Saturday’s Roundup: No. 3 Cox Mill rolls past Central Cabarrus

↑Gastonia Forestview girls: Jaguars (15-3) beat Boiling Springs Crest 77-44 Saturday to win their 400th game in 20 seasons.
↑Providence Day shooting: The Chargers got a big CISAA win at Concord Cannon Saturday, shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line and 86 percent from the free throw line.
↑Great Falls: scored final 13 points in a 53-45 win over rival Lewisville Saturday.
↑Charlotte Catholic balance: the Cougars had five players in double-figures in a 74-50 win over Monroe Parkwood Saturday: 15 points from Jack Dortch, 12 from Sean Rogan, 11 from Garrett McKinstry and Nick Scibelli, pluw 10 from Matt Ciccone.
↑Jason Wray, Boiling Spring Crest: had third straight game with at last 20-points in a 69-55 win over Gastonia Forestview. Wray had 24 points Saturday.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists in a 80-70 win at Cannon School.
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 22 points, 12 rebounds in a 70-66 win at Asheville School.
Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon: Boston College recruit had team-high 28 points in the Providence Day game.
JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian: junior guard had a game-high 25 points in a 71-56 loss to High Point Wesleyan. Tharrington also had seven assists and four rebounds.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half against Cannon School and finished with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Saturday’s Boys Roundup
No. 3 Concord Cox Mill 77, Central Cabarrus 38: Cox Mill (15-3, 4-0 South Piedmont) won its fourth straight game at home Saturday. The Chargers led 27-9 after the first quarter and 50-14 at halftime. Wendell Moore had 14 points for Cox Mill, Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 13 and UNC recruit Rechon “Leaky” Black had 10.
High Point Wesleyan 71, No. 10 Charlotte Christian 56: Christian grabbed an 11-point halftime lead behind the hot shooting of Tharrington, who scored 14 first half points. The Knights used a 3-2 zone to slow down Wesleyan (17-4), which has been nationally ranked most of the season. But Blake Preston and Paul Hudson got in foul trouble in the second half, and with the Knights’ biggest players limited, Wesleyan took advantage with a trapping defense and a barrage of points from Wake Forest signee Jaylan Hoard, who finished with 22 points after scoring 1 point in the first quarter. Maryland signee Aaron Wiggins had 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Wesleyan, which outscored Charlotte Christian 49-23 in the second half.
No. 12 Providence Day 80, Concord Cannon 70: The Chargers used a 10-0 push in the third quarter to gain an advantage on the road Saturday. Isaac Suffren had 17 points for the Chargers. Alex Cox made four 3-point shots and had 18 for Cannon. Qon Murphy also had 18.
No. 13 Olympic 67, Hargrave Military (VA) 66: Jalen Harris had 21 points and Jalen Barr added 10 points, 13 rebounds as Olympic held onto win. Hargrave trailed 37-25 at halftime but rallied behind Seneca Lewis who had 20 points.
Charlotte Country Day 70, Asheville School 66: Tied at halftime, Country Day (15-8) used a 19-10 push in the third quarter to build a lead and then held off a late rally on the road. Alex Tabor made four three-point shots and had 16 points. Rylan McLaurin had 14 points, seven assists and two steals for the Bucs. Asheville School fell to 10-5.
Saturday’s Girls Roundup
Gastonia Forestview 74, Boiling Springs Crest 44: Forestview improved to 7-1 in the Big South conference with a strong performance from Yasmine Love (17 points, 10 rebounds), O’Marri Holland (17 points, six assists, three steals) and Sydney Bowen (11 points, 10 assists)
Providence Day 65, Concord Cannon 16: Kailey Smith had a career-high 12 points in an easy win. Providence Day held Cannon to just one field goal and seven points in the first half. UNC signee Kennedy Boyd had 21 for Providence Day (18-5, 4-0 CISAA).
Move of the Night
Providence Day’s Dotson took a tipped ball from teammate Kyle Wood, went the length of the court and drew a foul against Cannon. Video hat tip: 8 Balla Hoop Insider
Watch
fire pic.twitter.com/3HR6RQM4t5— Chris hemphill (@CoachHemphill) January 20, 2018
