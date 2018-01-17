Tuesday’s Boys Roundup: No. 10 Charlotte Christian stuffs Cannon in CISAA showdown

Elevator
↑Trey Wertz, Providence Day: Senior, signed to Santa Clara (above), scored his 1,500th point in Tuesday’s 81-63 win over Covenant Day. Wertz finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Wertz has hit the scoring milestone while annually playing one of the state’s most competitive schedules.
↑Cheick Traore, Concord First Assembly: 10 points, 20 rebounds, five blocks in a 76-41 win over Hickory Grove. Bailey Benham made 4-of-5 3-point shots and had 14 points. Freshman Jalen Hinton had 13 second half points.
↓Snow: White stuff is forecast in the Charlotte-area Wednesday, like 3-5 inches of white stuff, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are out and many local privates have shut down for Wednesday, too. That means Wednesday will have few, if any, high school games. We’ll update the schedule Wednesday at charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school
↑Snow: Well, because white stuff is forecast in the Charlotte-area, many students will get to sleep in due to school delays or have the entire day off. We’re assuming the students affected would give this an “up” arrow.
Former West Charlotte/#UNC star Kennedy Meeks among all-time NC McDonald's All-American. Full list https://t.co/Kwfry3CwPs@McDAAG #NCHSAA #NCISAA #clthsbb— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 16, 2018
Providence Day’s Devon Dotson fourth Mecklenburg McDonald’s All-American
Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules
Tuesday’s girls roundup: Christian gets first CISAA win, #BIG5, Elevator
Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules
Statewide media basketball polls
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Providence Day's Devon Dotson says making the McDonald's All-American game is 'a dream come true'— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 16, 2018
-UNC recruit Coby White, Zion Williamson named to team
-1 NC girls star named
-Complete 2018 boys, girls rosters https://t.co/BdTHYfcpvd#clthsbb #NCHSAA #NCISAA #RCJH pic.twitter.com/scYm4zP5vx
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: Named a McDonald’s All-American Tuesday afternoon, Dotson celebrated with a huge game against Covenant Day Tuesday night: 37 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists in a 81-63 win.
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: 34 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in a 83-82 triple-overtime win over Mountain Island Charter.
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford: 32 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists in a 90-84 win Tuesday over Rock Hill Northwestern.
Quan McCluney, Gaston Day: 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block in a 79-47 win over Gaston Christian. Teammates Nate Hinton (16 points, seven assists, five rebounds, four steals), Demi Adelekun (15 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals) and MJ Armstrong (11 points, four assists) had strong games.
JC Tharrington, Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: 15 points, 10 assists for Tharrington in a 80-59 win over Concord Cannon that gave Charlotte Christian a big leg up in the CISAA conference race. Preston, a 6-foot-10 Liberty recruit, had 13 points and tied a school-record with 23 rebounds. Preston also had seven assists.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Spotlight
No. 7 Charlotte Catholic 83, Cuthbertson 44: Catholic allowed Cuthbertson just 15 points in the second and third quarters of an easy win. Sean Rogan had 16 points, Matt Ciccone 15, Luke Harkins 11 and Chris Walton 10 for the Cougars. Catholic (12-3, 7-0 Southern Carolinas) has won four straight.
No. 10 Charlotte Christian 80, Concord Cannon 59: Cannon (11-11, 1-2 CISAA) was forced to play without Boston College commit Jairus Hamilton, a top 100 national recruit, and scored just 13 points in the first half. Hamilton was injured. Cannon unsigned senior Qon Murphy had a monster scoring game with 30 points (8-for-26 FG, 11-for-17 FT) and Alex Cox got 15 but Cannon struggled to score beyond those two. Charlotte Christian (15-5, 3-0) strengthened its grip on first place in the conference behind 16 points, seven rebounds from Seth Bennett and 13 points from Liberty commit Blake Preston.
No. 12 Providence Day 81, Covenant Day 63: The Chargers (17-9, 2-1 CISAA) won for just the fourth time in their past nine games on the road. Senior Isaac Suffren had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and two huge dunks. Junior James Jiang had 13 points and freshman Britt Anderson had 10 for Covenant Day (2-16, 0-3).
Tuesday’s Roundup
Community School of Davidson 83, Mountain Island Charter 82 (3OT): In a battle of second place teams in the PAC-7 1A conference, Brandon Ellington hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force the first overtime and his team won in the third extra period. Community School (13-2, 5-1) trails Pine Lake Prep by one game in the conference. Mountain Island Charter (9-5, 4-2) got 22 points each from Demetrius Washington and Jalen Thomas.
Pine Lake Prep 53, Queen’s Grant 47: Josh Burnette had 17 points, D’Marco Small 11 and Sam Schoore 10 for Pine Lake Prep, which used a 15-10 surge in the third quarter to gain a lead. Jeremiah Murphy had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for Queen’s Grant.
Statesville Christian 75, North Hills Christian 50: Brennan Settle had 22 points and Marcus Henderson 15 to lead Statesville Christian (19-3) to an easy win. Silas Wertz had 22 for North Hills Christian (9-12).
Woodlawn Christian 75, Arborbrook Christian 68: Najir Underwood had 32 points and Kevan Nikolich 16 for Woodlawn in a close win. Woodlawn established a lead by outscoring Arborbrook 24-12 in the third quarter. Perez Bowser led Arborbrook with 24 points.
By The Numbers
8: Points for Monroe Parkwood in second quarter of an 80-71 loss to Indian Trail Sun Valley. Justin Morton had 18, Cory Goddard 17 and Ethan LeGrand 16 for the Spartans. Sanaah McGee had 31 for Parkwood.
7: Marvin Ridge beat Unionville Piedmont 56-50 Tuesday to get its seventh Southern Carolinas’ conference win. Marvin Ridge, which got 17 points from Riley Berrey, improved to 13-5, 7-1 and won its fourth straight game. The Mavericks trail Sweet 16 No. 7 Charlotte Catholic (12-3, 7-0) by one game.
11, 7: Covenant Day made 11 3-point shots in its loss to Providence Day Tuesday. Sophomore Drew Patterson made seven. He finished with 26 points.
29-11: So how did Carmel Christian beat Calvary Day 84-60 Tuesday to win for the sixth time in seven tries? The Cougars outscored Calvary 29-11 in a decisive third quarter. Donovan Gregory (17 points), Myles Pierre (14), Marten Maide (14) and Josh Price (14) led Carmel.
Move of the Night
Community School of Davidson’s Brandon Ellington scored 34 Tuesday and was a #BIG5 top performer. This shot -- which sent a game with Mountain Island Charter into overtime -- was part of the reason why. Ellington and CSD won 83-82 in three overtimes.
Junior guard Brandon Ellington sends game into first overtime (ultimately a triple OT win). Ellington finishes with 34. pic.twitter.com/SOQlAr3tk0— CSD Men’s Basketball (@CSDbasketball) January 17, 2018
