East Rutherford’s girls are back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
East Rutherford’s girls are back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll Special to the Observer
East Rutherford’s girls are back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Two new teams into Observer girls’ Sweet 16 basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 14, 2018 07:07 PM

The top of the Charlotte Observer girls basketball Sweet 16 seems pretty stable with the top six teams remaining in place, behind No. 1 Ardrey Kell.

The Knights have won 13 straight games.

Two new teams are in the poll this week. East Rutherford, which has won eight straight games, returns to the poll, jumping in at No. 11. East was ranked in the preseason poll.

At No. 15 is Boone’s Watauga High. The Pioneers started the season 0-2, but have won 11 straight games since then, including a convincing win last week against a Morganton Freedom team that was then No. 11 in the Sweet 16. Freedom fell to No. 16 after the loss.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Ardrey Kell (4A)

16-1

1

2

Hickory Ridge (4A)

15-1

2

3

Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)

16-0

3

4

Mallard Creek (4A)

15-2

4

5

South Mecklenburg (4A)

14-3

5

6

Providence Day (IND)

16-4

6

7

East Burke (2A)

17-1

8

8

Monroe Parkwood (3A)

15-2

13

9

Berry (4A)

13-3

14

10

Rock Hill (5A)

12-3

7

11

East Rutherford (2A)

14-2

NR

12

North Iredell (3A)

14-3

9

13

China Grove Carson (3A)

15-2

10

14

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)

13-3

12

15

Watauga (3A)

11-2

NR

16

Morganton Freedom (3A)

11-4

11

Dropped Out: North Mecklenburg (4A, 11-5); Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 12-6). Also receiving consideration: Gastonia Forestview (3A, 14-3); Statesville (3A, 11-6); Salisbury (2A, 13-2); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 11-4)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move

    In Friday’s 73-27 won over SouthLake, Georgetown signee Courtney Meadows had a nice move for the assist for Concord First Assembly

First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move

First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move 0:19

First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move
Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk 0:24

Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk
No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start 1:15

No secret to Myers Park Basketball’s hot start

View More Video