Two MLK day tournaments highlight area games of the week

Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian MLK Showcase Monday: Four games at Carmel Christian begin at 1 p.m. Of note, 2A state championship contender Marshville Forest Hills plays 2A private school Concord First Assembly at 1 p.m.; 1A public school state champion Lincoln Charter faces 2A private school finalist Carmel Christian at 4; and Duke recruit Joey Baker and Fayetteville Trinity Christian face Asheville Christian at 5:30.
Providence Day girls MLK showcase Monday: The Chargers host their fifth annual girls’ event, and it features N.C. powers Providence Day, High Point Welseyan and Carolina Day. At 1:30, Carolina Day will face Holy Innocents (15-1), the top ranked team in Georgia according to MaxPreps. At 4:30, Providence Day faces Neuse Christian (12-3) a 1A N.C. private from Raleigh. And at 6, Wesleyan plays Carmel Christian.
Concord Cannon School (11-10, 1-1 CISAA) at Charlotte Christian (14-5, 2-0), Tues, 7:30: Don’t be deceived by Cannon’s record. The Cougars have played one of the state’s toughest schedules, constantly facing national competition. Cannon was upset by Country Day Friday after Cannon star and Boston College recruit Jairus Hamilton left the game in the third quarter with an injury. Christian ended an 11-game losing streak to Providence Day Friday and can beat the other conference championship contender at home and get a big early season lead.
Charlotte Country Day (13-8, 1-1 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (9-7, 1-1), Wed, 7:30: It’s been seven years since Country Day won 13 games in a season, and coming off Friday’s upset at Cannon, the Bucs are seriously in the conversation for a league title. But so is Latin, the Bucs’ arch rival. The Hawks have matched their win total from a year ago.
Butler (16-2, 6-2 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (12-4, 5-2), Fri, 7:30: Butler has won 10 straight games and cannot afford a loss if it hopes to catch Independence (16-1, 7-0) for a league title. Rocky River really needs to win a big game. The Ravens have come close in the past two seasons, but need to beat an elite team if it wants to remain in the league title race.
Charlotte Christian (14-5) vs. High Point Wesleyan (17-4), Sat, 7: Two of the best teams in North Carolina, regardless of classificaton or public or private affiliation, meet at the Greensboro Coliseum. There will be at least eight Division I recruits on the floor.
This week’s high school basketball schedule
Monday, January 15
Hickory vs. R.J. Reynolds in MLK Day Classic at Atkins High (Boys’ only), 2
Providence Day vs. Long Island Lutheran in Big Apple Invitational in New York City (Boys’ only), 1:45
Richmond Senior vs. Rocky Mountain Prep in Jordan Falcons’ MLK Jr. Classic in Durham (Boys’ only), 5
United Faith vs. Buford (GA) in Blue Collar Basketball MLK Jr. Showcase (Boys’ only), 3
York Prep vs. Lakewood (SC) at Martin Luther King, Jr. Bash at Eau Claire High (Boys’ only), 3:30
Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian MLK, Jr. Day Classic (Boys’ only)
At Carmel Christian
Forest Hills vs. Concord First Assembly, 1
Rabun Gap (GA) vs. Hargrave Military, 2:30
Lincoln Charter at Carmel Christian, 4
Asheville Christian vs. Trinity Christian, 5:30
5th Annual Providence Day Girls’ Basketball MLK Jr. Day Showcase (Girls’ only)
At Providence Day
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) vs. Bishop McGuinness, Noon
Carolina Day vs. Holy Innocents (GA), 1:30
Northwood Temple vs. Legacy Charter, 3
Neuse Christian at Providence Day, 4:30
Wesleyan Christian at Carmel Christian, 6
Tuesday, January 16
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
Andrew Jackson at Buford
Anson County at Central Academy
Ashe County at Starmount
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Calvary Day School at Carmel Christian
Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls’ only)
Charlotte Latin at Forsyth Country Day
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Clover at Fort Mill
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Crest at Burns
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
Freedom at McDowell
Gaston Christian at Gaston Day
Great Falls at McBee
Hickory Grove at Concord First Assembly
Kings Mountain at Shelby
Lake Norman Christian at Christ the King
Lamar at Lewisville
Monroe at Weddington
Nation Ford at Northwestern
N.C. School for the Deaf at Cabarrus Charter
North Central at Central Pageland
Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian
Parkwood at Sun Valley
Piedmont at Marvin Ridge
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep
Richland Northeast at Lancaster
Rock Hill at Fairfield Central
SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba
South Pointe (SC) at Westwood
Statesville Christian at North Hills Christian
Tabernacle Christian at Bible Baptist
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
United Faith at York Prep (Girls’ only)
University Christian at Hickory Christian
Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Walnut Grove Christian at Charlotte Learning Center
West Caldwell at Watauga
Woodlawn School at Arborbrook Christian
York at Ridge View
Wednesday, January 17
Central Academy at Union Academy
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Grace Academy at Davidson Day
Lancaster at Fort Mill
Legacy Charter at Comenius
Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic
Watauga at Ashe County
Thursday, January 18
Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Charlotte Learning Center at Grace Academy
Community School of Davidson at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Lake Norman Christian at Liberty Prep
Langtree Charter at Woodlawn School
Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter
Pinnacle Classical Academy at Cabarrus Charter
St. Stephens at Watauga
Shelby at East Gaston
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
South Stanly at Carolina International
Victory Christian at Statesville Christian
Friday, January 19
Andrew Jackson at North Central
Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical
Ashe County at Alleghany
Avery County at Mountain Heritage
Bible Baptist Rockwell
Buford at Lee Central
Burns at Ashbrook
Butler at Rocky River
Carolina International at Queens Grant
Central Academy at East Montgomery
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Central Pageland at Cheraw
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Chester at Fairfield Central
Christ the King at Liberty Prep (Boys’ only)
Comenius at Carolina Christian (Girls’ only)
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day
Dorman at Nation Ford
Draughn at West Iredell
East Gaston at R.S. Central
East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
East Rowan at Statesville
East Rutherford at Shelby
Elevation Prep at Charlotte Learning Center
Forest Hills at Anson County
Forestview at Crest
Fred T. Foard at Patton
Freedom at St. Stephens
Garinger at Myers Park
Gaston Christian at Northside Christian
Gaston at Day at SouthLake Christian
Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe
Harding at West Mecklenburg
Hibriten at Bunker Hill
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Hopewell at Hough
Independence at Hickory Ridge
Indian Land at Camden
Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer
Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep (Girls’ only)
Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)
Lewisville at Great Falls
Lexington at Salisbury
Maiden at Bandys
Mallard Creek at Vance
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson
McBee at Timmonsville
McDowell at Hickory
Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Newton Conover at Lincolnton
North Gaston at Hunter Huss
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
North Rowan at Uwharrie Charter
North Stanly vs. Albemarle (at Pfeiffer University)
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
Oceanside Collegiate at York Prep (Boys’ only)
Olympic at Berry
Piedmont at Monroe
Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep
Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Providence at Ardrey Kell
Providence Day at Cannon School
Richmond Senior at Purnell Sweat
Rock Hill at Clover
South Iredell at North Iredell
South Point at Chase
South Rowan at North Davidson
South Stanly at Gray Stone Day
Statesville Christian at University Christian
Sugar Creek Charter at Community School of Davidson
Sun Valley at Weddington
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter
United Faith at North Hills Christian
Victory Christian at Hickory Christian
Watauga at South Caldwell
West Caldwell at Alexander Central
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove
West Rowan at Carson
York at Richland Northeast
Saturday, January 20
Charlotte Christian vs. Wesleyan Christian at N.C. Scholastic Classic at Greensboro Coliseum (Boys’ only), 7 Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School (Girls, 2; Boys 3:30) Cloudland (TN) at Avery County
Northside Christian at Hickory Grove
Olympic vs. Hargrave Military Academy in Roy Stanley Shootout (Salem, VA) (Boys’ only), 4
St. Joseph’s Catholic (SC) at Christ the King (Girls, 3; Boys, 4:30)
