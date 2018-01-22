Gallery: Charlotte Latin vs Charlotte Country Day School in prep hoops action 01.22.18

Charlotte Country Day School's Walker Gillespie, center, fights to get a shot off in the lane as Charlotte Latin's Jack Felkner, right, attempts a block during second half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Country Day School's DeAngelo Epps, right, drives to the basket past Charlotte Latin's Jack Felkner, left, during second half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Country Day School's DeAngelo Epps, right, releases a running one-handed shot over Charlotte Latin's Bennett Smith, left, during second half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Country Day School's Ale Tabor releases a shot over a Charlotte Latin defender during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Country Day School's DeAngelo Epps, center, drives down the lane for two-points over Charlotte Latin defender William Lloyd, left, during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Country Day School's Rylan McLaurin, right, drives to the basket against Charlotte Latin during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin's Claudia Dickey, center, drives to the basket for two-points around Charlotte Country Day School's Lindsay Batten, right, during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin's Anna Barnhardt, center, fights to get a shot off around Charlotte Country Day School's Katie Batten, left, during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin's Kathryn Vandiver, left, has her shot blocked by Charlotte Country Day School's Caroline Kosmicki, right, during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin's Ruthie Jones, right, fights to get a shot off in the lane as Charlotte Country Day School's Molly McLawhorn, left, applies defensive pressure during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin head coach Charisse Mapp gives instructions to her team during first half action against Charlotte Country Day School on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin's Grace Armstrong, left, tries to maintain control of the ball as Charlotte Country Day School's Katie Batten, right, applies defensive pressure during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin's Kathryn Vandiver, right, releases a running one-handed shot around the Charlotte Country Day School defenders during first half action on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin head coach Charisse Mapp, right, talks with her players along the sideline during first half action against Charlotte Country Day School on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Latin's Claudia Dickey smiles after being presented with a basketball recognizing her 1,000th career point. Charlotte Latin defeated Charlotte Country Day School 62-39 on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Charlotte Latin School.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com