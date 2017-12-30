High School Basketball Update: Friday’s area tournament scores, Saturday’s schedule

Friday
Arby’s Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
(winners bracket semifinals)
North Mecklenburg 62, Bell Buckle (TN) Webb School 55
Columbus (MS) 58, Knoxville (TN) Bearden 55
Ashbrook Holiday Hoopsfest
(boys only)
(at Ashbrook High)
Seventh-place game – Ashbrook 71, East Mecklenburg 51
Fifth-place game – Hunter Huss 55, Berry Academy 51
Third-place game – Vance 72, Hickory Ridge 66
Championship – Ardrey Kell 45, Hopewell 42
Beach Ball Classic
(boys division)
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
(losers bracket)
Cincinnati Moeller 46, Las Vegas Clark 42
Philadelphia Imhotep Charter 76, Socastee (SC) 57
(winners bracket)
Long Island (NY) Lutheran 53, Cox Mill 47
Montverde Academy (FL) 76, Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha 66
Bobcat Classic
(boys only)
(at Bluffton, SC, High)
Battery Creek vs. South Point, 4
Piedmont vs. Bluffton, 7
Chesterfield Basketball Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Chesterfield, SC, High)
Seventh place – McBee-Pageland Central loser vs. Union Academy-Anson County loser, 2:30
Fifth place – McBee-Pageland Central winner vs. Union Academy-Anson County winner, 4
Third place – Lugoff-Elgin vs. Camden, 5:30
Championship – Forest Hills 52, Chesterfield 49
Cleveland County Holiday Classic
(boys only)
(at Kings Mountain High)
Seventh place – Gaston Christian 44, Australian Crocodiles 28
Fifth place – Shelby 79, Crest 51
Third place – Concord 89, Burns 56
Championship – Atlanta Collins Hill 58, Kings Mountain 45
Colvard Oil Classic
(at Ashe County High)
Girls’ third place – Hibriten vs. West Caldwell, score NA
Boys’ third place – Hibriten vs. Ashe County, score NA
Girls’ championship – Watauga 50, Ashe County 40
Boys’ championship – Watauga 77, West Caldwell 59
Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
Girls’ seventh place – Bunker Hill 53, Fred T. Foard 38
Boys’ seventh place – Fred T. Foard 44, Newton-Conover 30
Girls’ fifth place – St. Stephens 38, Alexander Central 27
Boys’ fifth place – Bunker Hill 62, South Caldwell 51
Girls’ third place – Newton-Conover 31, South Caldwell 27
Boys’ third place – Maiden 42, Alexander Central 35
Girls’ championship – Hickory 64, Maiden 49
Boys’ championship – Hickory 66, St. Stephens 50
East Lincoln Winter Jam
(at East Lincoln High)
(girls) Davidson Day vs. East Lincoln, score NA
(girls) Vance 72, Jay M. Robinson 68
(boys) Davidson Day vs. Garinger, score NA
(boys) Forestview 64, Cuthbertson 63 (OT)
(girls) Hickory Ridge 74, Forestview 33
(boys) Mallard Creek vs. Jay M. Robinson, score NA
(girls) Northwest Cabarrus vs. North Mecklenburg, score NA
(boys) East Lincoln 57, Northwest Cabarrus 55
Freedom Holiday Tournament
(at Morganton Freedom High)
Girls’ seventh place – R-S Central vs. Wilkes Central, 10 a.m.
Girls’ fifth place – Asheville Erwin vs. McDowell, 11:30 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – Wilkes Central vs. East Burke, 1
Boys’ fifth place - Canton Pisgah vs. East Burke, 2:30
Girls’ third place – Freedom 52, Canton Pisgah 36
Boys’ third place – McDowell vs. Caldwell Academy, score NA
Girls’ championship – Asheville Christian 60, East Burke 54
Boys’ championship – Freedom 85, R-S Central 57
Hoodies House for Hoops
(boys only)
(at Providence Day)
Seventh-place game – Asheville Christian 64, Fort Myers (FL) 63 (OT)
Fifth-place game – Carmel Christian 61, Edgewater (FL) 57
Concord First Assembly 63, Victory Christian 47
Third-place game – Providence Day 73, Philadelphia Neumann Goretti 67
Butler 52, Lincoln Charter 43
Championship – Brooklyn (NY) Abraham Lincoln 61, Baltimore St. Frances 59
Iredell Hall of Fame Classic
(at Mooresville High)
Girls’ seventh place – Statesville vs. Carolina International, score NA
Boys’ seventh place – West Iredell vs. Mooresville, score NA
Girls’ fifth place – Lake Norman vs. West Iredell, score NA
Boys’ fifth place – Pine Lake Prep 79, North Iredell 49
Girls’ third place – South Iredell vs. Pine Lake Prep, score NA
Boys’ third place – Carolina International vs. Statesville, score NA
Girls’ championship – North Iredell 54, Mooresville 34
Boys’ championship – Lake Norman 80, South Iredell 62
Laurie Ann Cruse Holiday Tournament
(at Mount Pleasant High)
Girls’ seventh place – Mount Pleasant 41, Cabarrus Stallions 34
Boys’ seventh place – Albemarle 81, Gray Stone Day 31
Girls’ fifth place – Albemarle 37, West Stanly 36
Boys’ fifth place – Uwharrie Charter 59, Cabarrus Stallions 46
Girls’ third place – Cox Mill 33, Gray Stone Day 26
Boys’ third place – Central Cabarrus 73, West Stanly 64
Girls’ championship – East Surry 61, Concord 42
Boys’ championship – Community School of Davidson 48, Mount Pleasant 44
Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
(girls bracket)
(at Wilmington Laney High)
(losers bracket)
Raleigh Millbrook 68, Clinton 41
Clover 36, Wilmington Ashley 25
(winners bracket)
Ardrey Kell 52, Wilmington New Hanover 37
Wilmington Hoggard 52, Wilmington Laney 49
Lewisville Lions Tournament
(boys only)
(at Lewisville, SC, High)
(losers bracket)
Spring Valley 83, Northside Academy 34
York Prep "B" 73, Conway Christian 26
(winners bracket)
Fort Mill Comenius 48, Great Falls 41
Elevation Prep 76, Lewisville 57
Lowe’s Roundball Classic
(at Chesnee, SC, High)
(losers bracket)
(girls) Laurens Academy 43, Chapman 36
(boys) East Rutherford 62, Spartanburg Broome 57
(girls) Pickens 53, Chesnee 29
(boys) Fort Mill 84, Pickens 36
(winners bracket)
(girls) Gaffney 33, Fort Mill 31
(boys) Anderson Westside 66, Berea 59 (OT)
(girls) East Rutherford 67, Berea 41
(boys) Anderson Christian 75, Chesnee 58
Myers Park Holiday Classic
(at Myers Park High)
(girls) Northside Christian vs. Hough, score NA
(girls) South Pointe 65, Providence 60
(boys) Hough vs. South Pointe, score NA
(girls) Weddington 54, Central Cabarrus 45
(girls) Nation Ford 65, Myers Park 56
(boys) Weddington 61, Providence 45
(boys) Northside Christian 44, Charlotte Country Day 43
(boys) Charlotte Latin vs. Myers Park, score NA
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only – Bracket 2)
(at North Charleston High)
(losers bracket)
James Island Charter 68, Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 60
Goose Creek 53, Summerville Northwood Academy 44
(winners bracket)
Porter-Gaud School 61, Leonardstown (MD) St. Mary’s Ryken 43
Linden (NJ) 41, Charlotte Christian 38
North Hills Christian Holiday Tournament
(at Salisbury North Hills Christian)
(girls) Lee Christian-Gaston Christian loser vs. Community Christian-North Hills Christian loser, 11 a.m.
(boys) North Hills Christian-Lee Christian loser vs. Community Christian-Woodlawn School loser, 12:30
(girls) Community Christian-North Hills Christian winner vs. Thursday 5 p.m. winner, 2
(boys) Community Christian-Woodlawn School winner vs. Thursday 6:30 p.m. winner, 3:30
(girls) 11 a.m. winner vs. 2 p.m. loser, 5
(boys) 12:30 winner vs. 3:30 loser, 6:30
Palmetto Winter Classic
(boys only)
(at Ben Lippen School, Columbia)
(Wyndham Resort Bracket)
(losers bracket)
West Charlotte 53, Freedom Christian 39
Myrtle Beach Christian 59, Columbia Ben Lippen 56
(winners bracket)
Independence 76, United Faith 50
Fayetteville Village Christian 64, Columbia A.C. Flora 61
Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament
(at West Lincoln High)
Girls’ third place – Bandys 58, West Lincoln 48
Girls’ championship – North Gaston 37, Lincolnton 36
Boys’ third place – Bandys vs. North Gaston, score NA
Boys’ championship – Lincolnton 67, East Gaston 52
Saint Pius X Christmas Classic
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta)
(girls) Cincinnati Mother of Mercy def. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, score NA
(girls) Bel Air (MD) John Carroll 55, Bladensburg (MD) Elizabeth Seton 54
(boys) Tampa Jesuit 42, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 35
(boys) Buffalo Canisius 60, Memphis Christian Brothers 44
(girls) Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep def. Metarie (LA) Archbishop Chapelle, score NA
(girls) Atlanta St. Pius X 52, Charlotte Catholic 31
(boys) Miami Belen Jesuit def. Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot, score NA
(boys) Atlanta St. Pius X 52, Charlotte Catholic 51
Sam Moir Christmas Classic
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
(girls) East Rowan def. North Stanly, score NA
(boys) East Rowan def. South Rowan, score NA
(girls) North Rowan 43, Davie County 40
(boys) North Stanly 57, West Rowan 52
(girls) Jesse Carson 58, West Rowan 48
(boys) Salisbury 67, North Rowan 63 (OT)
(girls) South Rowan 59, Salisbury 57
(boys) Jesse Carson 63, Davie County 47
Shelby Holiday Tournament
(girls only)
(at Shelby High)
Seventh place – South Point vs. West Mecklenburg, score NA
Fifth place – Kings Mountain 54, Hunter Huss 40
Third place – Burns 72, Crest 56
Championship – Berry Academ 42, Shelby 31
South Mecklenburg New Year’s Classic
(girls only)
(at South Mecklenburg High)
Piedmont vs. Pinecrest, 3
Olympic vs. West Charlotte, 4:30
Ashbrook vs. South Mecklenburg, 6
Wing Bonz Holiday Tournament
(boys only)
Seventh place – Wren def. James Island St. James, score NA
Fifth place – Heathwood Hall def. Brookland-Cayce, score NA
Third place – York def. Indian Land, score NA
Championship – Memphis Douglass 48, Irmo 46
Western NC Holiday Classic
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
Girls’ seventh place – King Village Christian 50, Legacy Local 32
Boys’ seventh place – Sanford Grace Christian 79, Fletcher Veritas Christian 40
Girls’ fifth place – Hickory Grove Christian def. Victory Christian, score NA
Boys’ fifth place – Carolina Day 66, Queens Grant 64
Girls’ third place – North Raleigh Christian 69, Southern Pines O’Neal School 41
Boys’ third place – Southlake Christian 69, Greenville (SC) St. Joseph 35
Girls’ championship – Greenville Legacy Charter 66, Carolina Day 50
Boys’ championship – Hickory Grove Christian 67, Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist 66
Saturday
Arby’s Classic
(boys only)
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
Ninth place – Greeneville (TN) vs. Bristol (TN) Tennessee, 12:30
Seventh place – Gate City (VA) vs. Lakota (OH) East, 2
Fifth place – Columbia (GA) vs. Dobyns-Bennett (TN), 3:30
Third place – Bell Buckle (TN) Webb School vs. Knoxville (TN) Bearden, 6
Championship – North Mecklenburg vs. Columbus (MS), 7:30
Beach Ball Classic
(boys division)
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
Fifth place – Scott County (KY) vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 1:45
Seventh place – Cincinnati Moeller vs. Philadelphia Imhotep Charter, 3:30
Third place – Cox Mill vs. Long Island (NY) Lutheran, 7
Championship – Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha vs. Montverde Academy (FL), 8:45
Bobcat Classic
(boys only)
(at Bluffton, SC, High)
Harleyville-Ridgeville vs. South Point, 4
Battery Creek vs. Piedmont, 5:30
Craze Sports Christmas Tournament
(at Harding High)
Girls’ third place – Harding-Carolina Christian loser vs. Gaston Day-Statesville Christian loser, 11 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – , 12:30
Boys’ fifth place – 2
Girls’ championship – Harding vs. Statesville Christian, 4
Boys’ third place – , 6
Boys’ championship – , 7:30
East Lincoln Winter Jam
(at East Lincoln High)
Girls’ seventh place – Jay M. Robinson vs. Davidson Day-East Lincoln loser, 10 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – Cuthbertson vs. Davidson Day-Garinger loser, 11:30 a.m.
Girls’ fifth place – Vance vs. Davidson Day-East Lincoln winner, 1
Boys’ fifth place – Forestview vs. Davidson Day-Garinger winner, 2:30
Girls’ third place – Forestview vs. Northwest Cabarrus-North Mecklenburg loser, 4
Boys’ third place – Northwest Cabarrus vs. Mallard Creek-Jay M. Robinson loser, 5:30
Girls’ championship – Hickory Ridge vs. Northwest Cabarrus-North Mecklenburg winner, 7
Boys’ championship – East Lincoln vs. Mallard Creek-Jay M. Robinson winner, 8:30
Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
(girls bracket)
(at Wilmington Laney High)
Seventh place – Clinton vs. Wilmington Ashley, 4:30 (old gym)
Fifth place – Raleigh Millbrook vs. Clover, 7:30 (old gym)
Third place – Wilmington New Hanover vs. Wilmington Laney, 3 (new gym)
Championship – Ardrey Kell vs. Wilmington Hoggard, 6 (new gym)
Lewisville Lions Tournament
(boys only)
(at Lewisville, SC, High)
Seventh place – Northside Academy vs. Conway Christian, 3
Fifth place – Spring Valley vs. York Prep "B", 4:30
Third place – Great Falls vs. Lewisville, 6
Championship – Fort Mill Comenius vs. Elevation Prep, 7:30
Lowe’s Roundball Classic
(at Chesnee, SC, High)
Girls’ seventh place – Chapman vs. Chesnee, 10 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – Spartanburg Broome vs. Pickens, 11:30 a.m.
Girls’ fifth place – Laurens Academy vs. Pickens, 1
Boys’ fifth place – Fort Mill vs. East Rutherford, 2:30
Girls’ third place – Fort Mill vs. Berea, 4
Boys’ third place – Berea vs. Chesnee, 5:30
Girls’ championship – Gaffney vs. East Rutherford, 7
Boys’ championship – Anderson Westside vs. Anderson Christian, 8:30
Myers Park Holiday Classic
(at Myers Park High)
Girls’ seventh place – Northside Christian-Hough loser vs. Central Cabarrus, noon (old gym)
Girls’ third place – Providence vs. Myers Park, 1 (new gym)
Boys’ seventh place – Hough-South Pointe loser vs. Providence, 2 (new gym)
Boys’ third place – Charlotte Country Day vs. Charlotte Latin-Myers Park loser, 3 (new gym)
Girls’ fifth place – Northside Christian-Hough winner vs. Weddington, 4 (old gym)
Girls’ championship – Nation Ford vs. South Pointe, 5 (new gym)
Boys’ fifth place – Hough-South Pointe winner vs. Weddington, 6 (old gym)
Boys’ championship – Northside Christian vs. Charlotte Latin-Myers Park winner, 7 (new gym)
North Charleston Roundball Classic
(boys only – Bracket 2)
(at North Charleston High)
Seventh place – Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate vs. Summerville Northwood Academy, 11:30 a.m.
Fifth place – James Island Charter vs. Goose Creek, 2:30
Third place – Leonardstown (MD) St. Mary’s Ryken vs. Charlotte Christian, 5:30
Championship – Porter-Gaud School vs. Linden (NJ), 8:30
North Hills Christian Holiday Tournament
(at Salisbury North Hills Christian)
Girls’ third place – , 2
Boys’ third place – , 3:30
Girls’ championship , 5
Boys’ championship – , 6:30
Palmetto Winter Classic
(boys only)
(at Ben Lippen School, Columbia)
Seventh place – Freedom Christian vs. Columbia Ben Lippen, noon
Fifth place – West Charlotte vs. Myrtle Beach Christian, 1:30
Third place – United Faith vs. Miller School, 3
Championship – Independence vs. Fayetteville Village Christian, 6:30
Sam Moir Christmas Classic
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
Girls’ seventh place – North Stanly vs. Davie County, 9 a.m.
Boys’ seventh place – South Rowan vs. West Rowan, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ fifth place – East Rowan vs. North Rowan, noon
Boys’ fifth place – East Rowan vs. North Stanly, 1:30
Girls’ third place – West Rowan vs. Salisbury, 3
Boys’ third place – North Rowan vs. Davie County, 4:30
Girls’ championship – Jesse Carson vs. South Rowan, 6
Boys’ championship – Salisbury vs. Jesse Carson, 7:30
Saint Pius X Christmas Classic
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta)
Girls’ seventh place – Jacksonville Bishop Kenny vs. Metarie (LA) Archbishop Chapelle, 11 a.m. (Gym 2)
Boys’ seventh place – Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons vs. Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot, 11 a.m. (Gym 1)
Girls’ fifth place – Cincinnati Mother of Mercy vs. Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep, 1 (Gym 1)
Boys’ fifth place – Tampa Jesuit vs. Miami Belen Jesuit, 1 (Gym 2)
Girls’ third place – Charlotte Catholic vs. Bladensburg (MD) Mother Seton, 3 (Gym 2)
Boys’ third place – Charlotte Catholic vs. Memphis Christian Brothers, 3 (Gym 1)
Girls’ championship – Atlanta St. Pius X vs. Bel Air (MD) John Carroll, 5 (Gym 1)
Boys’ championship – Atlanta St. Pius X vs. Buffalo Canisius, 7 (Gym 1)
