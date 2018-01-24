Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 01.23.18

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 76, WEST MECKLENBURG 27
West Mecklenburg 6 15 4 2-- 27
Ardrey Kell 24 35 9 8-- 76
WEST MECKLENBURG 27- -Karizma Niles 1, Janiya Jackson 2, Cayla Harris 6, Nyasia McMillan 9, Alize Brooks 9
ARDREY KELL 76-- K. Cash 1, D. Lutz 20, J. Muhammad 10, M. Rogers 15, S. Lutz 2, E. Miler 3, L. Vanderbeck 9, S. Sherrill 2, D. Booker 5, M. Ojo 8, Littlejohn 1
Records: West Mecklenburg 4-11 (1-6), Ardrey Kell 17- 1, (7-0)
Notable: AK: Meghan Rogers (15 points, 5 three’s) and Lucy Vanderbeck (9 points) with career highs.
NO. 2 HICKORY RIDGE 69, GARINGER 11
Hickory Ridge 23 23 12 11 69
Garinger 2 2 1 6 11
Hickory Ridge Gabby Smith 13, Kennedy Calhoun 11, Green 8, Daniel 8, Richardson 8, Wagner 4, Ruggerio 4, Ji. Shears 2, Ja. Shears 4, Aardema 4 Neal 3,
Garinger Burch 2, Caretack 3, Buker 3, Washington 1, Patterson 2
Record: Hickory Ridge 16-1, 8-0; Garinger 0 -13, 0-7 Hickory Ridge will host Independence on Wednesday at 5:30
Notable: Gabby Smith 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Rinnah Green had a great all around game with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assist and 4 steals
NO. 3 GASTONIA ASHBROOK 53, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 41
Forestview 15 9 12 5 41
Ashbrook 12 15 12 14 53
Forestview Sydney Bowen 22 pts 4 rebs, Holland 5, Cherry 5, Love 4, Dunlap 3, Floyd 2
Ashbrook Evonna McGill 23, Trinity Jones 13, Jada Davie 13, Schloss 3, Portee 1
Records: Forestview 15-4 overall 7-2 Big South host North Gaston Friday.
NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 81, LAKE NORMAN 38
Mallard Creek 23 28 19 11-- 81
Lake Norman 14 11 6 7 -- 38
MALLARD CREEK 81 -- Janay Sanders 10, Caldwell 9, Ahlana Smith 10, Dazia Lawrence 6, Hortman 4, Mines 3, Anderson 2, Mitchell 4, Price 8, Hunter 4, Walker 9, Alexander 3, Hunter 4, Montgomery 4
Lake Norman 38 - - Wilson 2, Schiemer 2, Kennedy 4, Dancy 2, Yates 5, L. Sullivan 14, Seybert 4, McWilliams 3, Pode 2
Records: Mallard Creek 16-2
NO. 5 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 77, OLYMPIC 36
SM 12 21 23 21 77
OHS 8 9 9 7 36
SM Serina McDuffie 17, A’Lea Gilbert 15, Jadin Gladden 14, Shakyra Harley 11, Gaddy 8, Sharper 5, Olmeda 3, Sidey 2, Diggs 1, N. Gilbert 1
OHS- E Barr 12, Baddio 6, M Terry 6, Leflore 3, Hutchinson 2, Grier 2, A Terry 2, McGill 2
Records: SM 15-3 (6-1) OHS 3-12 (2-5)
Notable: Jadin Gladden (14 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, 2 assists); A’Lea Gilbert (15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks); Shakyra Harley (11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals); Serina McDuffie (17 points, 5 steals; Montreat College commit)
NO. 7 PROVIDENCE DAY 45, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 33
Charlotte Country Day 11 6 11 5 -- 33
Providence Day - 16 8 4 17 -- 45
CCD (33) Katie Batten 17, Rucker 6, McLawhorn 4, Kosmicki 3, Ocloo 2, Riddell 1
PDS (45) Kailey Smith 11, Andi Lavitz 10, Ferguson 9, Clark 4, Godwin 4, Owens 4
NO. 10 ROCK HILL 73, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 26
Rock Hill LadyBearcats 20; 18; 19; 16 = 73
Northwestern LadyTrojans 13; 05; 08; 00 = 26
Rock Hill (73): Makenna Thompson 21, Rikoya Anderson 18, Rana Davis-Robinson, Canijah Taylor 6, Tee Ballard 6, Ashley Crank 4, Abriana Green 4, Erika McPhail 3, Dabria Wright 2
Northwestern (26): Brittany Bumpers 9, Jabree McMullen 4, Carli Mundle 4, Tiaura Johnson 3, Daionja Spates 2, Miesha Dixon 2, Abby Jordan 2
Notable:
Makenna Thompson: 21 points, 6 steals, 5 assist
Rikoya Anderson: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assist
Rana Davis-Robinson: 9 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound
Tee Ballard: 6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assist, 1 blocks
Canijah Taylor: 6 points, 5 steals
Ashley Crank: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Abriana Green: 4 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assist
Erika McPhail: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
Dabria Wright: 2 points, 1 rebound
Records: Rock Hill 14-3
NO. 15 BOONE WATAUGA 51, ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Alexander 5 9 8 17 -- 39
Watauga 12 15 11 13 -- 51
ALEXANDER 39 -- Rhyne 3, Hagy 9, Keykey Miller 16, Chapman 2, Black 3, Pennell 6
WATAUGA 51 -- Bolick 5, Darner 5, Brooke Byrd 13, Rebekah Farthing 10, Robinson 7, Haas 7, Ward 2, Bolick 2
OTHERS
CHARLOTTE LATIN 60, CONCORD CANNON SCHOOL 31
CLS - 14 17 16 13 = 60
CS - 11 7 9 4 = 31
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 5, Elizabeth Rose 7, Grace Armstrong 2, Kathryn Vandiver 21, Forrest Williams 4, Claudia Dickey 20
CS: Caroline Livingston 9, Angelique Seckel 2, Sydney Wood 13, Anna Galloway 5 Gabby Holloway 2
Notes: Latin’s next game is hosting Providence Day on Friday, January 26th at 6:00pm.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 76, GASTON CHRISTIAN 23
cfa Academy 28 15 23 10- 76
Gaston Christian 6 7 2 8- 23
cfa Academy- 76 Shamani Stafford 22, Jessy Leak 9, Camille Small 5, Demi Case 12, Veronika Brooks 3, Kylie Stinson 6, Jackie King 5, Courtney Meadows 14
Gaston Christian- 23 Hannah Bonisa 21, McKenzie Hill 2
Notable: CFA Academy (15-6) hosts Metrolina Christian for a 5:30 tip-off on Thursday January 25, 2018.
COVENANT DAY SCHOOL 36, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 31
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 10 10 6 5 = 31
CANNON SCHOOL - 8 11 11 6 = 36
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Kaitlin Walker 10, Martin 8, Noonan 8, E. Coles 3, Igbinadolor 2
COVENANT DAY: Taylor Webber 24, Klohr 9, Haynes 2, Ashley 1
Records: Covenant Day 5-15 (2-3), Charlotte Christian 2-17 (1-4)
Notes: Kaitlin Walker recorded her 12th double-double of the season (11th in a row) with 10 points and 18 rebounds. She also added 3 steals, 3 assists, and 1 block.
CONCORD ROBINSON 61, CENTRAL CABARRUS 59
CCHS: 16, 18, 11, 14 (59)
JMR: 16, 15, 17, 11 (61)
CCHS: Nevaeh Brown 19, Sophie Ratzloff 18, Aniyah Tate 12, Ussery 4, Benton 2 Webb 2
JMR: Jayda Glass 25, Jada McMillan 21, Mishiemer 7, S. Davis 5, Davis 1
DAVIDSON DAY 59, CALVARY DAY 10
DDS Mallorie Haines 5 2 16 Jo. Wiles 4 1 9 Otto 4 0 8 Sinclair 1 2 8 Tejeda 3 1 7 Rpberts 1 0 3 Arnold 1 0 3 Je. Wiles 1 1 3 Saunders 1 0 2 59
CDS Abernathy 2 0 4 Kite 1 2 4 Christian 1 0 2 10
Notables: DDS Freshman guard Mallorie Haines added 9 rebounds and Sophomore guard Makayla Tejeda had 5 steals; DDS is now 10-4 on the season.
GASTON DAY 50, HICKORY GROVE 42
GDS - 10 11 17 12 = 50
HGC - 14 7 4 17 42 = 42
GDS- Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 14 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals; Olivia King (Jr., F) 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; Zaria Clark (F, G) 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals; McKaley Boston (S, G) 10 points, 4 rebounds
RECORD: Gaston Day: Overall 11-10, Conf. 5-1
NOTES: GDS celebrated Senior night and honored McKaley Boston who had a fantastic game and season high of 10 points. Boston is known for her quickness and defense. Boston plans to attend Greensboro College and play soccer.
Gaston Day Lady Spartan next game will be HOME Friday 01/26 (5:30 pm) against Northside Christian Academy. GDS will celebrate Homecoming.
INDEPENDNCE 50, EAST MECKLENBURG 35
Indy 11 18 7 14 50
EM 5 6 9 15 35
Indy: Braylyn Milton 21, Sharonda Smith 16, McManus 6, Anderson 3, Grant 2, Barrino 2
EM: Staley 17, Kelson 12, Browne 4, Wilson 2
Indy: 11-6 overall record
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 55, NORTH LINCOLN 45
LNC- 9 - 14 - 25 - 7 — 55
NLH- 13 - 10 - 3 - 19 — 45
LNC — Megan Moody 12; Johnson 9; Bissinger 9; Behnke 9; Benson 8; Seifert 3; Pierce 3; Jones 2
NLH — Holli Wood 12; Ambrose 7; Klein 7; White 6; McGinnis 5; Avery 4; Bruce 2; White 2
Records
LN Charter 12-6 overall (7-2 conference)
North Lincoln 9-8 overall (3-6 conference)
LINCOLNTON 58, EAST LINCOLN 45
LHS: 23 16 7 12- 58
ELHS: 7 18 11 9- 45
LHS: Mikayla Dyson 21, Kayla Smith 16, S. Finger 7, A. Rhyne 6, H. Rhyne 6, J. Killian 2
ELHS: Destiny Johnson 22, C. McClain 9, S. Rhoney 5, A. Painter 5, B. Tadlock 2, K. Cox 2
Noteables: Destiny Johnson 22 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists, 3 steals 2 blocks
LHS: (12-6, 8-2) Next Game @ Bandys 1/26/18
ELHS: (11-8, 5-4) Next Game vs North Lincoln @ ELHS 1/26/18
MCBEE 36, LEWISVILLE 34
McBee 4, 7, 9, 16 - 36
Lewisville 5, 11, 8, 10 00 34
Lewisville: Amber Bass 11pts, 15 rebounds, 2 assist, 3 steals, 5 turnovers, 2 blocks; Hannah McCallister 10pts, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 5 turnovers, 3 steals; Blakely Elliot 5pts, 2 steals; Abby Dixon 4pts, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks
NORTH MECKLENBURG 66, WEST CHARLOTTE 45
North Meck 23 15 9 19 = 66
West Charlotte 10 0 12 23 = 45
North Meck (66) : C.Lewis 4 , B.Golden 1, S. Vance 3 , N.Smith 2 , Jayla Wilson 11 , Jessica Timmons 29 , N.Hayes 6 , A. Taylor 4 , A. Dunlap 6.
West Charlotte ( 45) : DaNya Hamilton 14 , D.China 6 , Kamiah Moore 14 , T. Moore 2 ,M.Morrissette 1 , Q. Champy 3 , T.Nesbit 5.
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 58, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 52
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN - 9 8 16 17 2 = 52
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN: Akiya Phillips 25, Spring Griffin 14, Kaylee Nolen 11, Megan Miller 6
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Lauren Stahl 25, Sara Thomas 15, Annika Johnson 8
Records: Northside Christian 2-10 (2-5) Southlake Christian 0-11 (0-5)
Notes: Akiya Phillips posted her season best of 25 points in a thrilling overtime victory that saw the home team Lady Knights claim victory.
PROVIDENCE 55 HARDING 16
PROVIDENCE - 22 15 12 6 = 55
HARDING - 5 3 3 5 = 16
PHS: Jaylynn Askew 4, Nyla McGill 5, Lili Bowen 9, Marlow Chapman 10, Cameron Mulkey 8, Audrey Lytle 3, Grace Shires 10, Erin Miller 4, Brynn Harrison 2,
Harding: White 5, Thompson 9, Russell 2
Records: Providence: Overall: 10-8 Conference: 4-3
Notables: Every player scored for the 4th time this season
SOUTH CALDWELL 45 WEST CALDWELL 30
South Caldwell 13 9 9 14 -- 45
West Caldwell 5 6 13 6 -- 30
South Caldwell – Propst 6, Evans 4, Austin 2, Huggins 2, Pittman 2, Mackenzie Starnes 22, Kale 5, Everhart 2, Heavner, Everhart
West Caldwell - Zion 1, Annie Bean 11, Jaleah Battle 13, Ariel McMasters 5, Mathes, Triplett, Alyssa McMasters, Eldreth, Barcenas, Crisp, Johns, Ruff
Record: South Caldwell (7-9, 4-4)
UNITED FAITH 71, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 26
UFCA: 10. 11. 13. 7. = 41
HCA: 6. 9. 7. 4. =26
UFCA: Swilling 18, Busby 14, Robinson 4, L. McDowell 3
UFCA Notables:
Ryan Swilling (2022): 18 pts, 8 reb, 1 assist, 1 steal (2 def)
Breya Busby (2021): 14 pts, 10 reb, 2 assists, 1 steal (2 def), and 1 block
Kennedy Robinson (2021): 4 pts, 11 reb, 3 blocks and (4 def)
