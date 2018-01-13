Gaston Day coach Trent McCallister and the Spartans beat Calvary Day Saturday
High School Sports

Saturday’s high school boys, girls basketball capsules 01.13.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 13, 2018 11:31 PM

Boys Results

NO. 10 PROVIDENCE DAY 83, CURTIS (NY) 66

Providence Day 16 24 25 18 83

Curtis HS (NY) 9 17 19 21 66

PDS: Devon Dotson 32, Olin 2, Trey Wertz 30, Isaac Suffren 13, Wood 3, Byrne 1, Miralia 2

Records: PDS: (16-8, 1-1) Curtis (9-1)

NO. 14 OLYMPIC 64, FAYETTEVILLE NORTHWOOD TEMPLE 45

Olympic 17. 10. 19. 18. 64

Northwood 12. 13. 7. 13. 45

Olympic: Barr 20, Parks 12, Banks 7, Harris 9, Ragin 4, Bryson 2, Gumbura 2, Hubert 4, Truesdale 4.

Northwood: Nickelberry 16, Steere 8, Franklin 8, Nnowlin 2, Ballou 4, Mitchell 2, Aguar 1, Bradford 1, Hickman 3.

EAST LINCOLN 69, NORTH GASTON 51

East Lincoln 15 13 22 19 69

North Gaston 16 20 7 8 51

East Lincoln (6-1, 13-4): Kabian McClendon 11, Michael DeMattia 3, Sidney Dollar 13, Jake Mott 0, John Bean 18, Allden Horne 4, Coleson Leach 16, Ben Zirkle 4

North Gaston (5-2, 12-5): LT Thomas 5, Jackson Finger 0, Tyrese McNeal 20, D’ange Walker 2, Rasheed Hall 5, Drew Shaw 13, Brandon Rainey 2, Austin Primm 4

Note: The Mustangs have won 6 games in a row and 8 of their last 9 games. This is the first time since the 2008-2009 season that East Lincoln and North Gaston have played each other.

GASTON DAY 100, WINSTON-SALEM CALVARY DAY 72

Gaston Day 30 23 19 28 100

Calvary Day 9 21 17 25 72

Gaston Day Scoring: Hinton 27, McCluney 21, Armstrong 15, Adelekun 9,

Crump 8, Bower 5, Belton 3, Gardin 3, Reiber 3, Battle 2, Hunter 2,

Owens 1

Calvary Day Scoring: Gammons 21, Harris 17, McCollum 12, Gross 11,

Edwards 8, Brown 2, Gullege 1

Gaston Day Notable: Record: 17-3

Next Game: 1/16 vs Gaston Christian 7pm

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 82, WEST MECK HIGH SCHOOL 65

NCA = 24 24 21 13

WMHS = 14 10 17 24

NCA - John Jones 11, Jaden Seymour 8, Cortez Marion-Holmes 15, Jonathan Hicklin 23, Glenn Bynum Jr 12, Tyler Harris 10, Trey Hubbard 3

WMHS - T Mims 8, J Peele 4, J Williams 7, D Gordan 10, W Barringer 6, J Francois 7, E Lockhart 8, J Taylor 4, D Adair 11

WEST CHARLOTTE 73, CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 54

WC 13 18 22 19 73

CFA 11 10 15 18 54

WC: Patrick Williams 26 Cartier Jernigan 18, Christian Koonce 14 Blake 7 Ivey 4 Howard 2 Walker 2

CFA: Edoka 13 A. Benham 12 Rajic 9 Olatungi 9 C. Benham 8 Cupples 3

Saturday’s Girls Capsules

NO. 7 ROCK HILL 63, WEST CHARLOTTE 35

RH. 15; 11; 12; 27 =(63)

WC. 15; 06; 12; 02 =(35)

Rock Hill (63): Rikoya Anderson 22, Rana Davis-Robinson 10, Adriana Green 8, Erika McPhail 6, Canijah Taylor 3, Tee Ballard 3, Makenna Thompson 3, Ashley Crank 3, Jalen Armstrong 3, Amyra Wise 2

Records: Rock Hill 12-3 overall

EAST LINCOLN 64, NORTH GASTON 54

NGHS: 19 7 11 17- 54

ELHS: 16 12 16 20- 64

NGHS: Spencer Britton 20, Sarah hayes 16, D. Good 9, S. Baldwin 7, M. Camp 2

ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 28, Destiny Johnson 14, Sara Rhoney 10, C. McClain 6, A. Painter 2, T. Begley 2, A. Robinette 2

Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 28 pts, 3 rebs, 1 assist. Destiny Johnson 14 pts, 10 rebs, 11 assists (2nd Triple Double of the Year) Caira McClain 6 pts, 10 rebs, 1 steal

GASTON DAY 54, WINSTON-SALEM CALVARY DAY 12

GDS- 23 14 14 3 = 54

CDS- 3 2 3 4 = 12

GDS: Olivia King (Jr., F) 11 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Zaria Clark (F,F) 13 points, 7 assists, 7 steals; Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 11 points

RECORD- GDS Lady Spartan: Overall 9-10, Conf., 3-1

NOTES- Gaston Day Lady Spartans next game HOME Tuesday 01/16 (5:30 pm) when they host their rivals Gaston Christian; Lauren Edmond (F,G) scored her first points and 3 pointer of the season.

