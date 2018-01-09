Charlotte-area girls basketball standings

I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Mallard Creek
5
0
13
2
North Meck
4
1
10
4
Vance
3
2
10
4
Hopewell
3
2
8
7
Hough
3
2
10
5
Lake Norman
1
4
6
9
Mooresville
1
4
8
6
West Charlotte
0
5
6
8
Tuesday
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
Providence at Berry
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
Friday
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Olympic at Harding
South Mecklenburg at Providence
SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Ardrey Kell
5
0
15
1
South Meck
3
1
12
3
Providence
3
1
9
6
Berry Academy
2
2
11
3
Olympic
1
3
2
10
West Meck
1
3
4
8
Harding
0
5
1
12
Wednesday
Harding at Myers Park
Hopewell at Ardrey Kell
Hough at Providence
Friday
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Olympic at Providence
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hickory Ridge
5
0
12
1
Myers Park
4
1
8
6
Butler
3
2
9
6
Independence
3
2
10
5
East Meck
2
3
3
9
Rocky River
2
3
3
10
Porter Ridge
1
4
1
9
Garinger
0
5
0
11
Tuesday
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
Garinger at Butler
Independence at Rocky River
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Wednesday
Butler at Porter Ridge
Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Friday
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge
Myers Park at Independence
Rocky River at Garinger
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Pinecrest
4
0
11
1
Lumberton
3
1
8
2
Fay. Britt
3
1
4
5
Hoke County
3
1
5
6
Fay. 71st
1
3
4
6
Scotland
1
3
2
8
Purnell Swett
0
3
3
6
Richmond Sr.
0
3
0
6
Tuesday
Fayetteville 71st at Richmond Senior
Friday
Richmond Senior at Scotland County
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Freedom
4
0
10
3
Watauga
3
0
9
2
McDowell
2
2
8
6
Hickory
2
2
6
5
South Caldwell
2
2
5
7
St. Stephens
1
2
8
4
Alexander
1
3
3
10
West Caldwell
0
4
3
9
Alexander Central at Freedom
St. Stephens at West Caldwell
South Caldwell at McDowell
Watauga at Hickory
Wednesday
Hickory at St. Stephens
Hibriten at West Caldwell
Friday
Alexander Central at Hickory
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Watauga at Freedom
West Caldwell at McDowell
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Ashbrook
5
0
14
0
Forestview
5
1
13
3
Hunter Huss
4
1
7
5
North Gaston
3
2
11
2
Kings Mountain
2
4
7
6
Stuart Cramer
1
4
7
6
Burns
1
4
6
8
Crest
0
5
1
13
Crest at Burns
North Gaston at Ashbrook
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
Friday
Ashbrook at Hunter Huss
Kings Mountain at Crest
Stuart Cramer at Forestview
North Gaston at Burns
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Jesse Carson
1
0
14
1
North Iredell
1
0
13
2
West Rowan
1
0
7
7
Statesville
0
1
9
5
East Rowan
0
1
5
9
South Iredell
0
1
4
10
Carson at North Iredell
Statesville at South Iredell
West Rowan at East Rowan
Friday
Carson at East Rowan
North Iredell at Statesville
South Iredell at West Rowan
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Cuthbertson
5
0
12
2
Parkwood
3
2
12
2
Piedmont
3
2
9
5
Sun Valley
2
2
7
5
Catholic
2
2
6
7
Marvin Ridge
2
3
8
5
Monroe
2
4
5
7
Weddington
1
5
7
9
Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic
Unionville Piedmont at Weddington
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Monroe Parkwood
Wednesday
Monroe Central Academy at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe
Indian Land at Monroe Parkwood
Friday
Marvin Ridge at Monroe
Unionville Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Weddington at Monroe Parkwood
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Central Cabarrus
2
0
8
6
NW Cabarrus
1
0
6
7
Cox Mill
0
0
5
7
Jay M. Robinson
0
0
4
8
Concord
0
1
5
10
A.L. Brown
0
2
2
10
Tuesday
Concord at Cox Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Wednesday
Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Friday
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Salisbury
8
1
11
2
Ledford
8
1
10
3
E. Davidson
7
2
13
2
South Rowan
6
2
9
5
Thomasville
5
4
7
5
W. Davidson
4
5
8
6
Lexington
3
6
7
6
N. Davidson
2
6
5
7
C. Davidson
1
8
2
10
Oak Grove
0
10
0
15
East Davidson at South Rowan
Salisbury at Thomasville
Friday
South Rowan at Ledford
West Davidson at Salisbury
NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
East Burke
4
0
15
1
Draughn
4
1
9
6
Hibriten
2
2
3
8
Patton
2
2
7
8
Fred T. Foard
1
3
2
13
West Iredell
1
3
4
11
Bunker Hill
1
4
4
12
East Burke at Fred T. Foard
Patton at Bunker Hill
West Iredell at Hibriten
Wednesday
Draughn at Mitchell
Hibriten at West Caldwell
Friday
Draughn at East Burke
Hibriten at Patton
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
West Stanly
2
0
8
7
Mount Pleasant
1
0
3
11
E. Montgomery
0
0
1
4
Anson
0
0
1
5
Forest Hills
0
1
1
9
Cent. Academy
0
2
1
12
Anson Academy at Central Academy
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
West Stanly at East Montgomery
Wednesday
Central Academy at Sun Valley
Forest Hills at Monroe
Friday
Central Academy at Forest Hills
East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant
West Stanly at Anson County
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
E. Rutherford
1
0
12
2
Shelby
1
0
7
5
Chase
0
0
1
10
East Gaston
0
0
1
9
R-S Central
0
1
6
9
South Point
0
1
0
13
Chase at East Gaston
East Rutherford at South Point
Wednesday
Shelby at East Gaston
North Lincoln at Chase
Friday
Chase at East Rutherford
South Point at R-S Central
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Maiden
5
0
12
1
Lake Norman Ch.
3
2
8
6
East Lincoln
3
2
8
6
Newton-Conover
2
2
7
6
Lincolnton
3
2
7
6
Bandys
2
3
9
5
North Lincoln
1
4
6
6
West Lincoln
0
4
1
9
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Maiden
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Wednesday
North Lincoln at Chase
Friday
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Maiden at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Bandys
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
North Wilkes
6
0
14
2
East Wilkes
5
1
13
2
Alleghany
5
2
9
6
Wilkes Central
3
3
7
8
Ashe County
2
3
5
7
West Wilkes
2
4
6
9
Starmount
1
5
4
10
Elkin
0
6
2
13
Starmount at Ashe County
Wednesday
Ashe County at Avery County
Friday
Ashe County at West Wilkes
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Mitchell
1
0
12
1
Owen
1
0
12
2
Mtn. Heritage
0
0
10
1
Madison
0
0
8
4
Avery County
0
1
8
4
Polk County
0
1
1
11
Polk County at Avery County
Wednesday
Ashe County at Avery County
Friday
Avery County at Swannanoa Owen
PAC 7 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Union Academy
5
1
11
2
Comm. School
of Davidson
2
1
5
6
Pine Lake Prep
2
1
9
6
Bradford Prep
1
2
2
7
Mtn. Isl. Charter
1
2
2
5
Carolina Intl.
1
3
3
12
Queens Grant
0
3
1
4
Bradford Prep at Carolina International
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson
Union Academy at Covenant Classical
Thursday
Charlotte Learning Center at Union Academy
Friday
Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Charter
Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Union Academy at Queens Grant
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Lincoln Charter
1
0
5
5
Highland Tech
1
0
7
5
Bessemer City
0
0
7
4
T. Jefferson
Academy
0
0
0
8
Piedmont Comm.
Charter
0
1
9
5
Cherryville
0
1
3
8
Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter
Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Piedmont Charter at Cherryville
Friday
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Charter
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
South Davidson
6
1
9
5
Gray Stone Day
5
1
7
3
North Stanly
4
1
4
9
Albemarle
5
2
11
4
North Rowan
3
4
4
9
W. Montgomery
2
4
2
9
North Moore
1
4
5
6
Uwharrie Charter
0
4
2
7
South Stanly
0
5
3
7
North Stanly at Gray Stone Day
Thursday
South Stanly at West Stanly
Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery
Friday
West Montgomery at South Stanly
North Moore at Gray Stone Day
South Davidson at South Stanly
CISAA
League
All
W
L
W
L
Providence Day
0
0
14
4
Clt. Latin
0
0
8
5
Country Day
0
0
5
8
Cannon School
0
0
3
6
Covenant Day
0
0
2
11
Clt. Christian
0
0
1
13
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Covenant Day at Cannon School
Thursday
Victory Christian at Covenant Day
Friday
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
METROLINA 8
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hickory Grove
3
0
12
5
Concord
First Assembly
2
0
10
6
Westminster
Catawba
1
1
7
4
Metrolina Chr.
1
1
7
10
Gaston Day
1
1
6
10
Gaston Chr.
0
1
3
4
Southlake Chr.
0
2
0
8
Northside Chr.
0
2
0
7
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT
League
All
W
L
W
L
Statesville Chr.
3
0
18
0
Victory Christian
3
1
9
9
University Chr.
3
1
7
4
United Faith
2
2
5
7
Hickory Chr.
1
2
2
10
North Hills Chr.
1
2
1
13
Carmel Christian
0
0
10
10
Christ the King
0
0
5
8
Woodlawn
0
4
0
9
S.C. REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Nation Ford
0
0
9
4
Rock Hill
0
0
10
2
Fort Mill
0
0
8
4
Clover
0
0
7
5
Northwestern
0
0
4
5
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Westwood
0
0
11
1
Richland NE
0
0
8
1
South Pointe
0
0
11
4
Ridge View
0
0
6
2
Lancaster
0
0
6
2
York
0
0
3
10
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Camden
0
0
5
3
Fairfield Central
0
0
4
5
Columbia
0
0
0
5
Indian Land
0
0
0
9
Chester
0
0
0
12
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Andrew Jackson
2
0
5
2
Cheraw
2
0
4
4
Lee Central
1
0
1
7
Chesterfield
0
0
2
0
North Central
0
1
6
5
Buford
0
2
6
6
Pageland Cent.
0
2
1
4
League
All
W
L
W
L
McBee
0
0
1
3
Lamar
0
0
3
9
Timmonsville
0
0
1
4
Great Falls
0
0
1
4
Lewisville
0
0
2
8
OTHER S.C.
League
All
W
L
W
L
Comenius
0
0
9
7
York Prep
0
0
7
6
