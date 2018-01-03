Tuesday’s Roundup: Cox Mill star makes history, Bandys star transfers mid-season

Elevator
↑Connor Reed, Lake Norman Charter: had game-high 20 points in a 68-49 win over Newton-Conover Tuesday. That was his 10th 20-point game in his last 11. Teammate Chris Vasquez had a career-high 17 points.
Never miss a local story.
↔Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: Haines, a standout freshman at Catawba Bandys, has transferred to Davidson Day and will play the remainder of the season there. Haines, a 5-9 guard, ranks 11th nationally in scoring (28.9 points per game). She ranks No. 2 among all freshmen nationally in scoring. Bandys lost 61-35 to East Lincoln without Haines Tuesday night.
↑Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: passed All-Ivy League star Matt Morgan, now of Cornell University, as Cox Mill’s all-time leading scorer during the Beach Ball holiday tournament in Myrtle Beach. Moore now has 1,666 points with 10 regular-season games remaining and potentially five playoff games. Moore would need to average slightly more than 22 points per game over those 15 to get to 2,000 points by the end of his junior year. Fewer than 50 public school players all-time, according to NCHSAA records, have reached 2,000 career points all-time.
↑East Lincoln: East beat Catawba Bandys for the 20th straight game Tuesday. The streak dates to the 1997-98 season.
Links to more content
@theobserver HS basketball Coverage Update— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 1, 2018
Sweet 16 boys: https://t.co/YiRDGrzidH
Sweet 16 girls: https://t.co/rDit6Aig4s
Players of the week: https://t.co/jewW0CSFSN
Games of the week: https://t.co/y2TldpCGex pic.twitter.com/ZxFzLCxwya
Four area teams atop first statewide media poll
Area girls standings, schedule
Tuesday’s boys and girls high school basketball summaries
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Breya Busby, Ryan Swilling, United Faith girls: Busby, a freshman, had 22 points, seven steals, four rebounds and two assists in a 45-38 win over Gaston Christian. Swilling, an 8th grader, had 16 points, five rebounds.
Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain: 36 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists in a 82-68 win over Gastonia Ashbrook. Zeke Littlejohn (14 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Eli Paysour (13 points, 12 rebounds) also had strong games for the Mountaineers.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 24 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals in a 61-35 win over Catawba Bandys. Teammate Amara Robinette had 14 points, six rebounds.
Osha Makerson, East Rutherford girls: 20 points, 13 assists, five steals in a 76-35 win over Covenant Day.
Tyler Nelson, Tate Johnson, Metrolina Christian: 23 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, two blocks for Nelson in a 87-59 win over Arborbrook Christian. Johnson had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
By The Numbers
106: East Lincoln put up 106 points in a 106-70 win over Catawba Bandys Tuesday. Kabian McClendon had 19 points, six rebounds for the Mustangs. Coleson Leach had 17 points, five rebounds. Jake Mott had 16 points, and Sidney Dollar had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. East scored 37 points in a wild third quarter.
24: Points allowed by No. 8 Hickory (9-1) in a 66-24 win over South Caldwell. Torey James (18 points) and Davis Amos (12) led the Red Tornadoes.
Move of the night
During his huge game against Ashbrook Tuesday, Kings Mountain’s Adrian Delph, heading to Appalachian State, had a memorable, left-handed moment. Watch:
Adrian Delph with the Windmill last night. pic.twitter.com/zQOWR5Pe5o— Coach Pierce (@KMHSHoops) December 19, 2017
Wednesday’s Schedule
Girls start at 6, boys to follow
A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Avery County at Mitchell
Draughn at Hibriten
East Burke at Bunker Hill
East Montgomery at Anson County
Garinger at Hickory Ridge
Great Falls at Buford
Harding at Myers Park
Hopewell at Ardrey Kell
Hough at Providence
Hunter Huss at East Gaston
Jay M. Robinson at Mooresville
Lake Norman at South Iredell
Lancaster at Fort Mill
McDowell at Watauga
Mount Pleasant at Central Academy
Nation Ford at Central Pageland
Pine Lake Prep at Charlotte Latin
Porter Ridge at Monroe
Shelby at Chase
Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at East Lincoln
South Rowan at West Rowan
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
West Iredell at Patton
West Stanly at Forest Hills
Comments