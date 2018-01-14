Charlotte Observer high school basketball players of the week

Overall
Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: 6-foot-10 Liberty recruit was dominant in a 67-65 upset at Providence Day Friday. He finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Christian beat Providence Day for the first time in 12 tries.
Others
Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom: career-high 40 points, on nine made 3-point shots in a 81-52 win over Alexander Central Tuesday. He had 27 points in a win over Watauga Friday.
Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day girls: Batten had her ninth double-double of the season (in 15 games): 19 points, 19 rebounds, seven steals and six blocks in a 37-21 win over Cannon School Friday.
Devon Dotson, Trey Wertz, Providence Day: In three games, Dotson averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists. Wertz averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists. Both players were named as McDonald’s All-America game nominees last week.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: In three games, Johnson averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and nine assists last week. She had a triple-double Saturday.
Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood girls: In a 66-52 win over Weddington Friday, Setliff had 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Comments