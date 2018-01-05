Former Rocky River High star Jaire Alexander has declared for the NFL draft
Former Rocky River High star Jaire Alexander has declared for the NFL draft Special to the Observer
Former Rocky River High star Jaire Alexander has declared for the NFL draft Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Former Rocky River High star declares for NFL draft, signs with Jay-Z’s agency

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 05, 2018 04:23 PM

Former Rocky River High football star Jaire Alexander has signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, a professional sports agency.

Last month, Alexander, an All-ACC cornerback at Louisville, announced he was leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Alexander’s father, Landis, told the Louisville Courier that the family received feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board that Alexander had the potential to be a second-round pick in this year’s draft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alexander, who didn’t play in Louisville’s bowl game, only played six games because of injuries to his knee and hand last season. He was second team All-ACC as a sophomore, when he established a reputation as an elite cover corner and a dangerous punt returner.

In his sophomore season, Alexander (5-11, 192 pounds) had five interceptions, nine pass break-ups and a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown against Florida State. Pro Football Focus, a website that focuses on analysis of NFL and college football, ranked him the ACC’s best cornerback for the 2017 season.

USA Today’s Draft Wire said with no clear-cut No. 1 corner in the 2018 class, Alexander “can make as strong a case as anyone,” and Alexander “is exactly what NFL teams are looking for in a first-round talent.”

At Roc Nation, Alexander joins Saquon Barkley in the 2018 NFL Draft class. Alexander will be represented by Roc Nation Sports NFL Agent and former NFL defensive tackle John Thornton.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk

    Appalachian State recruit Adrian Delph had a huge dunk in Thursday’s win over Gastonia Hunter Huss.

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk 0:24

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk
No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start 1:15

No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start
Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

View More Video