Snow falls on high school basketball schedule, forces postponements, reschedules

With school systems out and heavy snow throughout the area, high school basketball games have been postponed. That includes Wednesday’s scheduled Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin rivalry game.
Country Day will now play at Latin Thursday with varsity girls starting at 5:30 p.m.
We’ll be updating this story with game times as we know them.
▪ Union County Schools were scheduled to start exams Friday, Jan. 19 and they would end Wednesday, Jan. 24. Now, with the snow changing the school schedule, exams will begin Monday, Jan. 22 and go until Thursday, Jan. 25. So any games scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24 will now have to be moved.
This week’s high school basketball schedule
Wednesday, January 17
Central Academy at Union Academy, ppd (moved to Feb. 7)
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, ppd (moved to Thurs, Jan. 18, 5:30, 7)
Grace Academy at Davidson Day, canceled (will not be made up)
Lancaster at Fort Mill, ppd (date TBD)
Legacy Charter at Comenius, ppd (date TBD)
Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep, ppd (date TBD)
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic, ppd (Thurs, Jan. 25)
Watauga at Ashe County
Thursday, January 18
Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Learning Center at Grace Academy
Community School of Davidson at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Lake Norman Christian at Liberty Prep
Langtree Charter at Woodlawn School
Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter
Pinnacle Classical Academy at Cabarrus Charter
St. Stephens at Watauga
Shelby at East Gaston, ppd (Wed, Jan. 31)
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
South Stanly at Carolina International
Victory Christian at Statesville Christian
Friday, January 19
Andrew Jackson at North Central
Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical
Ashe County at Alleghany
Avery County at Mountain Heritage
Bible Baptist Rockwell
Buford at Lee Central
Burns at Ashbrook
Butler at Rocky River
Carolina International at Queens Grant
Central Academy at East Montgomery
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Central Pageland at Cheraw
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Chester at Fairfield Central
Christ the King at Liberty Prep (Boys’ only)
Comenius at Carolina Christian (Girls’ only)
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day
Dorman at Nation Ford
Draughn at West Iredell
East Gaston at R.S. Central
East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
East Rowan at Statesville
East Rutherford at Shelby
Elevation Prep at Charlotte Learning Center
Forest Hills at Anson County
Forestview at Crest
Fred T. Foard at Patton
Freedom at St. Stephens
Garinger at Myers Park
Gaston Christian at Northside Christian
Gaston at Day at SouthLake Christian
Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe
Harding at West Mecklenburg
Hibriten at Bunker Hill
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Hopewell at Hough
Independence at Hickory Ridge
Indian Land at Camden
Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer
Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep (Girls’ only)
Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)
Lewisville at Great Falls
Lexington at Salisbury
Maiden at Bandys
Mallard Creek at Vance
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson
McBee at Timmonsville
McDowell at Hickory
Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Newton Conover at Lincolnton
North Gaston at Hunter Huss
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
North Rowan at Uwharrie Charter
North Stanly vs. Albemarle (at Pfeiffer University)
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
Oceanside Collegiate at York Prep (Boys’ only)
Olympic at Berry
Piedmont at Monroe
Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep
Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Providence at Ardrey Kell
Providence Day at Cannon School
Richmond Senior at Purnell Sweat
Rock Hill at Clover
South Iredell at North Iredell
South Point at Chase
South Rowan at North Davidson
South Stanly at Gray Stone Day
Statesville Christian at University Christian
Sugar Creek Charter at Community School of Davidson
Sun Valley at Weddington
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter
United Faith at North Hills Christian
Victory Christian at Hickory Christian
Watauga at South Caldwell
West Caldwell at Alexander Central
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove
West Rowan at Carson
York at Richland Northeast
Saturday, January 20
Charlotte Christian vs. Wesleyan Christian at N.C. Scholastic Classic at Greensboro Coliseum (Boys’ only), 7 Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School (Girls, 2; Boys 3:30) Cloudland (TN) at Avery County
Northside Christian at Hickory Grove
Olympic vs. Hargrave Military Academy in Roy Stanley Shootout (Salem, VA) (Boys’ only), 4
St. Joseph’s Catholic (SC) at Christ the King (Girls, 3; Boys, 4:30)
