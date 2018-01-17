Grant Blankenship
Grant Blankenship

High School Sports

Snow falls on high school basketball schedule, forces postponements, reschedules

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 17, 2018 03:32 PM

With school systems out and heavy snow throughout the area, high school basketball games have been postponed. That includes Wednesday’s scheduled Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin rivalry game.

Country Day will now play at Latin Thursday with varsity girls starting at 5:30 p.m.

We’ll be updating this story with game times as we know them.

▪ Union County Schools were scheduled to start exams Friday, Jan. 19 and they would end Wednesday, Jan. 24. Now, with the snow changing the school schedule, exams will begin Monday, Jan. 22 and go until Thursday, Jan. 25. So any games scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24 will now have to be moved.

This week’s high school basketball schedule

Wednesday, January 17

Central Academy at Union Academy, ppd (moved to Feb. 7)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, ppd (moved to Thurs, Jan. 18, 5:30, 7)

Grace Academy at Davidson Day, canceled (will not be made up)

Lancaster at Fort Mill, ppd (date TBD)

Legacy Charter at Comenius, ppd (date TBD)

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep, ppd (date TBD)

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic, ppd (Thurs, Jan. 25)

Watauga at Ashe County

Thursday, January 18

Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Learning Center at Grace Academy

Community School of Davidson at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Lake Norman Christian at Liberty Prep

Langtree Charter at Woodlawn School

Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter

Pinnacle Classical Academy at Cabarrus Charter

St. Stephens at Watauga

Shelby at East Gaston, ppd (Wed, Jan. 31)

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

South Stanly at Carolina International

Victory Christian at Statesville Christian

Friday, January 19

Andrew Jackson at North Central

Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical

Ashe County at Alleghany

Avery County at Mountain Heritage

Bible Baptist Rockwell

Buford at Lee Central

Burns at Ashbrook

Butler at Rocky River

Carolina International at Queens Grant

Central Academy at East Montgomery

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Central Pageland at Cheraw

Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Chester at Fairfield Central

Christ the King at Liberty Prep (Boys’ only)

Comenius at Carolina Christian (Girls’ only)

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day

Dorman at Nation Ford

Draughn at West Iredell

East Gaston at R.S. Central

East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

East Rowan at Statesville

East Rutherford at Shelby

Elevation Prep at Charlotte Learning Center

Forest Hills at Anson County

Forestview at Crest

Fred T. Foard at Patton

Freedom at St. Stephens

Garinger at Myers Park

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Gaston at Day at SouthLake Christian

Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Hibriten at Bunker Hill

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Indian Land at Camden

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer

Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep (Girls’ only)

Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)

Lewisville at Great Falls

Lexington at Salisbury

Maiden at Bandys

Mallard Creek at Vance

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson

McBee at Timmonsville

McDowell at Hickory

Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Newton Conover at Lincolnton

North Gaston at Hunter Huss

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

North Rowan at Uwharrie Charter

North Stanly vs. Albemarle (at Pfeiffer University)

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

Oceanside Collegiate at York Prep (Boys’ only)

Olympic at Berry

Piedmont at Monroe

Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Providence Day at Cannon School

Richmond Senior at Purnell Sweat

Rock Hill at Clover

South Iredell at North Iredell

South Point at Chase

South Rowan at North Davidson

South Stanly at Gray Stone Day

Statesville Christian at University Christian

Sugar Creek Charter at Community School of Davidson

Sun Valley at Weddington

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter

United Faith at North Hills Christian

Victory Christian at Hickory Christian

Watauga at South Caldwell

West Caldwell at Alexander Central

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove

West Rowan at Carson

York at Richland Northeast

Saturday, January 20

Charlotte Christian vs. Wesleyan Christian at N.C. Scholastic Classic at Greensboro Coliseum (Boys’ only), 7 Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School (Girls, 2; Boys 3:30) Cloudland (TN) at Avery County

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove

Olympic vs. Hargrave Military Academy in Roy Stanley Shootout (Salem, VA) (Boys’ only), 4

St. Joseph’s Catholic (SC) at Christ the King (Girls, 3; Boys, 4:30)

