Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 01.12.18

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 95, LAKE NORMAN 67
Lake Norman 14 21 18 14 -- 67
North Meck 20 24 23 28 -- 95
Never miss a local story.
Lake Norman: Zane Haglan 14, Joe Hudson 12, Austin Edds 10, Johnson 8, Brazil 8, Schulz 7, Smith 5, Robinson 3
North Meck: Tristan Maxwell 27, Chris Ford 21, Jae'Lyn Withers 13, Shamman Artis 11, Anderson 7, Hairston 4, Strother 4, Worthy 2, Griffin 2, Lucky2, McKnight 2
Records: Lake Norman (11-6, 3-4) North Meck (16-1, 7-0)
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 62, NO. 16 MYERS PARK 48
Myers Park 10 9 10 19—48
Independence 13 9 21 19—62
Myers Park 48—Rutledge 3, C McReed 25, Capizzi 1, Svidikoff 3, Tatum 4, Fariris 3, Turner 3, Ingram 6
Independence 62—Smith 7, Jamarius Burton 16, Mobley 8, Raja Milton 15, Andra’ McKee 13, Allen 3
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 62, AL BROWN 60
CM-14-15-17-16—62
Brown-8-16-20-16—60
CM: Wendell Moore 27 points; Caleb Stone Carrawell-10 points
NO. 4 BUTLER 78, EAST MECKLENBURG 37
Butler 28 21 23 6 78
East Meck 8 6 14 9 37
Butler: Bashir Muhammad 15, Gerrale Gates 12, D.J.Little 11, Christian Peters 11, Brown 9, McPhatter 7, Gibson 7, Connor 4, Wallace 2.
East Meck: Dudley 9, Harris 8, Richards 8, Cam[bell 6, Coleman 4, Ellerbe 2.
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 75, MONROE CENTRAL ACADEMY 26
Central Academy 12 3 6 5 -- 26
Forest Hills 25 31 9 10 -- 75
FOREST HILLS -- Jai Rorie 14, Jamylan Blakeney 13, Nas Tyson 11, Belin 8, McLaughlin 8, Byrd 4, Lowery 3, Horne 1, K. Tyson 5, Owens 6, Huntley 2
CENTRAL ACADEMY -- Braxton Miller 16, Maske 3, Jackson 2, Polk 2, Sizemore 1
Records: Forest Hills 14-1 (3-0), Central Academy 0-15 (0-3)
NO. 6 HICKORY 54, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 22
AC 1 8 5 8 - 22
HICKORY 18 14 10 12 - 54
AC lawrence 6 strickland 1, Marley 4, benfield 2, elder 2, hodges 3 flowers 2, wooten 2
Hickory richard ables 10, young 9 harper 3 james 4 bell 7 DeValle 5 Nichols, thurman 6 Freeman 8, Long 2
Records: Hickory 13-1
NO. 7 ROCKY RIVER 94, GARINGER 57
Rocky River--27 1 22 30=94
Garinger-- 4 17 17 19=57
Rocky River High Narique Smith 7, Jordan Campbell 16, Jaden Springer 31, Marcus Evans 2, Kahlil Brantley 7, Trayden Williams 9, Jaylen Lewis 7, Nick Burns 12, Jalen Perry 3, Nakeem Nicholas 3,
Garinger Kamare 15, Ford 10, Williams 25, Browning 7,
NO. 8 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 56, PIEDMONT 41
CCHS 15 12 12 17 56
PHS 6 14 6 15 41
CCHS- Sean Rogan 17, Luke Harkins 18, Berger 9, Robbe 6, Ciccone 4, Fabyan 3
PHS- Hunter Tyson 23, McKlendon 3, Ruettgers 2, Baycom 6, Davies 2, O'Neal 1, Feymire 5, Clinningber 2
NO. 11 SALISBURY 80, WEST DAVIDSON 39
SALISBURY 21 21 17 21 = 80
WDHS 4 8 16 11 = 39
SHS -Xavier Kesler 15, Bill Fisher 11, Elijah Moss 10, Baker 9, Ford 6, Bailey 5, Davis 4, Russell 4, Robinson 4, Carlton 3, Phillips 3, Sloan 2, Gill 2, Rogers 2
WDHS - Drew Wright 20, Adams 7, Hamilton 4, Stoner 4, Crews 3, Charleston 1
NO. 12 MORGANTON FREEDOM 66, WATAUGA 51
Freedom: 21 15 12 18 -- 66
Watauga: 13 12 14 12-- 51
Freedom: Fletcher Abee 27, , Aidan Pearson 16, Logan 6, Johnson 5, Kanipe 6, Davis 3, Tolbert 3
Watauga: Alex MArinakis 19, Bryant Greene 18, McClannon 2, Hayes Henderson 12
Records: Freedom 14-1 (5-1) Next at McDowell Tuesday, January 16
NO. 13 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 67, NO. 10 PROVIDENCE DAY 65
Charlotte Christian 14 10 23 20 67
Providence Day 22 11 14 18 65
CCS: Edosomwan 21, Hudson 8, Tharrington 9, Seth Bennett 10, Blake Preston 19
PDS: Devon Dotson 31, Trey Wertz 20, Suffren 4, Wood 3, Miralia 7
Records: CCS (14-5, 2-0) PDS 15-8, 1-1)
NO. 14 OLYMPIC 75, HARDING 44
OHS 14 19 19 23 -- 75
HUHS 8 7 11 18 -- 44
Olympic Parks 8 Banks 8 Harris 10 Barr 18 Ragin 1 Bryyson 9, Gilmore 2 Herbert 8 Rogers 4 Truesdale 2 Randolph 5
Harding: Kobe Funderburk, 14 Alexander 5, Ross 5, Brown 8 Lucas 2 Bowman 6, Thomas 4,
Records: Olympic 14-3, 6-0; Harding 12-6, 5-1
NO. 15 LINCOLN CHARTER 94, GASTONIA HIGHLAND TECH 50
Lincoln Charter 26 27 31 10 94
Highland Tech 12 16 9 14 51
Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 30, Jehlon Johnson 14, Kody Shubert 13, Levontae Knox 13, London England 11, Davis 5, Holm 5, Barnes 2, Herrick 1, McCall, Ward, Robinson
Highqland Tech: Kobe Christian 18, Landon Burr 11, Tyler McCurdy 10, Zane Jones 10, Reynolds 2
Records: Lincoln Charter 14-3 3-0
Others
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 61, CONCORD CANNON 59
Country Day (61) 13 12 16 20
Cannon (59) 16 15 10 18
Country Day - (61) DeAngelo Epps 20, Rylan McLaurin 16, W. Gillespie 8, Tabor 7, Krisko 6, R. Gillespie 2, Browner 2
Cannon - (59) Qon Murphy 19, Alex Cox 15, Jairus Hamilton 13, Alon Parker 10, Moss 2
Records: Country Day 13-8; Cannon 11-10
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 77, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 43
CFA: 16 14 21 26 77
SCA: 3 14 14 12 43
CFA: D'Wayne Crawford 8, Stephen Edoka 17, Strah Rajic 4, Trae Benham 10, Bailey Benham 18, Jimmy LeProvost 5, Cheick Traore 11, Tim Smith 2, Peter Olatunji 2
Southlake: Cluckle 1, Z. Hendrix 5, D Haughton 7, J. Calestine 6, H. Smith 2, Madison Monroe 22.
EAST FORYSTH 63, WINSTON-SALEM REAGAN 30
EAST FORSYTH - 16-19-16-12 -- 63
REAGAN 6- 9- 6- 9 -- 30
EAST FORSYTH (12-3, 3-0) Josh Wiley 15, Shemar Watkins 13, Tyren Hairston 10, AJ Hall 7, Mahaffey 6, Brintley 6, Jones 6.
REAGAN (5-10, 1-2) Deatherage 6, Crump 4, Grant 4, George 4, Hanna 4, Dockery 3, Brown 2, Hicks 2, Pascual 1.
EAST LINCOLN 83, NEWTON-CONOVER 50
East Lincoln 15 22 22 24 83
Newton-Connover 10 12 15 13 50
East Lincoln (6-1, 12-4): Kabian McClendon 20, Michael DeMattia 3, Sidney Dollar 16, Jake Mott 6, John Bean 11, Allden Horne 12, Coleson Leach 11, Ben Zirkle 4, Blake Shope 0
Newton-Conover (2-5, 3-12): Maverick Davis 0, Keagan Covington 2, Brandon Johnson 5, Trey Kennedy 14, Micah Haynes 0, Noah Smith 13, Matt Martinez 5, Jahiem McCathern 11
FORT MILL NATION FORD 63, CLOVER 58
Nation Ford 13 20 15 15 -- 63
Clover 13 10 18 17 -- 58
NATION FORD 63 -- Moulds 5, Khy Smith 18, Zeb Graham 10, Tuipulotu 2, Malik Bryant 12, Shaman Alston 13, Chatham 3, McCabe 5, Malik Bryant 13, Alson 7
CLOVER 58 -- K Strout 10, Q Garrett 15, Collins 3, White 7, Heze Massey 10, L Darling 10, Dahon 3
FORT MILL 80, ROCK HILL 53
Fort Mill: 18 22 18 22 80
Rock Hill: 10 12 19 12 53
Fort Mill: Ryan Heriot 27, Josh Amigo 16, Carson Morton 10, Saunders 7, Ross 5, Velez 5, Darby 3, Schleif 2
Rock Hill: Antonio Barber 12, Luke Bracey 10, Williams 6, White 6, Fletcher 4, Steele 4, Xong 3, Rinehart 3, Logan 3, Willy 2
Records: Fort Mill: 7-6 (1-0), Rock Hill (0-2)
GASTON DAY 81, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 69
MCA: 15 8 24 22 = 69
GDS: 29 24 22 6 = 81
MCA: Stephen Clark 16, Tate Johnson 14, Tyler Nelson 14, Tyler Andersen 8, Ryan Bogert 4, Saylor Tsangarides 3, Larry Barnes 3, Zack Brozik 3, Stowe Griffin 2, Major McWhorter 2,
GDS: Armstrong 26, Hinton 21, Belton 11, Adelekun 9, McCluney 8, Crump 7, Hunter 1
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 12-12, (MAC 1-3); Gaston Day: 16-3
HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 52, SOUTH CALDWELL 44
St. Stephens 15 12 14 11 -- 52
South Caldwell 5 7 15 17 -- 44
SSHS: Hunter Pyatte 14, Zeque Figueroa 11, Cline 7, Scott 5, Joyner-McCorkle 5, Henry 5, Powell 3, Bullock 2, DeSantis
SCHS: Eggers 9, Au. Raynor 8, Ka. Anderson 6, Collins 6, Kirby 6, Brown 4, Ke. Anderson 3, Black 2, Seagle
Records: SSHS: 7-8 (1-5); SCHS: 2-12 (1-5)
HOPEWELL 56, WEST CHARLOTTE 51
Hopewell 10 | 11 | 21 | 14 - 56
West Charlotte 12 | 10 | 15 14 -51
Hopewell: Williams-14, Dixon-21, Cannady-11, Lloyd-3, McManus-1, Harris-3, Roberson-3
West Charlotte: Cartier Jernigan 17 Patrick Williams 14 Christian Koonce 14 Walker 6
LINCOLNTON 74, MAIDEN 69
Lincolnton 18 15 19 22 == 74
Maiden 19 15 15 20 == 69
Lincolnton: Robbie Cowie 24, Kris Robinson 20, Cordell LIttlejohn 12, Tyshawn Harris 11, Jamal Littlejohn 7
Maiden: Caleb McDaniel 22, Josh Coulter 21, Luke Laney 9, Mason High 8, Avery Boyles 5, Casey Ly 2, Mike Cooke 2
Records: LHS Overall 13-2, Conf. 6-1
MALLARD CREEK 76, MOORESVILLE 55
Mallard Creek 14 25 17 20— 76
Mooresville 15 11 10 19— 55
MALLARD CREEK 76 — Kyle Austin 21, Demetrios Dixon 13, Elliott Glenn 12, Denis 9, Ilaoa 7, Asumani 7, Taylor 4, Baucom 3
MOORESVILLE 55 — White 15, Greene 11, Luther 10, Smith 5, Stewart 5, Mauney 4, Barchett 3, Welch 2
Records: Mallard Creek 6-10 (2-5); Mooresville 2-14 (0-7)
Note: Mallard Creek has won its last 6 out of 7. Senior Kyle Austin led all scorers with 21, hitting (5-7) from behind the arc.
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 84, CHARLOTTE INTERNATIONAL 83
MICS 19 24 23 18 = 84
CIS 22 23 20 18 = 83
MICS - Jalen Thomas 28, Zaire Lucky 15, Demetrius Washington 14
CIS - T. Jones 29, N. Fuller 20
Records: MICS 9-4 (4-1)
PINE LAKE PREP 56, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 40
Pine Lake 15 13 11 17 56
CSD 7 13 9 11 40
PLP - D’Marco Small 16 Eito Yuminami 15 Alex Cluff 11 Barnette 9 Schoore 3 Doroodchi 2
CSD - Brandon Ellington 13 Renshaw 9 Johnson 5 Alexander 4 Holshouser 4 Fuller 3 Vahey 2
QUEEN’S GRANT 63, UNION ACADEMY 58
Queen’s Grant - 15 19 15 14 - 63
Union Academy - 9 20 14 15 - 58
Queen’s Grant - Jah’Quez Sanders 17, Jeremiah Murphy 14, LB Boyette 12, Chapman 9, Craig 4, Suggs 3, Lemons 2, Westbrook 2,
Union Academy - Derek Young 25, Jalen Anderson 10, Phonebarger 6, McFadden 6, Hasty 4, Anderson 4
RALEIGH WORD OF GOD 88, UNITED FAITH 71
United Faith: 12 15 19 25 -- 71
Word of God: 33 19 15 21 -- 88
United Faith 71: Jaylen Sims 17, Brett Swilling 14, Chris Hill 9, Rafael Jenkins 9, Malcolm Wade 6, Nate Springs 6, KC Hankton 6, Elias Tewolde 2, Bryson Canty 2
Word of God 88: Aaron Cash 33, Jamal King 23, Zach Newkirk 9, Chase Forte 6, Malik Johnson 6, Trevon Spencer 4, Lance Anthony 3, Talon Cooper 2
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 51, PROVIDENCE 49
SM - 17 14 7 13 = 51
Providence - 9 9 18 13 = 49
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 21, Chris White 8, Trey Jackson 6, Jason Ivey 6, Kevin Tate 2, Matt Kapernick 2, Ben Hollifield 6
Providence- Tate Mulkey 20, Ben Schloeder 13 , Jake Brockman 7, Joiner 4, Christian Peterson 2, Price 3
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 80, WOODLAWN SCHOOL 45
Statesville Christian 14 23 24 19--80
Woodlawn 9 14 8 14--45
Statesville Christian 80-- Christian Bailey 29, Brennan Settle 13, Marcus Henderson 12, Logan Mosley 9, Scott Harvey 7, Jordan McCray 4, Josh Frye 3, Sharod Phelps 2, Mike McKoy 1
Woodlawn 45-- Underwood 26, Jacobson 5, Shepherd 2, White 5, Nicolich 3, Shire 3, Grzczak 1
Records: Statesville Christian 18-3; Woodlawn 2-11
VALDESE DRAUGHN 50, CLAREMONT EAST BURKE 48
Draughn 14 14 12 10 -- 50
East Burke 10 9 15 14 -- 48
Draughn 50 -- Jeremiah Daye 17, Davontae Reid 13, Jaylen Abee 10, Poteet 5, Monroe 5
East Burke 48 -- Ayden Lail 13, Bryce Brittain 11, Morrison 9, Kistler 4, Smith 4, Gilbert 3, Melton 2, Lor 2
Records: Draughn 13-4 (5-1 NWFAC), East Burke 2-16 (1-5 NWFAC)
WEST MECKLENBURG 65, PHILLIP O. BERRY 54
WMHS - 11 22 23 9 = 65
POBHS - 5 11 13 25 = 54
WMHS: Jordan Williams 21, Eli Lockhart 13, Jalen Moore 10, Traelin Mims 9, Devin Adair 3, Jamari Taylor 3, Dennis Gordon 2, Jalen Peele 2, Will Barringer 1, Jahfari Francois 1.
POBHS: A. Carlee 8, K. Moser 7, E. Smith 6, M. Wilson 6, E. Welch 6, D. Conner 5, M. Brown 4, J. Riley 4, W. Filmore 4, D. Best 2, K. Cherry 2.
Records: WMHS HAWKS: Overall 7 - 10, Conf. 2 - 4; POBHS: Overall 8 - 9, Conf. 2 - 4
Notes: WMHS Hawks next game will be away at Johnson C. Smith (3 pm) tomorrow Saturday, 1/12 when they play Northside Christian Academy (Charlotte, NC) in the MLK High School Basketball Showcase.
Comments