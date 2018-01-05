Thursday’s Roundup: Concord High star transfers; First Assembly star has huge night

Elevator
↔Jackson Threadgill, Davidson Day: former Concord star has transferred to Davidson Day. Threadgill, a 6-6 sophomore, is the second high-profile star to leave his public school in midseason to transfer to Davidson Day. Former Bandys star Mallorie Haines, one of the nation’s leading scorers, transferred this week. Haines, a 5-9 freshman, had two points in Davidson Day’s 62-16 win over Community School of Davidson Thursday.
↑Trae Benham, Concord First Assembly: made 4-of-6 3-point attempts in an 84-21 win over Rock Hill Westminster Catawba. Benham finished with 12 points for First Assembly (11-5).
↑Marshville Forest Hills: Yellow Jackets allowed West Stanly just 35 points in a 77-35 win Thursday. Jai Rorie had 18 points, Trey Belin had 16 and Asian Byrd had 12 for Forest Hills (10-1).
↑Community School of Davidson: beat Davidson Day 53-47 to win its eighth straight game Thursday. Community School is 10-1.
Due to weather conditions in the Raleigh-area caused by this week’s snowstorm, Wake Christian informed Charlotte Country Day officials that they would not be able to make Friday night’s scheduled games. Country Day was able to find replacement opponents. The varsity girls play Fort Mill Comenius at 6 p.m. and the boys will play Cabarrus Charter at 7:30
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: 21 points, eight rebounds in an 84-21 win over Rock Hill Westminster Catawba.
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: game-high 19 points in a 53-47 win over Davidson Day.
Evonna McGill, Gastonia Ashbrook girls (above): 20 points, six rebounds, six steals in a 62-35 win over Clover. Teammates Jada Davie (17 points, four steals) and Summer Schloss (12 points, 15 rebounds, four steals) also had strong games for Ashbrook (13-0).
Zeke Littlejohn, Kings Mountain: 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists in a 94-61 win over Gastonia Forestview.
Josie Wiles, Davidson Day girls: Career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 62-16 win over Community School of Davidson.
Move of the night
Appalachian State signee Adrian Delph appears here for the second night this week. Here’s the move from Tuesday’s win over Gastonia Ashbrook.
Watch below for the one from Thursday, when Delph also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
