Wednesday’s Roundup: Providence Day’s Dotson named to national POY watchlist

↑Be The Match Night, Hickory Ridge: Every year, Hickory Ridge girls coach Tolonda Rose Simmons holds a night to try to find bone marrow donors to help patients fighting diseases like leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell anemia. Rose Simmons lost her brother, Todd, to leukemia in Oct. 2012, two years to the day he was diagnosed.
Wednesday was the fourth year of Be The Match and Hickory Ridge has averaged signing up 12 people per year. You can still make donations at bethematchfoundation.org/goto/cure. Information: asaunders@nmdp.org or 704-921-3578 or tolonda.simmons@cabarrus.k12.nc.us or 704-454-6556.
@hrhsbulls and Central Cabarrus coaches joined together in support of BE THE MATCH Night in support of Coach Simmons Brother Kevin Todd Rose! #hornsup pic.twitter.com/WRY1Nwa8Vq— Shelly Wagner (@shellywagner33) January 11, 2018
↑Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 6-1 senior point guard named to the 2018 Naismith Trophy boys high school player of the year mid-season watch list. Dotson is the only N.C. player named to the 25-man list. The Naismith player of the year and All-America teams will be announced in March. This season, Dotson is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for Providence Day, which hosts rival Charlotte Christian Friday.
LINK: Providence Day’s Devon Dotson has Kansas in his future, history in his present
↑McDonald’s All-America Game nominees: 17 N.C boys and girls were nominated for the nation’s premier all-star game including six from the Observer’s coverage area: Dotson, Trey Wertz and Kennedy Boyd of Providence Day; Ahlana Smith of Mallard Creek; Leaky Black of Concord Cox Mill; and KC Hankton of United Faith. Click here for more and a complete list of nominees statewide and nationally.
↑Niveah Brown, Central Cabarrus girls: Brown had 15 points, more than half her team’s total, plus 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a 62-28 loss to Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.
↑Jack Felkner, Charlotte Latin: Felkner had 31 points, nine rebounds, five blocks in a 76-62 loss at Providence Day Tuesday. In his past five games, the 6-foot-5 senior is averaging 20 points and 10.1 rebounds.
NC McDonald's All-America Games nominees announced and they include 6 @theobserver-area starshttps://t.co/EbyzpD9i0U#clthsbb #NCHSAA #NCISAA @McDAAG— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 11, 2018
17 NC players, six from Charlotte-area, named McDonald’s All-America Game nominees
Wednesday’s girls, boys, high school basketball summaries
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Addison Laney, Monroe Parkwood girls: 14 points, making 4-of-5 3-point attempts in a 65-10 win over Indian Land. Teammate Kennedie Gaither had seven steals.
Jasmine Reddick, Monroe girls: 6-2 junior had a game-high 24 points in a 56-24 win over rival Forest Hills.
Reigan Richardson, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: freshman had 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals in a 62-28 win over Central Cabarrus.
Jai Rorie, Marshville Forest Hills: 27 points in a 69-43 win over Monroe. In two games this week, Rorie has scored 54 points.
Jackson Threadgill, Davidson Day: In his first game at his new school, Threadgill, a 6-6 sophomore had a game-high 21 points in a 68-56 win over Mountain Island Charter. Threadgill transferred from public Concord High at the semester break.
Move of the Night
We’re going to cheat a little bit and rewind to Tuesday when Independence got a one-point win over Rocky River in a battle of top 10 Sweet 16 teams. You can read more here.
The video below features a couple of sweet moves from 6-5 Independence senior point guard Jamarius Burton, who was being watched by UMass coaches Tuesday. Burton is unsigned for college.
Watch (hat tip, Elite MixTapes)
Recap of yesterday’s win pic.twitter.com/lak9QEY2mn— worldwidejay (@Moneymaker441) January 11, 2018
Thursday’s Schedule
Carolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian
Charlotte Learning Center at Union Academy
Davidson Day at Woodlawn School
Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys’ only)
Fletcher School at Grace Academy
Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Concord First Assembly (Girls’ only)
North Hills Christian at Hickory Christian
St. Anne Catholic (SC) at Lake Norman Christian
South Stanly at West Stanly
Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte Secondary (Boys’ only)
Sugar Creek Charter at Comenius (Girls’ only)
Victory Christian at Covenant Day
