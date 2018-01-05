Former Rocky River High star declares for NFL draft, signs with Jay-Z’s agency

Former Rocky River High football star Jaire Alexander has signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, a professional sports agency.
Last month, Alexander, an All-ACC cornerback at Louisville, announced he was leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.
The opportunity to play at the professional level is the ultimate dream for me, and being able to pursue this dream with the support of my coaches, teammates and Cardinal fans means everything.— jaire Alexander (@_10ville) December 23, 2017
Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way – I will forever be a Cardinal pic.twitter.com/Ln3LB3NqOS
Alexander’s father, Landis, told the Louisville Courier that the family received feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board that Alexander had the potential to be a second-round pick in this year’s draft.
Alexander, who didn’t play in Louisville’s bowl game, only played six games because of injuries to his knee and hand last season. He was second team All-ACC as a sophomore, when he established a reputation as an elite cover corner and a dangerous punt returner.
In his sophomore season, Alexander (5-11, 192 pounds) had five interceptions, nine pass break-ups and a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown against Florida State. Pro Football Focus, a website that focuses on analysis of NFL and college football, ranked him the ACC’s best cornerback for the 2017 season.
Miss being on the field already and miss makin’em miss #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/XN8FK9DuGJ— jaire Alexander (@_10ville) January 3, 2018
USA Today’s Draft Wire said with no clear-cut No. 1 corner in the 2018 class, Alexander “can make as strong a case as anyone,” and Alexander “is exactly what NFL teams are looking for in a first-round talent.”
At Roc Nation, Alexander joins Saquon Barkley in the 2018 NFL Draft class. Alexander will be represented by Roc Nation Sports NFL Agent and former NFL defensive tackle John Thornton.
