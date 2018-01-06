Friday’s Boys Roundup: No. 1 North Meck rolls, No. 4 Cox Mill ends streak

Elevator
Never miss a local story.
↑Mike Craft, Ardrey Kell: Craft (above) won his 200th career game Friday in a win over Berry. Kameron Flynn had 22 points, eight rebounds, both career-highs. The Knights are 13-3 overall, 4-1 in the SoMeck.
↑Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain: game-high 28 points for the Appalachian State signee in a 78-42 win over Lawndale Burns. He scored his 2,000th career point in the win.
↑Olympic defense: Trojans held Providence to two second quarter points in a 65-43 win. Josh Banks and Jalen Barr had 15 points each for the Trojans.
↑Harding: Rams avenged a loss to South Mecklenburg in last week’s Craze Sports championship game with a 49-47 home win Friday. The Rams, who ended a two-game losing streak, got 17 points from Brian Ross and 13 from Kobe Funderburk. South got 15 from Chris White.
Links to more content
Zion Williamson to Clemson? Recruiting experts say the national dunking sensation could spurn #BBN, #UNC, #Duke and #Kansas to stay home. Read more from @langstonwertzjrhttps://t.co/swujGFLDrW#clthsbb— Observer Preps (@charlottepreps) January 6, 2018
Friday’s boys basketball summaries 01.05.18
Friday’s girls roundup: UCLA recruit leads Mallard Creek to big win over North Meck
Friday’s girls basketball summaries 01.05.18
Friday’s top high school boys, girls basketball performers
Former Rocky River star signs with Jay-Z’s agency ahead of NFL draft
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Sage Alexander, Community School of Davidson: junior point guard had 23 points, five assists and two steals in a 67-62 win over Union Academy. Community School (11-1, 3-0) won its ninth straight game and remained in first place in the PAC 1A conference.
Seth Bennett, Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: Preston, a Liberty signee, had 16 points, 10 rebounds in a 63-55 win over Raleigh Ravenscoft, a N.C. 3A private school power. Bennett had a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds.
DJ Burns, York Prep: Top 60 national recruit in the class of 2019 had a stellar shooting night and 24 points, eight rebounds, three blocks in a 65-63 upset of No. 3 Providence Day on the road. The 6-foot-9 forward also had several key free throws in the final minute of the win.
Caleb McReed, Myers Park: 21 points, including seven made fourth-quarter free throws, in a 75-58 win over East Meck. Myers Park has won 11 of its past 13 games. Myers Park’s Jake Rutledge made four 3-point shots and had 18 points.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: Springer had 32 points, 13 rebounds, five assists for the Ravens, No. 9 in the Sweet 16, in a 109-69 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Jordan Campbell had 23 points, eight assists, and D-Stone Dunbar had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Sweet 16 Recap
No. 1 North Mecklenburg 81, Mallard Creek 32: The Vikings led 42-15 at halftime in an easy I-MECK 4A win. Mallard Creek had its four-game win streak snapped. North Meck’s Jae’Lyn Withers had 27 points, 14 rebounds in limited minutes.
No. 2 Independence 68, Garinger 30: Matthew Smith had 16 points, 14 rebounds; Jamarius Burton had 12 points, six rebounds, four assists; and Andra’ McKee added 13 points, four rebounds in an easy win for the Patriots.
York Prep 65, No. 3 Providence Day 63: Providence Day (14-6) got a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter behind the play of senior guards Devon Dotson (24 points, nine rebounds, six assists), Trey Wertz (16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, block) and Isaac Suffren (20 points) but York Prep rallied by going inside to center DJ Burns and 6-8 forward Dericko Williams (19 points, 10 rebounds). York Prep dominated the smaller Chargers inside and got back into the game. The Chargers, who struggled against York Prep’s 2-3 zone and against York Prep’s superior size, had a shot to win at the buzzer, but the 3-point attempt was long. York Prep has beaten two Sweet 16 teams and CISAA conference championship favorites in Charlotte Christian and the Chargers.
No. 5 Butler 62, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 44: Butler led 22-6 after the first quarter and 30-11 at halftime of an easy win. Queens signee DJ Little had 27 for Butler and New Orleans signee Gerrale Gates added 12 for the Bulldogs (13-2, 3-2 Southwestern 4A).
No. 8 Hickory 76, West Caldwell 61: Jaquan Thurman had 22 points and Torey James 17 for the Red Tornadoes (10-1). Hickory got off to a 20-9 lead to establish a lead it built on in the second and third quarters. Jackson Bell and James Freeman had 12 each for Hickory. Trey Hall (19 points), Kam Carver (18) and Kaleb Dula (16) led West Caldwell.
No. 14 Charlotte Christian 63, Raleigh Ravenscroft 55: Christian (12-5) got a big win for state playoff seeding against a 3A power, winning its second straight game. Paul Hudson had 12 points for the Knights, who had a 19-13 push in the fourth quarter on the road. Ravenscroft senior Chris Barnette had 17 points and Boston signee Jack Hemphill, a senior forward, had 16 points.
Friday’s Roundup
West Charlotte 56, Hough 54: The Lions (10-4, 5-1 I-MECK) won their third straight game and tightened their grip on sole possession of second place in the league with a triple-overtime road win. Christian Koonce had 21 for the Lions and Cartier Jernigan added 12. Hough (9-6, 3-2) got 20 from Cooper Crawford and 12 from Myles Washington. The Huskies had a three-game win streak snapped.
United Faith 64, Statesville Christian 61: Senior Malcolm Wade hit the game-sealing free throws as United Faith (10-8, 4-0 SPAA) took control of first place in the league. Rafael Jenkins had 15 points, eight assists for the Falcons. KC Hankton had 10 points, 11 rebounds, and Jaylen Sims had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Christian Bailey had a game-high 19 points for Statesville Christian (16-2, 2-1).
Carmel Christian 69, Christ the King 38: Carmel, which has a home game Saturday at 2 against nationally ranked Greensboro Day, got 11 points from new Liberty recruit Marten Maide, plus 11 more from Ford Cooper in an easy win. Jake Boggs added 10. Drew Hendershott had 12 for Christ the King, which was down 33-17 at halftime.
Charlotte Latin 91, Cary Academy 58: Latin (8-6) outscored Cary Academy (8-4) 36-13 in a decisive third quarter to spark the blowout. John Beecy had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, who got 21 points from JP Smith, 13 from Randy Johnson and 12 from Jack Felkner.
Lake Norman 85, Vance 83, OT: Austin Edds had 20 points and Zane Haglan and Adam Brazil had 15 each for Lake Norman (11-4, 3-2 I-MECK). Vance (7-8, 2-3), outscored 17-11 in the fourth quarter, got 22 from RJ Black and 15 each from Brandon Beidelman and Kam Cooke.
Lincolnton 62, Lake Norman Charter 49: Lincolnton (11-2, 4-1) limited Lake Norman Charter to just 14 points in the second and third quarter in a fairly comfortable conference win. Robbie Cowie had 20 points for Lincolnton and teammates Tyshawn Harris and Cordell Littlejohn had 12 each. Lake Norman Charter got a combined 25 points from brothers Callahan and Connor Reed.
By The Numbers
1000: Gaston Day senior MJ Armstrong (above) scored his 1,000th career point in Friday’s 79-76 win over Concord First Assembly. He had a team-high 24 points, and three assists.
25-4: No. 12 Morganton Freedom outscored South Caldwell 25-4 in a decisive third quarter in a 71-39 win. Jakari Dula had 22 points, Fletcher Abee had 11 and Michael Logan 10 for Freedom (12-1), which hosts Alexander Central Tuesday.
18-10: East Lincoln outscored Maiden by eight points in the fourth quarter of a 52-43 win. East, which had scored 100-plus points in two games this week, got 17 from Allden Horne to improve to 10-4, 4-1. Maiden (10-4, 3-2) got 11 from Caleb McDaniel.
10: combined three-pointers made for Concord First Assembly’s Stephen Edoka (6-of-8) and Trae Benham (four total) against Gaston Day. First Assembly outscored Gaston Day 25-11 in the fourth quarter, making a big rally before falling 79-76. Edoka had 27 points, 11 rebounds. Cheick Traore had 16 points, 10 rebounds. Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton (18 points, 11 assists) and Quan McCluney (19 points, three rebounds) had strong games.
60: Combined points for China Grove Carson stars Jamarius Hairston (27), Owen White (17) and Jailen Williams (16) in a 79-65 win over Statesville.
2014: No. 4 Concord Cox Mill beat Concord Robinson for the first time in four years Friday, winning 87-39. In three quarters of play, UNC signee Leaky Black had a team-high 23 points. Junior Wendell Moore had 22. Robinson had won the past six meetings.
Move of the Night
More from Leaky Black of Cox Mill. The 6-8 point guard-shooting guard-small forward (whatever he is) had several high-flying moves against rival Robinson.
Watch.
Leaky Black throwing it down vs Robinson! @RechonBlack pic.twitter.com/pILnyp25mF— PlayersPlug (@PlayersPlug) January 6, 2018
Saturday’s Schedule
Burlington School at Statesville Christian
Carson at A.L. Brown
Cary Academy at Covenant Day
Faith Christian at Gaston Christian
Greensboro Day at Carmel Christian
Independence vs. R.J. Reynolds in Border Challenge at Winston Salem Prep (Boys’ only), 7
Piedmont at Forest Hills
Providence Day vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee (at Christ School) (Girls’ only), 11:30 a.m.
Providence Day at Christ School (Boys’ only), 1
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day
Salisbury vs. North Rowan (at Catawba College)
Spartanburg Day at York Prep (Boys’ only), 3:30
Vance at Winston-Salem Prep in Hoop Cities’ Invitational (Boys’ only), 5:30
Wake Christian at Charlotte Christian
Westminster Catawba at Westchester Country Day
Westridge Academy at Comenius
Comments