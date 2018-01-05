Friday’s top area high school basketball performers

Seth Bennett, Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: Preston, a Liberty signee, had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-55 win over Raleigh Ravenscoft, an N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A power. Bennett had a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds.
DJ Burns, York Prep: Top 60 national recruit in the class of 2019 had a stellar shooting night and 24 points in a 65-63 upset of No. 3 Providence Day. He also had several key free throws in the final minute of the upset.
Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain: A game-high 28 points for the Appalachian State signee in a 78-42 win over Lawndale Burns. He scored his 2,000th career point in the win.
Jadin Gladden, South Mecklenburg girls: 15 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block in a 58-29 win over Harding.
Christina McLean, Sharise Jones, Carmel Christian girls: McLean had 16 points, 10 rebounds, six steals in a 56-16 win over Christ The King. Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds.
Caleb McReed, Myers Park: 21 points, including seven made fourth-quarter free throws, in a 75-58 win over East Meck. Myers Park has 11 of its past 13 games. Myers Park’s Jake Rutledge made four 3-point shots and had 18 points.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek girls: Top 40 national recruit signed to UCLA had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in a 78-64 win over North Meck in a battle of Sweet 16 teams.
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 27 points, 14 rebounds in a 81-32 win over Mallard Creek.
