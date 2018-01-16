In 2013, former Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx (left),West Charlotte high basketball player Kennedy Meeks (center), McDonald's owner/operator John Hairston (right)(gray suit) , a former West Charlotte grad, surrounded by teammates,students and coaching staff, Meeks was recognized for his achievement for being selected to play for McDonald's All-American Game
In 2013, former Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx (left),West Charlotte high basketball player Kennedy Meeks (center), McDonald's owner/operator John Hairston (right)(gray suit) , a former West Charlotte grad, surrounded by teammates,students and coaching staff, Meeks was recognized for his achievement for being selected to play for McDonald's All-American Game Robert Lahser rlahser@charlotteobserver.com
High School Sports

Former UNC star Kennedy Meeks among All-time N.C. McDonald’s All-Americans

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 16, 2018 04:00 PM

All-Time N.C. McDonald’s All-Americas

BOYS

Dominique Wilkins, Washington High (1979)

James Worthy, Gastonia Ashbrook (1979)

Michael Jordan, Wilmington Laney (1981)

Buzz Peterson, Asheville (1981)

Brad Daugherty, Swannanoa Owen (1982)

Curtis Hunter, Southern Durham (1982)

Keith Gatlin, Greenville Conley (1983)

Chris Washburn, Laurinburg Institute (1984)

Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern (1988)

Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside (1990)

Donald Williams, Garner (1991)

Jerry Stackhouse, Kinston/Oak Hill (1993)

Jeff McInnis, West Charlotte/Oak Hill (1993)

Antawn Jamison, Providence (1995)

Brendan Haywood, Greensboro Dudley (1997)

Tracy McGrady, Durham Mount Zion (1997)

Kris Lang, Gastonia Huss (1998)

Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan (2000)

Anthony Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road (2001)

Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton (2002)

Eric Williams, Wake Forest-Rolesville (2002)

Chris Paul, West Forsyth (2003)

Mason Plumlee, Ardren Christ School (2009)

Ryan Kelly, Raleigh Ravenscroft (2009)

Reggie Bullock, Kinston (2010)

CJ Leslie, Raleigh Word of God (2010)

Marshall Plumlee, Arden Christ School (2011)

Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room Christian (2012)

Tyler Lewis, Forsyth Country Day/Oak Hill (2012)

Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb (2013)

Kennedy Meeks, West Charlotte (2013)

Theo Pinson, High Point Wesleyan (2014)

Brandon Ingram, Kinston (2015)

Bam Adebayo, High Point Christian (2016)

Devon Dotson, Providence Day (2018)

Coby White, Wilson Greenfield School (2018)

All-Time Girls N.C. McDonald’s All-Americans

Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver (2003)

Chante’ Black, East Forsyth (2004)

Rashanda McCants, Asheville (2005)

Jessica Breland, Bertie (2005)

Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg (2006)

Cetera Degraffenreid, Sylva Smoky Mountain (2007)

Cierra Burdick, Butler (2011)

Jatarie White, Providence Day (2014)

Stephanie Watts, Weddington (2015)

Janelle Bailey, Providence Day (2017)

Izabella Nicoletti, Raleigh Neuse Christian (2018)

