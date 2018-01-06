Saturday’s high school basketball capsules 01.06.18

SWEET 16 BOYS RESULTS
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 71, WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 62
Independence 18 12 21 20 71
RJ Reynolds 15 13 15 19 62
Independence - Jamarius Burton 27, Andra' McKee 13, Smith 9, Mobley 9, Allen 7, Milton 6
RJ Reynolds - Goodloe 20, Henderson 11, Borland 16, Ingram 5, Mensh 9
ARDREN CHRIST SCHOOL 78, NO. 3 PROVIDENCE DAY 65
Providence Day 12 12 15 26 65
Christ School 15 14 32 17 78
PDS: Devon Dotson 36, Trey Wertz 13, Suffren 3, Kintzinger 3, Wood 6, Miralia 4
CS: Lecque 26, Austin 6, Barry 3, Thompson 11, Stone 17, Ajogbar 11, Craig 3,
Records: PDS (14-7) CS (11-7)
NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 69, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 51
Piedmont 9 15 19 8 -- 51
Forest Hills 14 19 16 20 -- 69
PIEDMONT -- Hunter Tyson 24, Fesmire 7, Ruettegers 4, Hall 4, Climingbear 4, Baucom 6, Helms 2
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 16, Jamylan Blakeney 15, Jaleel McLaughlin 13, Rorie 9, Belin 9, K. Tyson 4, Ricardson 3
Records: Forest Hills 11-1 (1-0), Piedmont 10-5 (4-1)
OTHER BOYS
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 51, GREENSBORO DAY 46
GDS: 6 12 13 15 46
CCS: 17 7 9 18 51
CCS: Myles Pierre 18, Marten Maide 12, Gregory 8, Cooper 8, Price 3, McDonald 2
GDS: John Newman 18, Inge 6, Greene 6, Dillard 6, Dunn 4, Michael 2, Fowler 2, Eutimov 2
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 50, RALEIGH RAVENSCROFT 46
Country Day (50) 6 14 13 17
Ravenscroft (46) 10 17 8 11
Country Day (50) DeAngelo Epps 19, Walker Gillespie 10, Tabor 9, Browner 5, R. Gillespie 4, Krisko 3
Ravenscroft (46) Chris Barnette 16, Jack Hemphill 12, Van der heijden 8, Rameau 4, Sanders 3, Brown 3
Records: Country Day 12-7; Ravenscroft 9-5
SWEET 16 GIRLS RESULTS
NO. 8 PROVIDENCE DAY 33, RABUN GAP (GA) 33
PDS 9-12-8-14—43
Rabun Gap 9-11-8-5—33
PDS Kennedy Boyd 15 Smith 9 Owens 8 Ferguson 6 Naod 3 Gutierrez 2
Rabun Gap R. Lewis-Emanuel 11 Lopez 9 Akdeniz 4 Earnhardt 5 Frimodt 4
Notable: PDS Record 14-4
OTHER GIRLS
COVENANT DAY 54, CARY ACADEMY 38
Cary — 7 8 9 11 — 38
CDS— 12 19 14 9 — 54
Cary — McMahon 2, Pompey 13, Lipson 7, Jett 9, Agnihotri 9
CDS — Bryan 1, Weber 8, Coggins 2, Haynes 6, Klohr 4, Madeline Crumpler 26, Barcley 6, Ashley 1
GREENSBORO DAY 50, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 41
Greensboro Day 3 13 19 15 -- 50
Carmel Christian School - 8 7 9 17 -- 41
Greensboro Day School - Wyrick 20, Brewington 15, Thomas 6, Murdock 5, Shalem 2, Head 2
Carmel Christian School - Christiana McLean 13, Sherise Jones 11, Williams 8, DeJesse 3, Nichols 3, G. Jones 3
Records: Carmel Christian School 10-10
Notable: Sherise Jones 11 Points, 10 Rebounds
RALEIGH RAVENSCROFT 59, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 29
Ravenscroft - - 8 24 21 6 - - 59
Country day - - 4 12 8 5 - - 29
RS (59) Madison Taylor 27, Baker 8, Woodard 7, Harrison 4, Hankins 4, Schiff 3, Winston 2, Fenner 2, Richmond 2
CD (29) Sophie Rucker 15, Batten 7, Ocloo 2, Kosmicki 2, Riddell 2, McLawhorn 1
Records; RS 8-4 CD 5-8
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 50, BURLINGTON SCHOOL 48
SCS - 9 20 7 14 = 50
TBS - 10 7 14 17 = 48
SCS: Mallory Sherrill 18, Aasia McNeill 14, Jordan Peters 10, Jordan Ellis 5, Anna Blue Bentley 3
TBS: Aniyah Vanhook 11, Molina Williams 11, Lige Reese 10, Elizabeth Rice 7, Dionne Sampson 5, Jessica Fluette 2, Olivia Eller 2
SCS Lady Lions: Overall 18-0, SPAA Conf. 3-0
Notable: SCS Lady Lions will play next at home on next Tuesday night when they take on their SPAA rival Hickory Christian Academy . Game time is 5:30 pm.
LATE FRIDAY
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC GIRLS 56, MARVIN RIDGE 46
Catholic 4 11 9 12 8 12 -- 56
Mavin 10 8 6 12 8 2 -- 46
Catholic: Dane Bertolina 16, Maggie Dupre' 14, Emma Ullius 10, Dymock 5, Flatau 4, Epperson 3, Coleman 2, Christmas 2
Marvin: NobleTsumas 15, Sara Hardwick 12, Keefe 7, Fox 5, Glover 4, Seibold 2, Emezie 1
Records: Catholic 6-7, 2-2; Marvin 8-5; 2-3
Notes: Maggie Dupre' scored all 14 in the 4th quarter and overtime.
VANCE GIRLS 68, LAKE NORMAN 57
VANCE: 8 27 15 18
LAKE NORMAN: 9 13 16 19
VANCE: M’Kaylah Marshall 2, Tanajah Hayes 23, Kyanna Morgan 15, Amhyia Moreland 16,
Tori Reid 4, Magan Jackson 8.
RECORD: OVERALL 10-4, CONFERENCE 3-2
NOTES: Tanajah Hayes had 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals; Kyanna Morgan had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists, and 1 block; Amhyia Moreland had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block; The Vance Lady Cougars will be hosting North Meck High School, Tuesday January 9 at 6pm.
