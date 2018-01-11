Olympic High boys basketball coach Baronton Terry has his team unbeaten in SoMeck league play. The Trojans visit league unbeaten Harding in Charlotte-area game of the night Friday
Olympic High boys basketball coach Baronton Terry has his team unbeaten in SoMeck league play. The Trojans visit league unbeaten Harding in Charlotte-area game of the night Friday JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM
Olympic High boys basketball coach Baronton Terry has his team unbeaten in SoMeck league play. The Trojans visit league unbeaten Harding in Charlotte-area game of the night Friday JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

High School Sports

HS Basketball Update: No. 14 Olympic visits Harding in area’s featured game Friday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 11, 2018 11:27 PM

Elevator

jairus (2)
Cannon's Jarius Hamilton (1) at The John Wall Family Foundation 45th Holiday Invitational that took place at Broughton High School on December 30, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Alik McIntosh newsobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon: McDonald’s All-America game nominee committed to Boston College on his birthday Thursday and will celebrated for scoring his 2,000th point before Friday’s home game with Charlotte Country Day. Hamilton is first top 100 recruit to commit to Boston College in 16 years.

Byron Dinkins, Carmel Christian: “Dink” is 205-28 with three state championships in eight seasons as a coach. He’s going for an eighth straight state finals appearance this season.

Matt Morgan, Cox Mill/Cornell: Ivy League star and former Cabarrus County star is on the Lute Olsen national college basketball player of the year watchlist.

Links to more content

New Feature: area athletes of week, prep notes, for winter sports

Phenom Hoop Report Rankings for class of 2018 feature nine area players in top 20

Phenom Hoop Report Rankings for class of 2019 heavy on Observer-area stars

Phenom Hoop Report Rankings for class of 2020 features several area top 20 players

Thursday’s Top Performers

Erin Cepeda, Fort Mill Comenius girls: 20 points, 13 rebounds, six steals, five assists in a 68-41 win over Sugar Creek Charter.

Jessyka Leak, Concord First Assembly girls: 20 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists in a 66-23 win over Greater Cabarrus. Kylie Stinson (13 points, three steals), Shamani Stafford (15 points, five rebounds) and Courtney Meadows (eight points, seven assists) had strong games for First Assembly (12-6).

Observer Sweet 16 Polls

Boys Sweet 16

Rk.

Team (Class)

1

North Mecklenburg (4A)

2

Independence (4A)

3

Concord Cox Mill (3A)

4

Butler (4A)

5

Marshville Forest Hills (2A)

6

Hickory (3A)

7

Rocky River (4A)

8

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

9

China Grove Carson (3A)

10

Providence Day (IND)

11

Salisbury (2A)

12

Morganton Freedom (3A)

13

Charlotte Christian (IND)

14

Olympic (4A)

15

Lincoln Charter (1A)

16

Myers Park (4A)

Girls Sweet 16

Rk.

School (Class)

1.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

2.

Hickory Ridge (4A)

3.

Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)

4.

Mallard Creek (4A)

5.

South Mecklenburg (4A)

6.

Providence Day (IND)

7.

Rock Hill (5A)

8.

East Burke (2A)

9.

North Iredell (3A)

10.

China Grove Carson (3A)

11.

Morganton Freedom (3A)

12.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)

13.

Monroe Parkwood (3A)

14.

Berry (4A)

15.

North Mecklenburg (4A)

16.

Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)

Friday’s Games To Watch, Full Schedule

christiansethbennett1
Charlotte Christian and guard Seth Bennett hope to shoot down Providence Day in a CISAA showdown Friday at Providence Day
Jonathan Aguallo

No. 14 Olympic (13-3, 5-0 So-Meck) at Harding (12-5, 5-0), 7:30: A showdown between unbeaten conference teams and rivals. Olympic has won four straight games under head coach Baronton Terry. Harding has gotten balanced scoring on its run to the top of the league standings. Four Rams average double figures: Brian Ross, Arvydas Jones, Quinten Thomas and Shaleek Campbell.

No. 13 Charlotte Christian (13-5, 1-0 CISAA) at No. 10 Providence Day (15-7, 1-0), 7:30: Providence Day has beaten its arch rival 11 straight times and is 45-2 in its last 47 league games. Christian, coming off Tuesday’s 73-38 win at rival Charlotte Country Day, hopes to end the Chargers run of five straight league titles. A win Friday would go along way towards that. Charlotte Christian will play the rest of the season without 6-6 forward Garrett Shrader, the CISAA football player of the year. Christian coach Shonn Brown said Shrader had a medical procedure performed over the holiday that will need time to head.....Providence Day will play the Big Apple Invitational in New York City Saturday and Monday, playing New York’s Curtis High (9-0) and Long Island Lutheran (9-2). MaxPreps ranks Curtis No. 29 and Lutheran No. 2 among all NY teams.

No. 16 Myers Park (12-4, 5-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 2 Independence (15-1, 6-0), 7:30: Myers Park upset Butler early this season and tries to grab another big win versus a league favorite on the road. Independence, coming off a one-point win over Rocky River Tuesday, faces another team that comes into the game trailing the first-place Patriots by just one game. With a win, Independence can build a tough two-game league in the conference.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Albemarle at North Rowan

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Alexander Central at Hickory

Ashbrook at Hunter Huss

Ashe County at West Wilkes

Avery County at Charles D. Owen

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Bible Baptist at Mount Calvary

Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Charter

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Camden at Chester

Carmel Christian at Forsyth Country Day

Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter

Carson at East Rowan

Central Academy at Forest Hills

Central Pageland at Buford

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Chase at East Rutherford

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach vs. Cheraw in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase in Charleston (Boys’ only)

Clover at Nation Ford

Columbia at Indian Land

Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian

Covenant Classical at Comenius

Draughn at East Burke

East Lincoln at Newton Conover

East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant

Fort Mill at Rock Hill

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian

Great Falls at Lamar

Heritage Academy at York Prep (Boys’ only)

Hibriten at Patton

Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Kings Mountain at Crest

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Lee Central at Andrew Jackson

Liberty Heights at Comenius (Boys’ only)

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech

Maiden at Lincolnton

Marvin Ridge at Monroe

McBee at Governor’s School

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Myers Park at Independence

North Gaston at Burns

North Iredell at Statesville

North Lincoln at Bandys

North Moore at Gray Stone Day

Northside Christian at Grace Christian

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Olympic at Harding

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Richmond Senior at Scotland County

Rocky River at Garinger

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

South Davidson at North Stanly

South Iredell at West Rowan

South Mecklenburg at Providence

South Point at R.S. Central

South Pointe (SC) at York

South Rowan at Ledford

Spartanburg at Northwestern

Stuart Cramer at Forestview

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Charter

Timmonsville at Lewisville

Union Academy at Queens Grant

University Christian at Victory Christian

Vance at Hough

Watauga at Freedom

Weddington at Parkwood

West Caldwell at McDowell

West Davidson at Salisbury

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Christian

West Montgomery at South Stanly

West Stanly at Anson County

Westwood at Lancaster

Woodlawn School at Statesville Christian

Word of God at United Faith

Area Boys Stat Leaders

christianjc2
Charlotte Christian junior JC Tharrington leads the area in assists
Jonathan Aguallo

SCORING

Name

School

Avg

Jairus Hamilton

Concord Cannon

28.0

Devon Dotson

Providence Day

27.4

Hunter Tyson

Unionville Piedmont

27.3

Wendell Moore

Concord Cox Mill

26.1

Yasheem Kendrick

Cramerton Christian

25.1

Tarik Adams

Gastonia KIPP Pride

25.0

Jaden Springer

Rocky River

23.4

Perez Bowser

Arborbrook Christian

23.1

Qon Murphy

Concord Cannon

23.0

Tripp Causby

Morganton Patton

22.4

Dean Gilmore

Salisbury North Hills Christian

22.2

Adrian Delph

Kings Mountain

22.1

Rebounding

Name

School

Avg

Kobe Christian

Gastonia Highland Tech

13.3

Dean Gilmore

Salisbury North Hills Christian

13.3

Aaron LeGrand

East Gaston

12.5

Blake Preston

Charlotte Christian

11.4

Jaylen Thompson

Grace Academy

11.3

Jaylen Prioleau

Piedmont Community Charter

11.1

Adrian Delph

Kings Mountain

11.1

Jonah Watson

Hickory University Christian

10.8

John Griffin

Belmont Stuart Cramer

10.5

Matt Smith

Independence

9.9

Hunter Tyson

Unionville Piedmont

9.9

Assists

Name

School

Avg

JC Tharrington

Charlotte Christian

6.9

Adrian Delph

Kings Mountain

6.3

Marcus Henderson

Statesville Christian

6.1

Rylan McLaurin

Charlotte Country Day

5.9

Byron Sanders

Gastonia Ashbrook

5.8

Matt Broussard

South Charlotte Thunder

5.7

Hayden Patel

Hickory University Christian

5.7

Perez Bowser

Arborbrook Christian

5.5

Jordan Stowe

Concord

5.5

Jackson Perry

Lake Norman Christian

5.5

Kody Shubert

Lincoln Charter

5.5

Girls Stat Leaders

northmeckjessicatimmons2
North Meck’s Jessica Timmons leads the area in scoring
Jonathan Aguallo

SCORING

Name

School

Avg

Jessica Timmons

North Mecklenburg

27.6

Erin Cepeda

Fort Mill Comenius

23.8

Destiny Johnson

East Lincoln

23.4

Jada Mcmillan

Concord Robinson

22.8

Janiya Downs

China Grove South Rowan

21.8

Kennedy Boyd

Providence Day

21.6

Zaria Woods

Lancaster

21.1

Amanda Cherry

Indian Trail Sun Valley

20.0

Paola Martinez

Fort Mill Comenius

19.9

Jermany Mapp

Rock Hill York Prep

19.6

Briana Pressley

Monroe Union Academy

18.7

Tanajah Hayes

Vance

18.7

REBOUNDING

Name

School

Avg

Katie Batten

Charlotte Country Day

15.6

Kaitlin Walker

Charlotte Christian

13.6

Summer Schloss

Gastonia Ashbrook

13.4

Janiya Downs

China Grove Carson

13.3

Christie Zawacki

Arborbrook Christian

12.6

Yasmine Love

Gastonia Forestview

12.2

Destiny Johnson

East Lincoln

11.4

Zaria Woods

Lancaster

10.9

Michela Lane

Butler

10.8

Janazi Chambers

Concord

10.7

Messiah Brown

Lawndale Burns

10.6

ASSISTS

Name

School

Avg

Osha Makerson

Forest City East Rutherford

9.2

Destiny Johnson

East Lincoln

6.9

Haley Bourhill

Belmont South Point

6.0

Sydney Bowen

Gastonia Forestview

5.6

Kennedie Gaither

Monroe Parkwood

5.5

Chloe Sayles

Arborbrook Christian

5.4

Alexis Murriel

Gastonia Huss

5.2

Jermany Mapp

Rock Hill York Prep

5.2

MaKayla Smith

Union Academy

5.1

Erin Cepeda

Fort Mill Comenius

5.0

Trinity Jones

Gastonia Ashbrook

4.7

Thursday’s Girls summaries

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 66, GREATER CABARRUS 23

cfa Academy 28 19 9 10- 66

GCAA 7 4 3 9-23

cfa Academy- 66 Shamani Stafford 15, Jessy Leak 20, Camille Small 4, Veronika Brooks 4, Bailey Stinson 2, Kylie Stinson 13, Courtney Meadows 8

GCAA-23 Olivia Griffin 7, Makalie Beaver 1, Grace Harold 3, Amy Harrell 10, Kaneisha Haviland 2

Notable: cfa Academy (12-6) travels to Southlake Christian for a 5:30 tip-off on Friday January 12, 2018.

FORT MILL COMENIUS 68, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 41

CSCL - 16 16 8 16= 56

SCA- 11 11 15 4 = 41

CSCL: Erin Cepeda 20, Somer Wilson 14, Paola Martinez 15

SCA: Verene 7, Shamicah Sturdivant 12, Ballard 5, Redfern 7, Louissant 2, Cunningham 2 Slawon 7

Records: CSCL Lady Knights: Overall 11-8, Conf. 3-0

Thursday’s Boys Summaries

Davidson Day 61 Woodlawn 27

DDS - 26 11 15 9 - 61

WS - 6 5 13. 3 - 27

DDS - Bryce Alfino 22, Will Coble 15, Jackson Threadgill 14, Baucom 5, Breunig 3, Scherrman 2

WS - Underwood 15, Nikolich 7, White 2, Grzechik 3

Late Wednesday

BUTLER 68, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 55

Butler 21 13 21 13 68

Porter Ridge 14 18 12 11 55

Butler: Raquan Brown 20, D.J.Little 14, Jalen Gibson 12, Jordan McPhatter 10, Gates 8, Muhammad 3, Connor 1.

Porter Ridge: Josh Massey 18, Cameron Stitt 15, Jide Huntley 13, Franklin 6, Smith 2, White 1.

Records: Butler 15-2 (5-2) Butler has won 9 in a row.

MARVIN RIDGE 60; SUN VALLEY 58

MRHS: 14 17 22 7 60

SVHS: 6 23 17 12 58

SVHS: Legrand 20; Goddard 19;

MRHS: Ryan 15; Bohannan 13;

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk

    Appalachian State recruit Adrian Delph had a huge dunk in Thursday’s win over Gastonia Hunter Huss.

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk 0:24

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk
No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start 1:15

No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start
Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

View More Video