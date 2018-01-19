High School Sports

Friday’s high school girls basketball capsules 01.19.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 19, 2018 10:00 PM

Sweet 16 Results

Other Results

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 38, COVENANT DAY 28

Covenant Day 4 7 11 6 –28

Country Day 4 11 14 9 –38

Covenant Day (28) Kate Barcley 10, Ashley 9, Klohr 8, Bryan 1

Country Day (38) Sophie Rucker 13, Katie Batten 10, Molly McLawhorn 10, Ocloo 2, L. Batten 2, Morris 1

Records: Covenant Day 3-15 (1-3) Country Day 8-8 (3-0)

CHARLOTTE LATIN 51, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 23

CLS - 15 10 11 15 = 51

CCS - 0 8 9 6 = 23

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 2, Caitlin Ahearn 2, Elizabeth Rose 3, Grace Armstrong 4, Ruthie Jones 13, Kathryn Vandiver 14, Forrest Williams 2, Claudia Dickey 11

CCS: Anna Coles 2, Kaitlin Walker 12, Meg Martin 1, Lindsay Noonan 8

Records: CLS 11 – 7, 2 – 1, CCS 2 – 16, 1 – 3

Notes: Latin’s next game is the rescheduled home game against Charlotte Country Day game, on Monday, Jan. 22nd at 5:30pm.

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 56, EAST LINCOLN 55

LNC- 16 - 11 - 13 - 16 — 56

ELH - 17 - 11 - 11 - 16 — 55

LNC — Kezia Johnson 16; Vanessa Bissinger 15; Alex Behnke 13; Moody 3; Williams 3; Benson 2; Jones 2; Pierce 2

ELH — Destiny Johnson 20; Brianna Tadlock 10; Rhoney 9; McClain 8; Giles-Robinette 4; Begley 2; Painter 2

Records: LN Charter 11-6 overall (6-2 conference); East Lincoln 11-7 overall (5-3 conference)

WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 39, MARVIN RIDGE 27

MR: 7-9-7-4= 27

CHS: 11-7-10-11= 39

MR: Ryley Keefe 9, Noble Tsumas 5, Amarachi Emezie 4, Sara Hardwick 4, Ava Fox 3, Savannah Richburg 2

CHS: Hardiman 14, Anderson 11, Dillinger 8, Young 6

