Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) was named one of 25 finalists for a national player of the year watchlist Wednesday
Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) was named one of 25 finalists for a national player of the year watchlist Wednesday David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) was named one of 25 finalists for a national player of the year watchlist Wednesday David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Wednesday’s Roundup: Providence Day’s Dotson named to national POY watchlist

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 10, 2018 11:51 PM

Elevator

Be The Match Night, Hickory Ridge: Every year, Hickory Ridge girls coach Tolonda Rose Simmons holds a night to try to find bone marrow donors to help patients fighting diseases like leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell anemia. Rose Simmons lost her brother, Todd, to leukemia in Oct. 2012, two years to the day he was diagnosed.

Wednesday was the fourth year of Be The Match and Hickory Ridge has averaged signing up 12 people per year. You can still make donations at bethematchfoundation.org/goto/cure. Information: asaunders@nmdp.org or 704-921-3578 or tolonda.simmons@cabarrus.k12.nc.us or 704-454-6556.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 6-1 senior point guard named to the 2018 Naismith Trophy boys high school player of the year mid-season watch list. Dotson is the only N.C. player named to the 25-man list. The Naismith player of the year and All-America teams will be announced in March. This season, Dotson is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for Providence Day, which hosts rival Charlotte Christian Friday.

LINK: Providence Day’s Devon Dotson has Kansas in his future, history in his present

McDonald’s All-America Game nominees: 17 N.C boys and girls were nominated for the nation’s premier all-star game including six from the Observer’s coverage area: Dotson, Trey Wertz and Kennedy Boyd of Providence Day; Ahlana Smith of Mallard Creek; Leaky Black of Concord Cox Mill; and KC Hankton of United Faith. Click here for more and a complete list of nominees statewide and nationally.

Niveah Brown, Central Cabarrus girls: Brown had 15 points, more than half her team’s total, plus 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a 62-28 loss to Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.

Jack Felkner, Charlotte Latin: Felkner had 31 points, nine rebounds, five blocks in a 76-62 loss at Providence Day Tuesday. In his past five games, the 6-foot-5 senior is averaging 20 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Links to more content

17 NC players, six from Charlotte-area, named McDonald’s All-America Game nominees

Wednesday’s girls, boys, high school basketball summaries

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Addison Laney, Monroe Parkwood girls: 14 points, making 4-of-5 3-point attempts in a 65-10 win over Indian Land. Teammate Kennedie Gaither had seven steals.

Jasmine Reddick, Monroe girls: 6-2 junior had a game-high 24 points in a 56-24 win over rival Forest Hills.

Reigan Richardson, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: freshman had 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals in a 62-28 win over Central Cabarrus.

Jai Rorie, Marshville Forest Hills: 27 points in a 69-43 win over Monroe. In two games this week, Rorie has scored 54 points.

Jackson Threadgill, Davidson Day: In his first game at his new school, Threadgill, a 6-6 sophomore had a game-high 21 points in a 68-56 win over Mountain Island Charter. Threadgill transferred from public Concord High at the semester break.

Move of the Night

We’re going to cheat a little bit and rewind to Tuesday when Independence got a one-point win over Rocky River in a battle of top 10 Sweet 16 teams. You can read more here.

The video below features a couple of sweet moves from 6-5 Independence senior point guard Jamarius Burton, who was being watched by UMass coaches Tuesday. Burton is unsigned for college.

Watch (hat tip, Elite MixTapes)

Thursday’s Schedule

Carolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian

Charlotte Learning Center at Union Academy

Davidson Day at Woodlawn School

Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys’ only)

Fletcher School at Grace Academy

Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Concord First Assembly (Girls’ only)

North Hills Christian at Hickory Christian

St. Anne Catholic (SC) at Lake Norman Christian

South Stanly at West Stanly

Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte Secondary (Boys’ only)

Sugar Creek Charter at Comenius (Girls’ only)

Victory Christian at Covenant Day

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk

    Appalachian State recruit Adrian Delph had a huge dunk in Thursday’s win over Gastonia Hunter Huss.

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk 0:24

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk
No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start 1:15

No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start
Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

View More Video