HS Basketball Update: No. 14 Olympic visits Harding in area’s featured game Friday

Elevator
Never miss a local story.
↑Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon: McDonald’s All-America game nominee committed to Boston College on his birthday Thursday and will celebrated for scoring his 2,000th point before Friday’s home game with Charlotte Country Day. Hamilton is first top 100 recruit to commit to Boston College in 16 years.
↑Byron Dinkins, Carmel Christian: “Dink” is 205-28 with three state championships in eight seasons as a coach. He’s going for an eighth straight state finals appearance this season.
↑Matt Morgan, Cox Mill/Cornell: Ivy League star and former Cabarrus County star is on the Lute Olsen national college basketball player of the year watchlist.
Links to more content
Kings Mountain star Adrian Delph, an Appalachian State recruit, is @theobserver winter sports athlete of the week. READ WHYhttps://t.co/6HigzHZ3th#clthsbb #NCHSAA pic.twitter.com/N47VwoOzLG— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 12, 2018
New Feature: area athletes of week, prep notes, for winter sports
Phenom Hoop Report Rankings for class of 2018 feature nine area players in top 20
Phenom Hoop Report Rankings for class of 2019 heavy on Observer-area stars
Phenom Hoop Report Rankings for class of 2020 features several area top 20 players
Thursday’s Top Performers
Erin Cepeda, Fort Mill Comenius girls: 20 points, 13 rebounds, six steals, five assists in a 68-41 win over Sugar Creek Charter.
Jessyka Leak, Concord First Assembly girls: 20 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists in a 66-23 win over Greater Cabarrus. Kylie Stinson (13 points, three steals), Shamani Stafford (15 points, five rebounds) and Courtney Meadows (eight points, seven assists) had strong games for First Assembly (12-6).
Observer Sweet 16 Polls
Boys Sweet 16
Rk.
Team (Class)
1
North Mecklenburg (4A)
2
Independence (4A)
3
Concord Cox Mill (3A)
4
Butler (4A)
5
Marshville Forest Hills (2A)
6
Hickory (3A)
7
Rocky River (4A)
8
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
9
China Grove Carson (3A)
10
Providence Day (IND)
11
Salisbury (2A)
12
Morganton Freedom (3A)
13
Charlotte Christian (IND)
14
Olympic (4A)
15
Lincoln Charter (1A)
16
Myers Park (4A)
Girls Sweet 16
Rk.
School (Class)
1.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
2.
Hickory Ridge (4A)
3.
Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)
4.
Mallard Creek (4A)
5.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
6.
Providence Day (IND)
7.
Rock Hill (5A)
8.
East Burke (2A)
9.
North Iredell (3A)
10.
China Grove Carson (3A)
11.
Morganton Freedom (3A)
12.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)
13.
Monroe Parkwood (3A)
14.
Berry (4A)
15.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
16.
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
Friday’s Games To Watch, Full Schedule
No. 14 Olympic (13-3, 5-0 So-Meck) at Harding (12-5, 5-0), 7:30: A showdown between unbeaten conference teams and rivals. Olympic has won four straight games under head coach Baronton Terry. Harding has gotten balanced scoring on its run to the top of the league standings. Four Rams average double figures: Brian Ross, Arvydas Jones, Quinten Thomas and Shaleek Campbell.
No. 13 Charlotte Christian (13-5, 1-0 CISAA) at No. 10 Providence Day (15-7, 1-0), 7:30: Providence Day has beaten its arch rival 11 straight times and is 45-2 in its last 47 league games. Christian, coming off Tuesday’s 73-38 win at rival Charlotte Country Day, hopes to end the Chargers run of five straight league titles. A win Friday would go along way towards that. Charlotte Christian will play the rest of the season without 6-6 forward Garrett Shrader, the CISAA football player of the year. Christian coach Shonn Brown said Shrader had a medical procedure performed over the holiday that will need time to head.....Providence Day will play the Big Apple Invitational in New York City Saturday and Monday, playing New York’s Curtis High (9-0) and Long Island Lutheran (9-2). MaxPreps ranks Curtis No. 29 and Lutheran No. 2 among all NY teams.
No. 16 Myers Park (12-4, 5-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 2 Independence (15-1, 6-0), 7:30: Myers Park upset Butler early this season and tries to grab another big win versus a league favorite on the road. Independence, coming off a one-point win over Rocky River Tuesday, faces another team that comes into the game trailing the first-place Patriots by just one game. With a win, Independence can build a tough two-game league in the conference.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Albemarle at North Rowan
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Alexander Central at Hickory
Ashbrook at Hunter Huss
Ashe County at West Wilkes
Avery County at Charles D. Owen
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Bible Baptist at Mount Calvary
Bradford Prep at Cabarrus Charter
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Camden at Chester
Carmel Christian at Forsyth Country Day
Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter
Carson at East Rowan
Central Academy at Forest Hills
Central Pageland at Buford
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Chase at East Rutherford
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach vs. Cheraw in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase in Charleston (Boys’ only)
Clover at Nation Ford
Columbia at Indian Land
Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian
Covenant Classical at Comenius
Draughn at East Burke
East Lincoln at Newton Conover
East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant
Fort Mill at Rock Hill
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian
Great Falls at Lamar
Heritage Academy at York Prep (Boys’ only)
Hibriten at Patton
Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Kings Mountain at Crest
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Lee Central at Andrew Jackson
Liberty Heights at Comenius (Boys’ only)
Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech
Maiden at Lincolnton
Marvin Ridge at Monroe
McBee at Governor’s School
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Myers Park at Independence
North Gaston at Burns
North Iredell at Statesville
North Lincoln at Bandys
North Moore at Gray Stone Day
Northside Christian at Grace Christian
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Olympic at Harding
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Richmond Senior at Scotland County
Rocky River at Garinger
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
South Davidson at North Stanly
South Iredell at West Rowan
South Mecklenburg at Providence
South Point at R.S. Central
South Pointe (SC) at York
South Rowan at Ledford
Spartanburg at Northwestern
Stuart Cramer at Forestview
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Charter
Timmonsville at Lewisville
Union Academy at Queens Grant
University Christian at Victory Christian
Vance at Hough
Watauga at Freedom
Weddington at Parkwood
West Caldwell at McDowell
West Davidson at Salisbury
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Christian
West Montgomery at South Stanly
West Stanly at Anson County
Westwood at Lancaster
Woodlawn School at Statesville Christian
Word of God at United Faith
Area Boys Stat Leaders
SCORING
Name
School
Avg
Jairus Hamilton
Concord Cannon
28.0
Devon Dotson
Providence Day
27.4
Hunter Tyson
Unionville Piedmont
27.3
Wendell Moore
Concord Cox Mill
26.1
Yasheem Kendrick
Cramerton Christian
25.1
Tarik Adams
Gastonia KIPP Pride
25.0
Jaden Springer
Rocky River
23.4
Perez Bowser
Arborbrook Christian
23.1
Qon Murphy
Concord Cannon
23.0
Tripp Causby
Morganton Patton
22.4
Dean Gilmore
Salisbury North Hills Christian
22.2
Adrian Delph
Kings Mountain
22.1
Rebounding
Name
School
Avg
Kobe Christian
Gastonia Highland Tech
13.3
Dean Gilmore
Salisbury North Hills Christian
13.3
Aaron LeGrand
East Gaston
12.5
Blake Preston
Charlotte Christian
11.4
Jaylen Thompson
Grace Academy
11.3
Jaylen Prioleau
Piedmont Community Charter
11.1
Adrian Delph
Kings Mountain
11.1
Jonah Watson
Hickory University Christian
10.8
John Griffin
Belmont Stuart Cramer
10.5
Matt Smith
Independence
9.9
Hunter Tyson
Unionville Piedmont
9.9
Assists
Name
School
Avg
JC Tharrington
Charlotte Christian
6.9
Adrian Delph
Kings Mountain
6.3
Marcus Henderson
Statesville Christian
6.1
Rylan McLaurin
Charlotte Country Day
5.9
Byron Sanders
Gastonia Ashbrook
5.8
Matt Broussard
South Charlotte Thunder
5.7
Hayden Patel
Hickory University Christian
5.7
Perez Bowser
Arborbrook Christian
5.5
Jordan Stowe
Concord
5.5
Jackson Perry
Lake Norman Christian
5.5
Kody Shubert
Lincoln Charter
5.5
Girls Stat Leaders
SCORING
Name
School
Avg
Jessica Timmons
North Mecklenburg
27.6
Erin Cepeda
Fort Mill Comenius
23.8
Destiny Johnson
East Lincoln
23.4
Jada Mcmillan
Concord Robinson
22.8
Janiya Downs
China Grove South Rowan
21.8
Kennedy Boyd
Providence Day
21.6
Zaria Woods
Lancaster
21.1
Amanda Cherry
Indian Trail Sun Valley
20.0
Paola Martinez
Fort Mill Comenius
19.9
Jermany Mapp
Rock Hill York Prep
19.6
Briana Pressley
Monroe Union Academy
18.7
Tanajah Hayes
Vance
18.7
REBOUNDING
Name
School
Avg
Katie Batten
Charlotte Country Day
15.6
Kaitlin Walker
Charlotte Christian
13.6
Summer Schloss
Gastonia Ashbrook
13.4
Janiya Downs
China Grove Carson
13.3
Christie Zawacki
Arborbrook Christian
12.6
Yasmine Love
Gastonia Forestview
12.2
Destiny Johnson
East Lincoln
11.4
Zaria Woods
Lancaster
10.9
Michela Lane
Butler
10.8
Janazi Chambers
Concord
10.7
Messiah Brown
Lawndale Burns
10.6
ASSISTS
Name
School
Avg
Osha Makerson
Forest City East Rutherford
9.2
Destiny Johnson
East Lincoln
6.9
Haley Bourhill
Belmont South Point
6.0
Sydney Bowen
Gastonia Forestview
5.6
Kennedie Gaither
Monroe Parkwood
5.5
Chloe Sayles
Arborbrook Christian
5.4
Alexis Murriel
Gastonia Huss
5.2
Jermany Mapp
Rock Hill York Prep
5.2
MaKayla Smith
Union Academy
5.1
Erin Cepeda
Fort Mill Comenius
5.0
Trinity Jones
Gastonia Ashbrook
4.7
Thursday’s Girls summaries
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 66, GREATER CABARRUS 23
cfa Academy 28 19 9 10- 66
GCAA 7 4 3 9-23
cfa Academy- 66 Shamani Stafford 15, Jessy Leak 20, Camille Small 4, Veronika Brooks 4, Bailey Stinson 2, Kylie Stinson 13, Courtney Meadows 8
GCAA-23 Olivia Griffin 7, Makalie Beaver 1, Grace Harold 3, Amy Harrell 10, Kaneisha Haviland 2
Notable: cfa Academy (12-6) travels to Southlake Christian for a 5:30 tip-off on Friday January 12, 2018.
FORT MILL COMENIUS 68, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 41
CSCL - 16 16 8 16= 56
SCA- 11 11 15 4 = 41
CSCL: Erin Cepeda 20, Somer Wilson 14, Paola Martinez 15
SCA: Verene 7, Shamicah Sturdivant 12, Ballard 5, Redfern 7, Louissant 2, Cunningham 2 Slawon 7
Records: CSCL Lady Knights: Overall 11-8, Conf. 3-0
Thursday’s Boys Summaries
Davidson Day 61 Woodlawn 27
DDS - 26 11 15 9 - 61
WS - 6 5 13. 3 - 27
DDS - Bryce Alfino 22, Will Coble 15, Jackson Threadgill 14, Baucom 5, Breunig 3, Scherrman 2
WS - Underwood 15, Nikolich 7, White 2, Grzechik 3
Late Wednesday
BUTLER 68, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 55
Butler 21 13 21 13 68
Porter Ridge 14 18 12 11 55
Butler: Raquan Brown 20, D.J.Little 14, Jalen Gibson 12, Jordan McPhatter 10, Gates 8, Muhammad 3, Connor 1.
Porter Ridge: Josh Massey 18, Cameron Stitt 15, Jide Huntley 13, Franklin 6, Smith 2, White 1.
Records: Butler 15-2 (5-2) Butler has won 9 in a row.
MARVIN RIDGE 60; SUN VALLEY 58
MRHS: 14 17 22 7 60
SVHS: 6 23 17 12 58
SVHS: Legrand 20; Goddard 19;
MRHS: Ryan 15; Bohannan 13;
Comments