Former UNC star Kennedy Meeks among All-time N.C. McDonald’s All-Americans

Here are all-time McDonald’s All-Americans from North Carolina
BREAKING: Providence Day's Devon Dotson, Wilson Greenfield's Coby White, Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson named McDonald's All-Americanshttps://t.co/jO2uSYn9da#clthsbb #NCHSAA #NCISAA pic.twitter.com/mQKoFDGM8I— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 16, 2018
All-Time N.C. McDonald’s All-Americas
BOYS
Dominique Wilkins, Washington High (1979)
James Worthy, Gastonia Ashbrook (1979)
Michael Jordan, Wilmington Laney (1981)
Buzz Peterson, Asheville (1981)
Brad Daugherty, Swannanoa Owen (1982)
Curtis Hunter, Southern Durham (1982)
Keith Gatlin, Greenville Conley (1983)
Chris Washburn, Laurinburg Institute (1984)
Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern (1988)
Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside (1990)
Donald Williams, Garner (1991)
Jerry Stackhouse, Kinston/Oak Hill (1993)
Jeff McInnis, West Charlotte/Oak Hill (1993)
Antawn Jamison, Providence (1995)
Brendan Haywood, Greensboro Dudley (1997)
Tracy McGrady, Durham Mount Zion (1997)
Kris Lang, Gastonia Huss (1998)
Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan (2000)
Anthony Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road (2001)
Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton (2002)
Eric Williams, Wake Forest-Rolesville (2002)
Chris Paul, West Forsyth (2003)
Mason Plumlee, Ardren Christ School (2009)
Ryan Kelly, Raleigh Ravenscroft (2009)
Reggie Bullock, Kinston (2010)
CJ Leslie, Raleigh Word of God (2010)
Marshall Plumlee, Arden Christ School (2011)
Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room Christian (2012)
Tyler Lewis, Forsyth Country Day/Oak Hill (2012)
Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb (2013)
Kennedy Meeks, West Charlotte (2013)
Theo Pinson, High Point Wesleyan (2014)
Brandon Ingram, Kinston (2015)
Bam Adebayo, High Point Christian (2016)
Devon Dotson, Providence Day (2018)
Coby White, Wilson Greenfield School (2018)
All-Time Girls N.C. McDonald’s All-Americans
Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver (2003)
Chante’ Black, East Forsyth (2004)
Rashanda McCants, Asheville (2005)
Jessica Breland, Bertie (2005)
Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg (2006)
Cetera Degraffenreid, Sylva Smoky Mountain (2007)
Cierra Burdick, Butler (2011)
Jatarie White, Providence Day (2014)
Stephanie Watts, Weddington (2015)
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day (2017)
Izabella Nicoletti, Raleigh Neuse Christian (2018)
