Saturday’s Roundup: No. 14 Olympic rolls Northwood Temple, keeps rolling

Elevator
↑Danny McDowell, Bessemer City: Yellow Jackets’ boys coach won his 200th career game Friday, when Bessemer City beat Cherryville. This is McDowell’s eighth season at Bessemer, following five at Kings Mountain. He also coached girls for one season at Charlotte Christian.
↑Mike Ashford, Lake Norman Charter: Ashford had a career-high 18 points in Friday’s 74-39 win over West Lincoln.
↑East Lincoln: played North Gaston Saturday for the first time in nearly 10 years, winning 69-51. East (13-4) has won six straight games and nine of its last 10. John Bean had 18 points, Coleson Leach 16, Sidney Dollar 13 and Kabian McClendon 11 for the Mustangs.
↑East Lincoln girls: beat North Gaston 64-54 behind sterling performances from Brianna Tadlock (28 points, three rebounds) and Destiny Johnson, who got her second triple-double of the season (14 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds).
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill girls: 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists in a 63-35 win over West Charlotte at the PEACE tournament at J.C. Smith. Rock Hill, No. 7 in the Sweet 16, got 10 points, three rebounds from Rana Davis-Robinson.
Devon Dotson, Trey Wertz, Providence Day: Dotson had 32 points, 10 rebounds, five assists at the 14th annual Big Apple Basketball Invitational in New York. The Chargers beat Curtis (NY) 83-66. Wertz had 30 points, five assists and four rebounds. Dotson and Wertz are among six Observer-area players who are nominees for the McDonald’s All-America game.
Jon Hicklin, Northside Christian: game-high 23 points in an 82-65 win over West Meck at the PEACE tournament at J.C. Smith. Northside got 15 from Cortez Marion-Holmes and 12 from Glenn Bynum in the easy win.
Nate Hinton, Quan McCluney, Gaston Day: college-bound seniors combined for 48 points in a 100-72 win over Winston-Salem’s Calvary Day. Hinton, signed to Houston, had 27 points. McCluney, signed to College of Charleston, had 21.
Patrick Williams, Cartier Jernigan, West Charlotte: Combined for 44 points in a 73-54 win over Concord First Assembly at the PEACE tournament at J.C. Smith: 26 for Williams and 18 for Jernigan.
Saturday’s Boys Roundup
No. 13 Providence Day 83, Curtis (NY) 66: Less than 24 hours after losing to CISAA conference rival Charlotte Christian at home, and blowing a double-digit second half lead, the Chargers (16-8) flew to New York for the 14th Big Apple Invitational. Playing previously unbeaten Curtis, from Staten Island, Providence Day jumped out to a 16-9 first quarter lead and was up 40-26 at halftime. Isaac Suffren had 13 points and four rebounds for the Chargers, who will face another N.Y. power, Long Island Lutheran, on Monday.
No. 14 Olympic 64, Fayetteville Northwood Temple 45: Olympic (15-3) won its eighth straight game at the PEACE Tournament at Johnson C. Smith, beating a private school power with several major college recruits. Top 100 national junior Josh Nickelberry had 16 points to lead Northwood Temple. N.C. State signee Ian Steere had eight. Jalen Barr had 20 points to lead the Trojans. Derrion Parks added 12. Olympic popped the game open with a 19-7 push in the third quarter.
Gaston Day 100, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 72: Gaston Day (17-3) won its fourth straight game with an easy win. The Spartans led 30-9 after the first quarter. M.J. Armstrong, a 6-foot-3 unsigned senior, had 15 points for the Spartans.
West Charlotte 73, Concord First Assembly 54: Christian Koonce had 14 points in an easy win for the Lions at the PEACE tournament at J.C. Smith. West Charlotte (12-5) outscored First Assembly 40-25 in the second and third quarters. Stephen Edoka had 13 for First Assembly (13-7).
Monday’s Schedule
Hickory vs. R.J. Reynolds in MLK Day Classic at Atkins High (Boys)
Providence Day vs. Long Island Lutheran in Big Apple Invitational in New York City (Boys)
Richmond Senior vs. Rocky Mountain Prep in Jordan Falcons
United Faith vs. Buford (GA) in Blue Collar Basketball MLK Jr. Showcase (Boys)
York Prep vs. Lakewood (SC) at Martin Luther King, Jr. Bash at Eau Claire High (Boys)
Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian MLK, Jr. Day Classic (Boys)
At Carmel Christian
Forest Hills vs. Charlotte Country Day, 1
Rabun Gap (GA) vs. Hargrave Military, 2:30
Lincoln Charter at Carmel Christian, 4
Asheville Christian vs. Trinity Christian, 5:30
5th Annual Providence Day Girls MLK Showcase
At Providence Day
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) vs. Bishop McGuinness, Noon
Carolina Day vs. Holy Innocents (GA), 1:30
Northwood Temple vs. Legacy Charter, 3
Neuse Christian at Providence Day, 4:30
Wesleyan Christian at Carmel Christian, 6
