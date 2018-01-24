Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: birthday girl lights it up for Concord First Assembly

Elevator
↑Providence Day: beat rival Charlotte Country Day 45-33 without McDonald’s All-American and UNC signee Kennedy Boyd. Boyd, battling the flu, wasn’t in the gym. The Chargers outscored the Bucs 17-5 in the fourth quarter. Country Day (8-12, 3-2 CISAA) entered the game just one game behind Providence Day (19-5, 5-0). Providence Day got 11 points from Kailey Smith and 10 from Andi Lavitz.
↑Akiya Phillips, Northside Christian: season-high 25 points in a 58-52 overtime win over SouthLake Christian. Lauren Stahl had 25 for SouthLake.
↑Gastonia Ashbrook: Green Wave improved to 18-0 with a 53-41 win over Gastonia Forestview and established a two-game lead in the Big South 3A over their rivals. Ashbrook outscored Forestview 14-5 in the fourth quarter. Evonna McGill (23 points), Trinity Jones (13) and Jada Davie (13) led the Green Wave. Sydney Bowen had 22 points, four rebounds for Forestview (15-4, 7-2).
↑Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian: 10 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block in a 36-31 loss to Covenant Day. It was Walker’s 12th double-double of the season and her 11th in a row.
↑Braylyn Milton, Independence: 21 points, seven steals, four assists and four rebounds in a 50-35 win over East Meck.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day: 17 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks in a 45-33 loss to Providence Day.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: 20 points, 14 rebounds in a 60-31 win over Concord Cannon School.
Shamani Stafford, Courtney Meadows, Concord First Assembly girls: 22 points, three assists for Stafford -- on her birthday -- in a 76-23 win over Gaston Christian. She made 9-of-11 shots. Teammate Courtney Meadows, a Georgetown signee, had 14 points, six assists and two steals.
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: super freshman had 29 points in a 66-45 win over West Charlotte.
Taylor Weber, Covenant Day: 22 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks in a 36-31 win over Charlotte Christian.
