 12 22 20 --- 66
ST STEPHENS 50 -- Teavius Henry 10, Cline 2, Pyatte 5, Luther Scott 16, Ha. Joyner-McCorkle 13, Figueroa 4
HICKORY 66 -- Jaquan Thurman 16, Young 8, Torey James 19, James Freeman 19, Abernathy 2, Amos 2
NO. 13 MORGANTON FREEDOM 85, R-S CENTRAL 57
RS-Central: 13 16 14 14 = 57
Freedom: 27 27 20 11 = 85
Freedom: Fletcher Abee 26, Jakari Dula 21, Michael Logan 16, Aidan Pearson 11, Kanipe 7, Pollard 2, Birchfield 2
RS-Central: Zyrion Wilkins 27, Twitty 11, Watkins 6, Carson 4, Knox 3, Williams 2, Whiteside 2, Hipp-Smith 2
NO. 15 ARDREY KELL 45, HOPEWELL 42
Hopewell 7 | 13 | 14 | 8 - 42
Ardrey Kell 19 | 5 | 8 | 13 - 45
Hopewell: Forney-3, Williams-14, Dixon-10, Cannady-4, Roberson-8, Harris-3
Others
ASHEVILLE ERWIN 65, EAST BURKE 53
East Burke 15 16 16 6 -- 53
Erwin 17 20 15 13 -- 65
Erwin 65 -- Rashod Chaffin 21, Simeon Thompson 15, Caleb Burton 14, Brank 8, Ball 5, Anuel 2
East Burke 53 -- Andrew Gilbert 11, Cody Kistler 10, Morrison 9, Weaver 8, Brittain 6, Lor 4, Lail 3, Smith 2
Records: Erwin 6-5, East Burke 2-11
CHARLOTTE LATIN 60, MYERS PARK 47
Myers Park - 13 16 9 9 = 47
Latin - 11 13 22 14 = 60
Myers Park - Caleb McReed 15, Duwe Farris 14,
Latin - Johnson 14, Smith 11, Beecy 15, Fellener 18
Notes: Latin advances to Myers Park Classic championship against Northside Christian at 7 PM tomorrow; Myers Park will play in 3rd place game against Country Day at 3 PM tomorrow.
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 62, SOUTH CALDWELL 51
South Caldwell 10 16 6 19 -- 51
Bunker Hill 18 10 11 23 -- 62
SOUTH CALDWELL 51 -- Black 8, Raynor 9, Anderson 2, Brown 9, Kaden Anderson 15, Kirby 3, Eggers 5
BUNKER HILL 62 -- Fletcher 9, Isenhour 7, Chandler Cummins 13, Chapman 7, Christian Ramseur 21, McDaniel 2, Murrary 2, Carden 1
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 48, MOUNT PLEASANT 44
CSD 11 11 18 8 —- 48
MP 19 9 7 9 — 44
COMM SCH OF DAV (48) - Alexander 8, Ellington 10,
Christian 15, Renshaw 4, Hosse 6, KJ Johnson 5
MPHS (44) - Barnhart 20, Barrett 11, Smith 6, Devito 2, Sloop
Records: CSD 9-1 ; 2-0 MPHS 8-5; 0-0
EAST LINCOLN 57, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 55
East Lincoln 18 16 5 18 57
Northwest Cabarrus 14 18 13 10 55
East Lincoln (2-1, 7-3): Kabian McClendon 7, Michael DeMattia 0, Sidney Dollar 17, John Bean 11, Allden Horne 11, Ben Zirkle 4, Jake Mott 7
Northwest Cabarrus (0-0, 6-5): Trevon Hobson 3, Keyshawn Phillips 1, Josh Abee 12, Fredo Gustave 10, George Duncan-Miller 4, Elijah Isom 8, Hayden Murdock 12, Charles Stafford-Gill 5
FORT MILL 84, PICKENS 36
Fort Mill: 26 14 24 20 84
Pickens: 7 8 5 16 36
Fort Mill: Ryan Heriot 16, Carson Morton 12, Tearance Darby 7, Jordan Hermann 7, Adams 6, Saunders 6, Lemon 5, Lemon 5, Schleif 4, Christensen 4, Ross 4, Amigo 4, Foti 4
Pickens: Will Alexander 11, Mason 7, Alexander 4, Grant 4, Stanley 3, Hall 2, Chappell 2, Hall 2, Freeman 1
Records: Fort Mill: 5-5
FORT MILL NATION FORD 102, DUNCAN BYRNES 84
Nation Ford 22 24 28 28 -- 102
Byrnes 21 19 20 24 -- 84
NATION FORD 102 -- Khydarius Smith 27, Tuipulotu 3, Moulds 6, Zeb Graham 16, Shaman Alston 17, Prince 4, McCabe 3, Heath 6, Chatham 3, Malik Bryant 13, Crosby 4
BYRNES 84 -- Kris Posey 12, Josh Moore 11, Wright 7, Harris 5, Nick Hernandez 18, Mack 6, Moss 4, Deandre Cornish 10, Gillum 5, Ballenger 4, Cox 2
GASTON DAY 78, GEORGETOWN PREP 73
Gaston Day 23 23 20 12 -- 78
Georgetown Prep 21 23 15 14 -- 73
GASTON DAY 78 -- Demi Adelekun 12, MJ Armstrong 18, Nate Hinton 28, Quan McCluney 16, Belton 4
GEORGETOWN PREP 73 -- Desire 8, Offrum 9, Ike Nweke 12, Jared Bynum 28, Curfman 9, Somerville 7
GRACE CHRISTIAN 78, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 68
SouthLake Christian 16 11 14 27 = 68
Grace Christian. 14 19 17. 28 = 78
SouthLake Haughton 11, Hendrix 5, Celestine 16, Monroe 31, Reed 3, Smith 2
Calvary Day Lanning 2, Edwards 5, Gammons 22, Hooten 3, Harris 17, Gross 15, McCollum 11
HOUGH 55, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 51 OT
Hough - 6 16 15 9 (OT)9 = 55
South Pointe - 13 11 16 6 (OT)5 = 51
Hough - Crawford 15, Washington 12
South Pointe - Wilson 11, Boulware 14
Notes: Hough plays winner of Providence/Weddington at 6 PM tomorrow at Myers Park Holiday Classic; South Pointe will play loser of Providence/Weddington at 2 PM tomorrow.
MAIDEN 42, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 35
Alexander 6 8 7 14 -- 35
Maiden 11 7 13 11 -- 42
ALEXANDER 35 - Strickland 2, Flowers 9, Blan Hodges 10, Barr 3, Wooten 3, Elder 2, Benfield 4, Lowrance 2
MAIDEN 42 -- Richardson 8, McDaniel 6, Avery Boyles 15, High 7, Coulter 1, Stinson 3, Wicker 2
MALLARD CREEK 75, CONCORD ROBINSON 75
Mallard Creek 27 18 14 19— 78
Jay M. Robinson 12 16 27 20— 75
MALLARD CREEK 75 — Kyle Austin 19, Justin Taylor 16, Demitrious Dixon 12, Kii-Reese Cummings 11, Baucom 6, Ilaoa 6, Davis 5, Glenn 3
JMR — Means 23, Boothe 17, Barns 12, White 10, Caldwell 7, Agnew 6
Records: Mallard Creek 3-9; JMR 5-5
Note: After a hot 17-0 start, The Mavericks winning streak extended to 3 Friday night by knocking off Robinson to advance to the East Lincoln Winter Jam Championship game for the 2nd straight year. The Creek will be looking for a repeat of last years championship. Game will be at 8:30 tomorrow night.
NEWTON FOARD 44, NEWTON-CONOVER 30
Newton-Conover 7 5 10 8 -- 30
Foard 12 9 6 17 -- 44
NEWTON-CONOVER 30 -- Carlton 3, McCarthern 8, Noah Smith 12, Davis 5, Johnson 2
FOARD 44 -- Whitener 5, Martin 1, Caleb Schmidt 18, Sollid 4, Colosimo 8, Abernarthy 2, Skeens 6
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 44, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 43
Northside Christian - 9 16 13 6 = 44
Country Day - 12 11 8 12 = 43
Northside (44) C.M. Holmes 13, Jaden Seymour 12, Jon Hicklin 10, Hauser 4, Jones 3, Hardy 1, Hubbard 1
Country Day (43) Alex Tabor 19, Browner 9, Krisko 4, W. Gillespie 4, McLaurin 3, R. Gillespie 3, Ray 1
Records: Country Day 10-6; Northside 7-5
Notes: Northside Christian advances to Myers Park Holiday Classic championship against Charlotte Latin/Myers Park at 7 PM Saturday; Country Day will play in 3rd place game against loser of Charlotte Latin/Myers Park at 3 PM tomorrow.
NORTH HILLS 79, WOODLAWN 77
North Hills 14 25 16 24 - 79
Woodlawn 08 19 27 23 - 77
North Hills 79 - Dean Gilmore 24, Silas Wertz 21, Gavin Sheehan 11, Houghton 9, Wallace 6, Davidson 5, Walters 3
Woodlawn 77 - Najir Underwood 27, Dylan White 22, Jesse Jacobson 13, Michael Shepherd 10, Shire 5
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 64, GRACE CHRISTIAN (TN) 49
Statesville Christian 18 15 17 14
Grace Christian 9 15 7 18
Statesville Christian 64-- Scott Harvey 23, Brennan Settle 16, Logan Mosley 9, Christian Bailey 9, Marcus Henderson 5, Jordan McCray 2
Grace Christian 49-- Crawley 4, Gettlefinger 21, Ledford 11, Younker 13
Records: Statesville Christian 15-0; Grace Christian 9-3
Notes: Harvey- 7/9 3FG, 4 steals, 3 blocks Settle- 5 steals, 3 assists Henderson- 9 assists; Statesville Christian advances to HBC Palm Beaches Championship on Saturday vs. St. Andrew's Episcopal (Potomac, MD)-Game will be streamed live on Facebook at 6pm.
WEST CHARLOTTE 53, FREEDOM CHRISTIAN 39
WC 12 15 14 12 53
FCA 15 9 10 5 39
WC Patrick Williams 17 Cartier Jernigan 14 Christian Koonce 11 Walker 7 Gilbert 4
FCA Jamari Harvey 13 Manrique Alvarado 11 Murray 5 Carter 3 Toussiant 2
WEST MECKLENBURG 61, TALLWOOD (Virginia Beach, VA) 59
WMHS – 14 16 13 18 = 61
THS – 12 15 18 14 = 59
WMHS: Eli Lockhart 18, Jalan Moore 16, Jahfari Francois 14, Jordan Williams 7, Jamari Taylor 6
THS: Jawaun Bell 14, Calvin Thomas 14, Kristopher Smith 11, Kaleb Peterson 9, Tae’Jae 3, Trent Ragin 2, Taijon Yorkshire 2
Records: WMHS HAWKS: Overall 6 - 9, Conf. 1 - 3; THS: Overall 5 - 5, Conf.2 – 3
Notes: WMHS Hawks next game will be away (7 pm) on Tuesday, 1/09 when they play the South Meck Sabres.
WILKES CENTRAL 72, EAST BURKE 43
Wilkes Central 29 12 21 10 -- 72
East Burke 3 12 13 15 -- 43
Wilkes Central 72 -- Levi Church 20, Noah Johnson 14, Ahmad Osborne 12, Skylar Brooks 11, Killian 6, Ferguson 4, Boddie 3, Gwyn 2
East Burke 43 -- Lor 9, Kistler 8, Gilbert 6, Morrison 5, Brittain 4, Lowman 3, Teague 3, Weaver 3, Lail 2
Records: Wilkes Central 7-5, East Burke 2-12
