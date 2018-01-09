High School Sports

Charlotte-area high school boys basketball standings, schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 09, 2018 01:04 PM

I-MECK 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Meck

5

0

14

1

West Charlotte

5

1

10

4

Hough

3

2

9

6

Hopewell

3

2

11

4

Lake Norman

3

2

11

4

Vance

2

3

7

8

Mallard Creek

0

5

4

10

Mooresville

0

5

2

12

Tuesday

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Mallard Creek at Hough

West Charlotte at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Vance

Friday

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Vance at Hough

Saturday

West Charlotte vs. Concord First Assembly, at Johnson C. Smith (boys only)(

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Harding

5

0

12

5

Olympic

4

0

9

3

Ardrey Kell

4

1

13

3

Berry Academy

1

3

7

8

West Meck

1

3

6

9

South Meck

0

4

7

8

Providence

0

4

2

13

Tuesday

Olympic at Ardrey Kell

Providence at Berry

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Friday

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Olympic at Harding

South Mecklenburg at Providence

Saturday

West Mecklenburg vs. Northside Christian, at Johnson C. Smith (boys only)

Olympic vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple, at Johnson C. Smith (boys only)

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Independence

5

0

14

1

Rocky River

4

1

11

3

Myers Park

4

1

11

4

Butler

3

2

13

2

Porter Ridge

2

3

6

7

Garinger

1

4

3

12

Hickory Ridge

1

4

2

11

East Meck

0

5

1

13

Tuesday

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

Garinger at Butler

Independence at Rocky River

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Wednesday

Butler at Porter Ridge

Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Friday

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge

Myers Park at Independence

Rocky River at Garinger

SANDHILLS 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hoke County

4

0

12

1

Pinecrest

4

0

12

1

Scotland

3

1

9

3

Fay. Britt

1

3

6

5

Fay. 71st

1

3

7

5

Lumberton

1

3

6

8

Richmond Senior

1

3

5

7

Purnell Swett

1

3

5

5

Tuesday

Fayetteville 71st at Richmond Senior

Friday

Richmond Senior at Scotland County

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

McDowell

4

0

12

2

Freedom

3

1

12

1

Hickory

3

1

9

1

Alexander

3

1

7

7

Watauga

1

2

7

3

South Caldwell

1

3

2

10

St. Stephens

0

3

6

6

West Caldwell

0

4

5

7

Tuesday

Alexander Central at Freedom

St. Stephens at West Caldwell

South Caldwell at McDowell

Watauga at Hickory

Wednesday

Hickory at St. Stephens

Hibriten at West Caldwell

Friday

Alexander Central at Hickory

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

Watauga at Freedom

West Caldwell at McDowell

BIG SOUTH 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Kings Mountain

6

0

11

4

North Gaston

4

1

11

3

Ashbrook

4

1

10

5

Hunter Huss

3

2

7

6

Stuart Cramer

2

3

6

7

Forestview

2

4

4

12

Burns

0

5

3

11

Crest

0

5

1

13

Tuesday

Crest at Burns

North Gaston at Ashbrook

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

Friday

Ashbrook at Hunter Huss

Kings Mountain at Crest

Stuart Cramer at Forestview

North Gaston at Burns

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Jesse Carson

1

0

13

1

South Iredell

1

0

11

3

West Rowan

1

0

7

7

East Rowan

0

1

5

8

Statesville

0

1

6

8

North Iredell

0

1

4

11

Tuesday

Carson at North Iredell

Statesville at South Iredell

West Rowan at East Rowan

Friday

Carson at East Rowan

North Iredell at Statesville

South Iredell at West Rowan

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Catholic

4

0

9

3

Marvin Ridge

4

1

10

5

Piedmont

4

1

10

5

Monroe

4

2

5

3

Cuthbertson

2

3

6

9

Weddington

2

4

6

10

Sun Valley

0

4

4

7

Parkwood

0

5

4

10

Tuesday

Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Unionville Piedmont at Weddington

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Monroe Parkwood

Wednesday

Monroe Central Academy at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe

Indian Land at Monroe Parkwood

Friday

Marvin Ridge at Monroe

Unionville Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Weddington at Monroe Parkwood

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Cox Mill

1

0

12

3

NW Cabarrus

1

0

7

6

Concord

1

0

8

7

A.L. Brown

1

1

6

5

Jay M. Robinson

0

1

7

6

Central Cabarrus

0

2

4

10

Tuesday

Concord at Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Wednesday

Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Friday

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Salisbury

9

0

12

1

Thomasville

7

2

9

3

Lexington

6

3

7

6

Ledford

6

3

9

5

C. Davidson

5

4

8

4

South Rowan

4

4

4

9

North Davidson

3

5

4

7

W. Davidson

2

7

4

10

East Davidson

2

7

3

11

Oak Grove

0

9

0

14

Tuesday

East Davidson at South Rowan

Salisbury at Thomasville

Friday

South Rowan at Ledford

West Davidson at Salisbury

NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Patton

4

0

10

5

Bunker Hill

4

1

9

7

Draughn

4

1

11

4

Hibriten

2

2

8

3

East Burke

1

3

2

14

West Iredell

0

4

2

13

Fred T. Foard

0

4

1

14

Tuesday

East Burke at Fred T. Foard

Patton at Bunker Hill

West Iredell at Hibriten

Wednesday

Draughn at Mitchell

Hibriten at West Caldwell

Friday

Draughn at East Burke

Hibriten at Patton

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

ROCKY RIVER 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Forest Hills

1

0

11

1

Mount Pleasant

1

0

9

5

West Stanly

1

1

6

8

E. Montgomery

0

0

4

1

Anson

0

0

0

11

Central Academy

0

2

0

13

Tuesday

Anson Academy at Central Academy

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

West Stanly at East Montgomery

Wednesday

Central Academy at Sun Valley

Forest Hills at Monroe

Friday

Central Academy at Forest Hills

East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant

West Stanly at Anson County

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

South Point

1

0

12

3

R-S Central

1

0

11

4

Shelby

1

0

8

5

East Gaston

0

1

8

5

E. Rutherford

0

1

10

5

Chase

0

1

0

11

Tuesday

Chase at East Gaston

East Rutherford at South Point

Wednesday

Shelby at East Gaston

North Lincoln at Chase

Friday

Chase at East Rutherford

South Point at R-S Central

SOUTH FORK 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lincolnton

4

1

11

2

East Lincoln

4

1

10

4

Maiden

3

2

10

4

Bandys

3

2

9

5

Lake Norman Ch

3

2

5

8

Newton-Conover

2

3

2

10

North Lincoln

2

4

5

7

West Lincoln

0

6

1

12

Tuesday

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Maiden

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

Wednesday

North Lincoln at Chase

Friday

East Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Maiden at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Bandys

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Starmount

5

0

11

1

Ashe County

4

1

5

7

West Wilkes

4

2

4

11

Wilkes Central

4

2

8

6

North Wilkes

4

2

8

7

Alleghany

2

4

3

11

East Wilkes

0

6

0

11

Elkin

0

6

1

14

Tuesday

Starmount at Ashe County

Wednesday

Ashe County at Avery County

Friday

Ashe County at West Wilkes

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Avery County

1

0

9

3

Owen

1

0

1

13

Mtn. Heritage

0

0

7

1

Madison

0

0

1

11

Polk County

0

1

2

9

Mitchell

0

1

2

11

Tuesday

Polk County at Avery County

Wednesday

Ashe County at Avery County

Friday

Avery County at Swannanoa Owen

PAC 7 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Comm. School

of Davidson

3

0

11

1

Mtn. Isl. Charter

3

0

8

2

Pine Lake Prep

3

0

8

6

Queens Grant

1

2

4

8

Carolina Intl.

1

3

6

8

Union Academy

1

4

6

7

Bradford Prep

0

3

1

9

Tuesday

Bradford Prep at Carolina International

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson

Union Academy at Covenant Classical

Thursday

Charlotte Learning Center at Union Academy

Friday

Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Charter

Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Union Academy at Queens Grant

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

League

All

　

W

L

W

L

Lincoln Charter

1

0

11

3

Highland Tech

1

0

6

6

Bessemer City

0

0

5

6

T. Jefferson

Academy

0

0

1

7

Cherryville

0

1

10

4

Piedmont Comm.

Charter

0

1

7

7

Tuesday

Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Piedmont Charter at Cherryville

Friday

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Charter

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Rowan

7

0

8

4

Albemarle

6

1

11

4

North Stanly

4

1

8

4

South Stanly

3

2

5

5

South Davidson

2

5

4

10

Uwharrie Charter

1

3

4

6

North Moore

1

4

1

10

Gray Stone Day

1

5

1

9

W. Montgomery

1

5

1

10

Tuesday

North Stanly at Gray Stone Day

Thursday

South Stanly at West Stanly

Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery

Friday

West Montgomery at South Stanly

North Moore at Gray Stone Day

South Davidson at South Stanly

CISAA

League

All

　

W

L

W

L

Providence Day

0

0

14

7

Clt. Christian

0

0

12

5

Country Day

0

0

12

7

Cannon School

0

0

10

9

Clt. Latin

0

0

8

6

Covenant Day

0

0

2

12

Tuesday

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Thursday

Victory Christian at Covenant Day

Friday

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

METROLINA 8

League

All

W

L

W

L

Gaston Day

2

0

14

3

Southlake Chr.

2

0

10

7

Hick. Grove Chr.

2

1

10

7

Concord

First Assembly

1

1

11

6

Northside Chr.

1

1

8

5

Gaston Christian

0

1

2

9

Metrolina Chr.

0

2

11

11

Westminster

Catawba

0

2

6

8

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

League

All

W

L

W

L

United Faith

4

0

10

8

Carmel Christian

1

0

18

2

Victory Christian

3

1

10

10

Statesville Chr.

2

1

16

3

North Hills Chr.

2

1

9

9

Hickory Christian

1

2

6

5

University Chr.

1

3

6

6

Christ the King

0

1

3

14

Woodlawn

0

4

2

9

S.C. REGION 4 5A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Nation Ford

0

0

8

6

Clover

0

0

9

5

Fort Mill

0

0

5

6

Northwestern

0

0

6

7

Rock Hill

0

0

1

9

REGION 3 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

York

1

0

7

5

Ridge View

1

0

8

5

Westwood

1

0

4

4

South Pointe

0

1

7

7

Lancaster

0

1

4

4

Richland NE

0

1

1

8

REGION 4 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Chester

1

0

10

3

Columbia

1

0

3

14

Camden

0

0

5

5

Indian Land

0

1

4

9

Fairfield Central

0

2

0

9

REGION 4 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lee Central

3

0

8

2

Pageland Cent.

2

1

6

5

Cheraw

2

1

7

3

North Central

1

1

3

7

Buford

1

2

4

5

Andrew Jackson

1

2

2

5

Chesterfield

0

3

2

7

REGION 2 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Great Falls

0

0

9

2

Governor School

0

0

3

3

Lewisville

0

0

6

6

Timmonsville

0

0

4

6

McBee

0

0

3

5

Lamar

0

0

2

7

OTHER S.C.

League

All

W

L

W

L

York Prep

0

0

17

5

Comenius

0

0

19

7

