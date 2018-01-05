Thursday’s boys, girls high school basketball capsules 01.05.18

Sweet 16 Boys Results
NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 77, WEST STANLY 35
West Stanly 8 8 10 9 -- 35
Forest Hills 22 21 19 13 -- 77
WEST STANLY -- Hayden Greene 11, Grice 8, Parker 5, Honeycutt 2, Kelly 4, Medlin 5
FOREST HILLS -- Jai Rorie 18, Trey Belin 16, Asiah Byrd 12, N. Tyson 7, K. Tyson 1, Richardson 3, Williams 2, McLaughlin 4, Lowery 6, Blakeney 2, Owens 6
Records: Forest Hills 10-1 (1-0), West Stanly 5-8 (0-1)
NOTABLE: Forest Hills plays Piedmont Saturday night at Wingate University at 7:30.
Other Boys Results
CENTRAL CABARRUS 59, CONCORD 55
Concord 11 21 14 13 59
Central Cabarrus 16 11 16 12 55
Concord: Jonah Mott 10 Dashawn Mason 12 Jordan Stowe 9 Jalen O’Neal 8 Jackson Lippard 7 Sampson 5 Hall 3 Johnson 3 Cannaday 2
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 53, DAVIDSON DAY 47
CSD 10 14 13 16 — 53
DD 8 15 6 18 — 47
COMM SCH OF DAV (53) - Alexander 5, Ellington 19,
Christian 11, Renshaw 7, Hosse 4, Martin 4, Johnson 3,
DD (47) — Breunig 14, Rickard 12, Coble 11, Huntley 10
Records: CSD 10-1; 2-0 DD 8-4; 0-0
Notes: Spartans win 8th in a row in defeating in town rival Patriots.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 84, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 21
WCCS: 9 4 5 3 21
CFA: 24 35 12 13 84
WCCS: C. Williams 7, S. Vestrand 7, A. Alejandro 3, Andrew Alejandro 4
CFA: D'wayne Crawford 8, Eli Cupples 6, Stephen Edoka 21, Jalen Hinton 7, Cole Madeira 5, Strah Rajic 7, Trae Benham 12, Bailey Benham 9, Cheick Traore 7, Peter Olatungi 2.
Records: CFA Record 11-5; WCCS : 6-6
Notable: Freshman Trae Benham 4-6 threes. Stephen Edoka 21 points 8 rebounds. Next game for CFA is Friday @ Gaston Day.
GASTONIA ASHBROOK 52, CLOVER (SC) 49
Ashbrook 10 15 21 6 52
Clover 10 19 8 12 49
Ashbrook - Byron Sanders 15, James Dotson 15, Cameron June 10, Justin Lucas 4, Jacob Warnock 4, Elijah Fife
Clover - Garrett 12, Massey 11, Collins 8, Strout 6
Notable: Ashbrook is now 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the Big South 3A Conference
MOUNT PLEASANT 66, MONROE CENTRAL ACADEMY 30
Mt. Pleasant 15 28 15 8 66
CATA 2 6 9 11 30
Mt. Pleasant (9-5) Bryson Efird 11, Sloop 8, Gonion-Waldref 2, Meade, Pruitt 2, Leonard, Downey 7, Barnhardt 9, DeVitto 6, Ryan Bonnett 12, Smith 9
CATA Maske 2, Miller 6, Jackson 3, HOff 2, Brown 6, Hamilton 6, Polk 1, Bain 2
Sweet 16 Girls Results
Other Girls Results
CENTRAL CABARRUS 57, CONCORD 22
CCHS: 13, 15, 17, 13 (57)
Concord: 2 , 6, 7, 7 (22)
Central: Maranda Benton 14, Nevaeh Brown 14, Jada Ussery 13, Aniyah Tate 12, Ratzloff 4
Concord: Jenazi Chambers 11, Gravely 6, Stevenson 4, Benjamin 4, Wallace 1
Records: Central (8-6) 2-0 conference; Concord (5-10) 0-1 conference
Central Notable: Maranda Benton and Nevaeh Brown led the way with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assist 3 steals and 2 blocks. Jada Ussery 13 points and 10 rebounds
CONCORD CANNON SCHOOL 51, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 37
Cannon School 8 5 22 16-51
Piedmont Classical 8 8 6 15-37
Cannon School 51–Sane Davis 12, Livingston 8, Sydney Wood 13, Galloway 4, Gabby Holloway 14
Records: Cannon School 3-6
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 59, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 12
cfa Academy 25 9 14 11- 59
Westminister Catawba 3 1 3 5- 12
cfa Academy- 59 Shamani Stafford 14, Jessy Leak 11, Camille Small 9, Demi Case 4, Veronika Brooks 5, Sarah White 1, Bailey Stinson 7, Kylie Stinson 2, Alivia Spencer 6
Westminister Catawba- 12 Megan Harding 8, Makayla Harding 3, Tanya Henderson 1
Notable: Shamani Stafford- 14 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Jessyka Leak- 11 points, 14 rebounds , 3 steals , 3 assists; Camille Small- 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals,2 blocks; CFA Academy (9-6) travels to Gaston Day for a 5:30 tip-off on Friday January 5, 2018.
DAVIDSON DAY 62, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 16
DDS Josie Wiles 8 3 19 Hall 4 1 9 Sinclair 2 1 7 Roberts 2 1 7 Saunders 1 4 6 Tejeda 1 3 5 Graham 1 1 3 Je. Wiles 1 0 2 Arnold 1 0 2 Haines 0 2 2
CSD Suggs 4 0 8 Scruggs 1 0 2 Whitley 1 1 3 Mueller 1 0 2 Bragg 0 1 1 16
Notes DDS record 7-4 Will play Mountain Island Charter Monday at home
FORT MILL COMENIUS 54, ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 52
COMENIUS 22, 13, 6, 13 -- 54
ARBORBROOK 6, 16, 13, 17 == 52
COMENIUS: Paola Martinez 22, Erin Cepeda 19, Somer Wilson 9
ARBORBROOK: Christie Zawacki 24, Chloe Sayles 8, Anna Zawacki 7, Holly Johnson 7
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 72, KINGS MOUNTAIN 49
Forestview 16 11 25 20 72
Kings Mtn. 8 12 2 27 49
Forestview Sydney Bowen 18 pts 7 asst, O'Marri Holland 18 pts 3 asst, Yasmine Love 15 pts 22 rebs, Kenzley Dunlap 10 pts 2 asst 2 stls, Floyd 5,D. Miller 2, Cherry 2, Duff 1, T. Miller 1
Records: Forestview 12-3 overall 4-1 Big South host Hunter Huss Friday
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 37, GREATER CABARRUS 20
Sugar Creek Charter- 8 12 15 2 F: 37
Greater Cabarrus 5 6 8 1 F: 20
Sugar Creek: Verene 6, Cruz 3, Shamicah Sturdivant 13, Quinn 2, Baker 2 Ballard 6,
Redfern 2 Louissant 3
GCAA: Beaver 2, Harold 3, Harrel 7 Hoviland 4, Griffin 4.
Records: SCCS (12-3)
