Two new teams into Observer girls’ Sweet 16 basketball poll

The top of the Charlotte Observer girls basketball Sweet 16 seems pretty stable with the top six teams remaining in place, behind No. 1 Ardrey Kell.
The Knights have won 13 straight games.
Two new teams are in the poll this week. East Rutherford, which has won eight straight games, returns to the poll, jumping in at No. 11. East was ranked in the preseason poll.
At No. 15 is Boone’s Watauga High. The Pioneers started the season 0-2, but have won 11 straight games since then, including a convincing win last week against a Morganton Freedom team that was then No. 11 in the Sweet 16. Freedom fell to No. 16 after the loss.
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Ardrey Kell (4A)
16-1
1
2
Hickory Ridge (4A)
15-1
2
3
Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)
16-0
3
4
Mallard Creek (4A)
15-2
4
5
South Mecklenburg (4A)
14-3
5
6
Providence Day (IND)
16-4
6
7
East Burke (2A)
17-1
8
8
Monroe Parkwood (3A)
15-2
13
9
Berry (4A)
13-3
14
10
Rock Hill (5A)
12-3
7
11
East Rutherford (2A)
14-2
NR
12
North Iredell (3A)
14-3
9
13
China Grove Carson (3A)
15-2
10
14
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)
13-3
12
15
Watauga (3A)
11-2
NR
16
Morganton Freedom (3A)
11-4
11
Dropped Out: North Mecklenburg (4A, 11-5); Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 12-6). Also receiving consideration: Gastonia Forestview (3A, 14-3); Statesville (3A, 11-6); Salisbury (2A, 13-2); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 11-4)
