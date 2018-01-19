Friday’s top high school basketball performers

Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day: had her 10th double-double of the season in a 38-28 win over Covenant Day with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Sophie Rucker had 13 points and four rebounds and Molly McLawhorn had 10 points and five rebounds.
Vanessa Bissinger, Alex Behnke, Lake Norman Charter: Bissinger hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 56-55 win over East Lincoln. She scored a career-high 15 points. Bissinger and Behnke combined for 28 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Kezie Johnson led Lake Norman Charter with 16 points.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: scored her 1,000th point in Friday’s 51-23 win over Charlotte Christian. She had 11 points in the win. Teammates Kathryn Vandiver had 14 points and Ruthie Jones had 13.
Sidney Dollar, East Lincoln: had a triple-double in Friday’s 77-55 win over Lake Norman Charter with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. John Bean had 23 points for East, which has won seven straight games and nine of its last 10. Bean made 8-of-12 shots.
Raheem Howard, Indian Trail Sun Valley: buzzer-beating putback in a 48-46 win over Weddington.
Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: nearly had a triple-double in a 74-36 win over Charlotte Latin with 12 points, a season-high 11 blocks and eight rebounds for the Liberty recruit.
