Student section at Charlotte Country Day delivered on the Hawaiian theme as they cheered on their Bucs against Charlotte Christian Tuesday.
High School Sports

Wednesday’s high school basketball capsules 01.10.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 10, 2018 11:41 PM

Boys Results

DAVIDSON DAY 68, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 56

DDS - 15 9 17 27 - 68

MIC - 8 19 23 6 - 56

DDS - Jackson Threadgill 21, Mark Breunig 17, Will Coble 15, Alfino 7, Wolter 5, Hines 3

MIC - Thomas 12, Lucky 10, Stephens 8, McGrady 8, Grigg 6, Stephens 5, Joyner 4, Price 3

HICKORY 72, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 43

Hickory 24 15 13 20 - 72

Saint 10 13 5 15 - 43

Hickory - torey james 14, Jaquan thurman 17, James freeman 11, jackson bell 8, amos 4 harper 2, nichols 2 long 3

Saint - eaguile figuerea 12, henry 9 drew 5, desantis 5, joyner -mccorkle 2 luther 6 hunter 1, carter 3

Records: Hickory 12-1

INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 78, MONROE CENTRAL ACADEMY 42

Sun Valley 20 11 24 23= 78

Cata 10 12 7 13= 42

Sun Valley: Justin Morton 12, Killings 2, Cory Goddard 10, Ethan LeGrand 17, Shinhoster 6, Raheem Howard 10, Grovanz 7, Flucus 2, Ian Staggers 10

Cata: Austin 2, Bryson 16, Sam 7, Wyatt 13, Manny 2, Dalton 2

MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 69, MONROE 43

Forest Hills 14 21 14 20 -- 69

Monroe 13 14 6 10 -- 43

FOREST HILLS -- Jai Rorie 27, Nas Tyson 12, Jaleel McLaughlin 11, Belin 7, K. Tyson 6, Blakeney 4, Richardson 2

MONROE -- Trey Shepherd 12, Josh Sturdivant 10, Houston 9, Kenion 6, Streater 6, Marsh 2

Records: Forest Hills 13-1 (2-0), Monroe 5-5

Girls Results

BUTLER 69, INDIAN TRAIL PORER RIDGE 14

Butler 69 – 36 15 11 7

Porter Ridge 14 – 4 2 4 4

Butler 69 – Lewis 18, Lane 13, Nelson 6 , Sutton 8, Dixon 2 , Kennedy 17, Flemming 5

Porter Ridge 14 – McKinney 4, Walker, Kerian 2, Singleton 4, Walker Kenlyn 3, McGuire 2

DAVIDSON DAY 67, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 29

DDS 17 21 18 11 67

MIC 7 12 8 2 29

DDS Jael Hall 4 6 14 Josie Wiles 5 2 12 Libby Otto 4 1 11 Mallorie Haines 4 1 11 Wiles 2 2 6 Saunders 3 0 6 Sinclair 1 2 4 Tejeda 1 1 3

MIC Long 4 0 8 Doyle 4 0 8 Byers 2 0 4 Worely 1 2 3 Birhava 0 2 2 Cruz 1 0 2 Riche 1 0 2

Notables Jael Hall added 4 steals. Josie Wiles added 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Libby Otto added 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

DDS record 8-4

HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 62, CENTRAL CABARRUS 28

Hickory Ridge 13 13 23 13 62

Central Cabarrus 7 8 6 7 28

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 12, Jiera Shears 11, Reigan Richardson 11, Ja. Shears 3, Green 7, Neal 4, Ruggiero 2, Wagner 6, Smith 6

Central Cabarrus Nevah Brown 15, Ussery 9, Biddy 2, Vandyke 2

Record: Hickory Ridge 14 -1, 6 - 0; Central Cabarrus 8 -7, 2 - 0

Notable: Nia Daniel 12 points, 2 steals and 2 assist; Reigan Richardson 11 points, 3 steals and 8 rebounds

MONROE 56, MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 24

Monroe 10 15 21 10 - 56

Forest Hills 12 2 7 3 – 24

Monroe 34 – J. Reddick 24, K. Clark 10, J. Parsons 10; A. Roland 6; I. Knotts 6

Forest Hills 24 – C. Allen 3, J. Howard 9, A. Benson 5

Records: Monroe 6-8; Forest Hills 1-10

