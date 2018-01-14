Donovan Gregory and Carmel Christian hosts NCHSAA 1A state champ Lincoln Charter Monday
High School Sports

Two MLK day tournaments highlight area games of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 14, 2018 08:47 PM

Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian MLK Showcase Monday: Four games at Carmel Christian begin at 1 p.m. Of note, 2A state championship contender Marshville Forest Hills plays 2A private school Concord First Assembly at 1 p.m.; 1A public school state champion Lincoln Charter faces 2A private school finalist Carmel Christian at 4; and Duke recruit Joey Baker and Fayetteville Trinity Christian face Asheville Christian at 5:30.

Providence Day girls MLK showcase Monday: The Chargers host their fifth annual girls’ event, and it features N.C. powers Providence Day, High Point Welseyan and Carolina Day. At 1:30, Carolina Day will face Holy Innocents (15-1), the top ranked team in Georgia according to MaxPreps. At 4:30, Providence Day faces Neuse Christian (12-3) a 1A N.C. private from Raleigh. And at 6, Wesleyan plays Carmel Christian.

Concord Cannon School (11-10, 1-1 CISAA) at Charlotte Christian (14-5, 2-0), Tues, 7:30: Don’t be deceived by Cannon’s record. The Cougars have played one of the state’s toughest schedules, constantly facing national competition. Cannon was upset by Country Day Friday after Cannon star and Boston College recruit Jairus Hamilton left the game in the third quarter with an injury. Christian ended an 11-game losing streak to Providence Day Friday and can beat the other conference championship contender at home and get a big early season lead.

Charlotte Country Day (13-8, 1-1 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (9-7, 1-1), Wed, 7:30: It’s been seven years since Country Day won 13 games in a season, and coming off Friday’s upset at Cannon, the Bucs are seriously in the conversation for a league title. But so is Latin, the Bucs’ arch rival. The Hawks have matched their win total from a year ago.

Butler (16-2, 6-2 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (12-4, 5-2), Fri, 7:30: Butler has won 10 straight games and cannot afford a loss if it hopes to catch Independence (16-1, 7-0) for a league title. Rocky River really needs to win a big game. The Ravens have come close in the past two seasons, but need to beat an elite team if it wants to remain in the league title race.

Charlotte Christian (14-5) vs. High Point Wesleyan (17-4), Sat, 7: Two of the best teams in North Carolina, regardless of classificaton or public or private affiliation, meet at the Greensboro Coliseum. There will be at least eight Division I recruits on the floor.

This week’s high school basketball schedule

Monday, January 15

Hickory vs. R.J. Reynolds in MLK Day Classic at Atkins High (Boys’ only), 2

Providence Day vs. Long Island Lutheran in Big Apple Invitational in New York City (Boys’ only), 1:45

Richmond Senior vs. Rocky Mountain Prep in Jordan Falcons’ MLK Jr. Classic in Durham (Boys’ only), 5

United Faith vs. Buford (GA) in Blue Collar Basketball MLK Jr. Showcase (Boys’ only), 3

York Prep vs. Lakewood (SC) at Martin Luther King, Jr. Bash at Eau Claire High (Boys’ only), 3:30

Phenom Hoops/Carmel Christian MLK, Jr. Day Classic (Boys’ only)

At Carmel Christian

Forest Hills vs. Concord First Assembly, 1

Rabun Gap (GA) vs. Hargrave Military, 2:30

Lincoln Charter at Carmel Christian, 4

Asheville Christian vs. Trinity Christian, 5:30

5th Annual Providence Day Girls’ Basketball MLK Jr. Day Showcase (Girls’ only)

At Providence Day

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) vs. Bishop McGuinness, Noon

Carolina Day vs. Holy Innocents (GA), 1:30

Northwood Temple vs. Legacy Charter, 3

Neuse Christian at Providence Day, 4:30

Wesleyan Christian at Carmel Christian, 6

Tuesday, January 16

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Andrew Jackson at Buford

Anson County at Central Academy

Ashe County at Starmount

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Calvary Day School at Carmel Christian

Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls’ only)

Charlotte Latin at Forsyth Country Day

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Clover at Fort Mill

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Crest at Burns

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Freedom at McDowell

Gaston Christian at Gaston Day

Great Falls at McBee

Hickory Grove at Concord First Assembly

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Lake Norman Christian at Christ the King

Lamar at Lewisville

Monroe at Weddington

Nation Ford at Northwestern

N.C. School for the Deaf at Cabarrus Charter

North Central at Central Pageland

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

Parkwood at Sun Valley

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Rock Hill at Fairfield Central

SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba

South Pointe (SC) at Westwood

Statesville Christian at North Hills Christian

Tabernacle Christian at Bible Baptist

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

United Faith at York Prep (Girls’ only)

University Christian at Hickory Christian

Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Walnut Grove Christian at Charlotte Learning Center

West Caldwell at Watauga

Woodlawn School at Arborbrook Christian

York at Ridge View

Wednesday, January 17

Central Academy at Union Academy

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Grace Academy at Davidson Day

Lancaster at Fort Mill

Legacy Charter at Comenius

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Watauga at Ashe County

Thursday, January 18

Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Charlotte Learning Center at Grace Academy

Community School of Davidson at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Lake Norman Christian at Liberty Prep

Langtree Charter at Woodlawn School

Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter

Pinnacle Classical Academy at Cabarrus Charter

St. Stephens at Watauga

Shelby at East Gaston

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

South Stanly at Carolina International

Victory Christian at Statesville Christian

Friday, January 19

Andrew Jackson at North Central

Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical

Ashe County at Alleghany

Avery County at Mountain Heritage

Bible Baptist Rockwell

Buford at Lee Central

Burns at Ashbrook

Butler at Rocky River

Carolina International at Queens Grant

Central Academy at East Montgomery

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Central Pageland at Cheraw

Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Chester at Fairfield Central

Christ the King at Liberty Prep (Boys’ only)

Comenius at Carolina Christian (Girls’ only)

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day

Dorman at Nation Ford

Draughn at West Iredell

East Gaston at R.S. Central

East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

East Rowan at Statesville

East Rutherford at Shelby

Elevation Prep at Charlotte Learning Center

Forest Hills at Anson County

Forestview at Crest

Fred T. Foard at Patton

Freedom at St. Stephens

Garinger at Myers Park

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Gaston at Day at SouthLake Christian

Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Hibriten at Bunker Hill

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Indian Land at Camden

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer

Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep (Girls’ only)

Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)

Lewisville at Great Falls

Lexington at Salisbury

Maiden at Bandys

Mallard Creek at Vance

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson

McBee at Timmonsville

McDowell at Hickory

Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Newton Conover at Lincolnton

North Gaston at Hunter Huss

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

North Rowan at Uwharrie Charter

North Stanly vs. Albemarle (at Pfeiffer University)

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

Oceanside Collegiate at York Prep (Boys’ only)

Olympic at Berry

Piedmont at Monroe

Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Providence Day at Cannon School

Richmond Senior at Purnell Sweat

Rock Hill at Clover

South Iredell at North Iredell

South Point at Chase

South Rowan at North Davidson

South Stanly at Gray Stone Day

Statesville Christian at University Christian

Sugar Creek Charter at Community School of Davidson

Sun Valley at Weddington

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter

United Faith at North Hills Christian

Victory Christian at Hickory Christian

Watauga at South Caldwell

West Caldwell at Alexander Central

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove

West Rowan at Carson

York at Richland Northeast

Saturday, January 20

Charlotte Christian vs. Wesleyan Christian at N.C. Scholastic Classic at Greensboro Coliseum (Boys’ only), 7 Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School (Girls, 2; Boys 3:30) Cloudland (TN) at Avery County

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove

Olympic vs. Hargrave Military Academy in Roy Stanley Shootout (Salem, VA) (Boys’ only), 4

St. Joseph’s Catholic (SC) at Christ the King (Girls, 3; Boys, 4:30)

