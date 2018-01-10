Wednesday’s high school basketball capsules 01.10.18

Boys Results
DAVIDSON DAY 68, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 56
DDS - 15 9 17 27 - 68
MIC - 8 19 23 6 - 56
DDS - Jackson Threadgill 21, Mark Breunig 17, Will Coble 15, Alfino 7, Wolter 5, Hines 3
MIC - Thomas 12, Lucky 10, Stephens 8, McGrady 8, Grigg 6, Stephens 5, Joyner 4, Price 3
HICKORY 72, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 43
Hickory 24 15 13 20 - 72
Saint 10 13 5 15 - 43
Hickory - torey james 14, Jaquan thurman 17, James freeman 11, jackson bell 8, amos 4 harper 2, nichols 2 long 3
Saint - eaguile figuerea 12, henry 9 drew 5, desantis 5, joyner -mccorkle 2 luther 6 hunter 1, carter 3
Records: Hickory 12-1
INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 78, MONROE CENTRAL ACADEMY 42
Sun Valley 20 11 24 23= 78
Cata 10 12 7 13= 42
Sun Valley: Justin Morton 12, Killings 2, Cory Goddard 10, Ethan LeGrand 17, Shinhoster 6, Raheem Howard 10, Grovanz 7, Flucus 2, Ian Staggers 10
Cata: Austin 2, Bryson 16, Sam 7, Wyatt 13, Manny 2, Dalton 2
MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 69, MONROE 43
Forest Hills 14 21 14 20 -- 69
Monroe 13 14 6 10 -- 43
FOREST HILLS -- Jai Rorie 27, Nas Tyson 12, Jaleel McLaughlin 11, Belin 7, K. Tyson 6, Blakeney 4, Richardson 2
MONROE -- Trey Shepherd 12, Josh Sturdivant 10, Houston 9, Kenion 6, Streater 6, Marsh 2
Records: Forest Hills 13-1 (2-0), Monroe 5-5
Girls Results
BUTLER 69, INDIAN TRAIL PORER RIDGE 14
Butler 69 – 36 15 11 7
Porter Ridge 14 – 4 2 4 4
Butler 69 – Lewis 18, Lane 13, Nelson 6 , Sutton 8, Dixon 2 , Kennedy 17, Flemming 5
Porter Ridge 14 – McKinney 4, Walker, Kerian 2, Singleton 4, Walker Kenlyn 3, McGuire 2
DAVIDSON DAY 67, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 29
DDS 17 21 18 11 67
MIC 7 12 8 2 29
DDS Jael Hall 4 6 14 Josie Wiles 5 2 12 Libby Otto 4 1 11 Mallorie Haines 4 1 11 Wiles 2 2 6 Saunders 3 0 6 Sinclair 1 2 4 Tejeda 1 1 3
MIC Long 4 0 8 Doyle 4 0 8 Byers 2 0 4 Worely 1 2 3 Birhava 0 2 2 Cruz 1 0 2 Riche 1 0 2
Notables Jael Hall added 4 steals. Josie Wiles added 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Libby Otto added 7 rebounds and 3 steals.
DDS record 8-4
HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 62, CENTRAL CABARRUS 28
Hickory Ridge 13 13 23 13 62
Central Cabarrus 7 8 6 7 28
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 12, Jiera Shears 11, Reigan Richardson 11, Ja. Shears 3, Green 7, Neal 4, Ruggiero 2, Wagner 6, Smith 6
Central Cabarrus Nevah Brown 15, Ussery 9, Biddy 2, Vandyke 2
Record: Hickory Ridge 14 -1, 6 - 0; Central Cabarrus 8 -7, 2 - 0
Notable: Nia Daniel 12 points, 2 steals and 2 assist; Reigan Richardson 11 points, 3 steals and 8 rebounds
MONROE 56, MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 24
Monroe 10 15 21 10 - 56
Forest Hills 12 2 7 3 – 24
Monroe 34 – J. Reddick 24, K. Clark 10, J. Parsons 10; A. Roland 6; I. Knotts 6
Forest Hills 24 – C. Allen 3, J. Howard 9, A. Benson 5
Records: Monroe 6-8; Forest Hills 1-10
