Tuesday’s Roundup: Cox Mill star makes history, Bandys star transfers mid-season

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 03, 2018 11:08 AM

Connor Reed, Lake Norman Charter: had game-high 20 points in a 68-49 win over Newton-Conover Tuesday. That was his 10th 20-point game in his last 11. Teammate Chris Vasquez had a career-high 17 points.

bandysmalloriehaines
Mallorie Haines has transferred from Catawba Bandys High to private Davidson Day. She is among the nation’s leading scorers
Steve Lyttle

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: Haines, a standout freshman at Catawba Bandys, has transferred to Davidson Day and will play the remainder of the season there. Haines, a 5-9 guard, ranks 11th nationally in scoring (28.9 points per game). She ranks No. 2 among all freshmen nationally in scoring. Bandys lost 61-35 to East Lincoln without Haines Tuesday night.

Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: passed All-Ivy League star Matt Morgan, now of Cornell University, as Cox Mill’s all-time leading scorer during the Beach Ball holiday tournament in Myrtle Beach. Moore now has 1,666 points with 10 regular-season games remaining and potentially five playoff games. Moore would need to average slightly more than 22 points per game over those 15 to get to 2,000 points by the end of his junior year. Fewer than 50 public school players all-time, according to NCHSAA records, have reached 2,000 career points all-time.

East Lincoln: East beat Catawba Bandys for the 20th straight game Tuesday. The streak dates to the 1997-98 season.

kingsmountainadriandelph
Kings Mountain’s Adrian Delph
Courtesy Phenom Hoop Report

Breya Busby, Ryan Swilling, United Faith girls: Busby, a freshman, had 22 points, seven steals, four rebounds and two assists in a 45-38 win over Gaston Christian. Swilling, an 8th grader, had 16 points, five rebounds.

Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain: 36 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists in a 82-68 win over Gastonia Ashbrook. Zeke Littlejohn (14 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Eli Paysour (13 points, 12 rebounds) also had strong games for the Mountaineers.

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 24 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals in a 61-35 win over Catawba Bandys. Teammate Amara Robinette had 14 points, six rebounds.

Osha Makerson, East Rutherford girls: 20 points, 13 assists, five steals in a 76-35 win over Covenant Day.

Tyler Nelson, Tate Johnson, Metrolina Christian: 23 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, two blocks for Nelson in a 87-59 win over Arborbrook Christian. Johnson had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

106: East Lincoln put up 106 points in a 106-70 win over Catawba Bandys Tuesday. Kabian McClendon had 19 points, six rebounds for the Mustangs. Coleson Leach had 17 points, five rebounds. Jake Mott had 16 points, and Sidney Dollar had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. East scored 37 points in a wild third quarter.

24: Points allowed by No. 8 Hickory (9-1) in a 66-24 win over South Caldwell. Torey James (18 points) and Davis Amos (12) led the Red Tornadoes.

During his huge game against Ashbrook Tuesday, Kings Mountain’s Adrian Delph, heading to Appalachian State, had a memorable, left-handed moment. Watch:

Girls start at 6, boys to follow

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Avery County at Mitchell

Draughn at Hibriten

East Burke at Bunker Hill

East Montgomery at Anson County

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Great Falls at Buford

Harding at Myers Park

Hopewell at Ardrey Kell

Hough at Providence

Hunter Huss at East Gaston

Jay M. Robinson at Mooresville

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Lancaster at Fort Mill

McDowell at Watauga

Mount Pleasant at Central Academy

Nation Ford at Central Pageland

Pine Lake Prep at Charlotte Latin

Porter Ridge at Monroe

Shelby at Chase

Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at East Lincoln

South Rowan at West Rowan

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard

West Iredell at Patton

West Stanly at Forest Hills

