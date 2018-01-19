Friday’s high school girls basketball capsules 01.19.18

Sweet 16 Results
Other Results
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 38, COVENANT DAY 28
Covenant Day 4 7 11 6 –28
Country Day 4 11 14 9 –38
Covenant Day (28) Kate Barcley 10, Ashley 9, Klohr 8, Bryan 1
Country Day (38) Sophie Rucker 13, Katie Batten 10, Molly McLawhorn 10, Ocloo 2, L. Batten 2, Morris 1
Records: Covenant Day 3-15 (1-3) Country Day 8-8 (3-0)
CHARLOTTE LATIN 51, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 23
CLS - 15 10 11 15 = 51
CCS - 0 8 9 6 = 23
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 2, Caitlin Ahearn 2, Elizabeth Rose 3, Grace Armstrong 4, Ruthie Jones 13, Kathryn Vandiver 14, Forrest Williams 2, Claudia Dickey 11
CCS: Anna Coles 2, Kaitlin Walker 12, Meg Martin 1, Lindsay Noonan 8
Records: CLS 11 – 7, 2 – 1, CCS 2 – 16, 1 – 3
Notes: Latin’s next game is the rescheduled home game against Charlotte Country Day game, on Monday, Jan. 22nd at 5:30pm.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 56, EAST LINCOLN 55
LNC- 16 - 11 - 13 - 16 — 56
ELH - 17 - 11 - 11 - 16 — 55
LNC — Kezia Johnson 16; Vanessa Bissinger 15; Alex Behnke 13; Moody 3; Williams 3; Benson 2; Jones 2; Pierce 2
ELH — Destiny Johnson 20; Brianna Tadlock 10; Rhoney 9; McClain 8; Giles-Robinette 4; Begley 2; Painter 2
Records: LN Charter 11-6 overall (6-2 conference); East Lincoln 11-7 overall (5-3 conference)
WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 39, MARVIN RIDGE 27
MR: 7-9-7-4= 27
CHS: 11-7-10-11= 39
MR: Ryley Keefe 9, Noble Tsumas 5, Amarachi Emezie 4, Sara Hardwick 4, Ava Fox 3, Savannah Richburg 2
CHS: Hardiman 14, Anderson 11, Dillinger 8, Young 6
Comments