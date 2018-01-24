Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 01.23.18

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 73, WEST CHARLOTTE 63
West Charlotte 14 17 12 20 – 63
North Meck 18 16 20 19 – 73
Never miss a local story.
WC: Koonce 25, Williams 17, Walker 11, Howard 4, Jernigan 4, Blake 2
NM: Jae’Lyn Withers 21, Chris Ford 19, Tristan Maxwell 19, Anderson 9, Artis 2, Hairston 2, Griffin 1
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 87, EAST MECKLENBURG 53
East Meck 8 21 10 14—53
Independence 24 22 20 21—87
East Meck 53---- D. Harris 22, Dudley 3, Richards 1, Devone 2, Champion 9, Idelten 2, Scott 2, Campbell 8, Coleman 4
Independence 87—Matthew Smith 12, Jamarius Burton 17, Raja Milton 12, Mobley 9, Andra’ McKee 13, Pauldin 4, Allen 6, Mason 2, Stewart-Twine 4, Latta 2, A. Burton 6
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 64, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 26
CM-19-21-17-7—64
NW-8-6-2-10—26
COX MILL -- Wendell Moore 17, Caleb Stone-Carrawell 13
Records: CM 16-3 5-0 SPC
NO. 6 ROCKY RIVER 84, MYERS PARK 73
ROCKY RIVER 23 16 19 26 — 84
MYERS PARK 12 19 20 22 — 73
ROCKY RIVER: Smith62,, 7, Sidberry 5, Jordan Campbell 19, Perry 2, Dubar 9, Marcus Evans 3, Brantley 7, Williams 2, Lewis 2, Jaden Springer 25
MYERS PARK 73 — Rutledge 8, Caleb McReed 24, Duwe Farris 15, Muhammad 2, Turner 4, Ingram 20
Notes: Springer reached his 1,000th point win first quarter. He had three blocks, 12 rebounds. Brantley off bench had eight rebounds, seven assists.
NO. 9 HICKORY 82, NO. 10 MORGANTON FREEDOM 56
Hickory 19. 21. 24 18. Final 82
Freedom 12 11. 22. 11. Final. 56
Hickory -- Richard Ables 6, Cody young 13,Jaylin Harper. 2, Davis Amos. 8, Torrey James. 20, Jackson Bell 7, Jaquan Thurman 11, James Freeman 13, Mason Long. 2
Freedom -- Jakari Dula. 13, Jayden Birchfield. 4, Michael Logan 8, Fletcher Abee 11, Nick Johnson. 4, Tubias kanipe 10, Aiden Pearson 6
NO. 11 OLYMPIC 73, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 62
Olympic 22. 20. 14. 17. 73
South Meck 19. 24. 4. 15. 62
Olympic: Jalen Barr 18, Josh Banks 17, Harris 12, Parks 4, Ragin 8, Bryson 8, Randolph 4, Hubert 2.
South Meck: Chris White 17, Hayes 10, Hayes 10, Wiggins 10, Jackson 6, Tate 9, Ivey 2, Funderburk 2, Kupreanic 2, Hollifield 4.
NO. 13 PROVIDENCE DAY 76, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 42
Country Day (42) 8 15 16 3
Providence Day (76) 25 18 18 15
Country Day (42) DeAngelo Epps 18, Alex Tabor 11, W. Gillespie 4, Browner 4, Yellets 3, R. Gillespie 2
Providence Day (76) Devon Dotson 29, Trey Wertz 16, Isaac Suffren 16, Moravia 4, Eziri 4, Brighton 3, Olin 2, Kintzinger 1, Wood 1
Records: Country Day 16-9, 3-2; Providence Day 20-9, 4-1
NO. 14 SALISBURY 73, LEXINGTON 54
Salisbury 17 14 22 20 - 73
Lexington 4 17 16 17 - 54
SHS- Elijah Moss 15, Isacc Baker 12, Oshaun Robinson 11, Russell 9, Kesler 7, Fisher 7, Davis 4, Gill 4, Rodgers 2, Bailey 1, Phillips 1
LSHS- Nasheed Peoples 19, Derrick Dearman 10, Leverette 6, Craven 6, Peoples 5, Roberts 2, Ewart 2, Walker 2, Holt 2
Notable: Elijah Moss lead the way for the Hornets with 15 while going 4-4 from the three point line. Isacc Baker had another great game with 12pts, 7 steals, 8 assist, and 6 rebounds. Junior bigman Bill Fisher also had 14 rebounds.
OTHERS
ARDREY KELL 62, WEST MECKLENBURG 55
WMHS - 12 18 11 14 = 55
AKHS - 15 14 13 20 = 62
WMHS: Jordan Williams 18, Jahfari Francois 12, Jalan Moore 8, Devin Adair 7, Eli Lockhart 6, Jamari Taylor 4
AKHS: L. Stunkavage 18, D. Kasanganay 15, C. Pickens 13, S. Sherrill 7, H. Hendricks 5, K. Flynn 4
Records: WMHS HAWKS: Overall 7 - 12, Conf. 2 - 5; AKHS: Overall 14 - 4, Conf. 5 - 2
Notes: WMHS Hawks next game will be Home (7 pm) on Thursday, 01/25 when they play the Harding University Rams.
BOONE WATAUGA 54, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 40
Alexander 12 8 4 16 -- 40
Watauga 10 17 12 15 -- 54
ALEXANDER 40 -- Lowrance 9, Strickland 2, Blan Hodges 12, Wooten 2, Elder 4, Benfield 2, Walker 3, Kerley 6
WATAUGA 54 -- Alex Marinakis 23, McClannon 1, Greene 7, Sam Crabbe 11, Henderson 6, Plyeler 2, Currence 2, Bond 2
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 75, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 63
CSD 13 23 22 17 (75)
CI 16 13 11 23 (63)
COMM SCH OF DAV (75) - Alexander 18, Ellington 19,
Christian 9, Renshaw 10, Hosse 2, Johnson 12, Boone 5
CAROLINA INTL (63) - Jones 18, Cunningham 2, Shayeb 3, Fuller 17, Brewton 14, Ivery 2, Smith 7
Records: CSD 15-2, 6-1 CI 7-10; 2-5
Notes: Spartan Jr SG Brandon Ellington led all scorers with a “double-double” - 19 pts, 11 assists, 7 rebs, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
CONCORD CANNON 69, CHARLOTTE LATIN 58
CS-12 18 18 21 = 69
CL- 7 16 12 23 = 58
CANNON- Jairus Hamilton 32, Qon Murphy 16, Alex Cox 8, Alon Parker 7, Jarvis Moss 3, Mike Elrod 2, Larken Lancaster 1
Latin- John Beecy 13, Bennet Smith 12, Jack Felkner 11, J.P Smith 7, Charlie Herrmann 5, Chase Montgomery 4, David Felkner 2, William Lloyd 2, Randy Johnson 2.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 84, GASTON CHRISTIAN 33
CFA: 28 17 30 11 84
GDS: 11 9 4 9 33
CFA: D'Wayne Crawford 4, Eli Cupples 6, Stephen Edoka 25, Jalen Hinton 10, Strah Rajic 10, Trae Benham 2, Bailey Benham 14, Jimmy LeProvost 2, Cheick Traore 7, Tim Smith 4
GCS: M. Gordon 6, C. Gillis 3, N. Steward 8, B. Lanier 8, C. Patterson 6, B. Burgess 2
Notable: Stephen Edoka 25 points 9 rebounds
EAST LINCOLN 67, LINCOLNTON 42
East Lincoln 22 19 17 9 67
Lincolnton 4 15 9 14 42
East Lincoln (8-1, 15-4): Kabian McClendon 7, Christian Parks 4, Michael DeMattia 0, Sidney Dollar 18, Jake Mott 0, John Bean 19, Allden Horne 7, Coleson Leach 10, Ben Zirkle 2, Blake Shope 0
Lincolnton (7-2, 14-3): Tyshawn Harris 12, Tyheem Forney 0, Lane Hoover 7, Davis Grooms 0, Kris Robinson 5, Malcolm Derr 0, Cordell Littlejohn 9, Robbie Cowie 3, Demetrius Ford 2, Jacob Dryer 0, Skylar Evans 0, Jamal Littlejohn 4, Parker Gaines 0
Of Note: East Lincoln has won 8 games in a row and 10 of their last 11 games.
FORT MILL NATION FORD 75, FORT MILL 68
Nation Ford 19 17 22 17 75
Fort Mill 8 17 18 25 68
Nation Ford Top Scores Eric Moulds - 11 Khy Smith - 5 Zeb Graham - 13 Ben Tuipulotu - 4 Cade Chatham - 3 Sean McCabe - 6 Malik Bryant - 16 Shaman Alston - 17
Fort Mill Top Scores Lawrence Adams - 9 Ryan Heriot - 15 Cole Schleif - 2 William Ross - 7 Carson Morton - 10 Tyrel Lemon - 3 Josh Amigo - 12 Tearance Darby - 2 Cam Saunders - 8
Records Overall Region IV (5A) Nation Ford 12--6 4--0; Fort Mill 0--2
GASTON DAY 84, HICKORY GROVE 58
Gaston Day 25 23 18 18 84
Hickory Grove 9 13 21 15 58
Gaston Day Scoring: Quan McCluney 26, Nate Hinton 25, Demilade Adelekun 14, MJ Armstrong 12, Ja'Kai Belton 7
Hickory Grove Scoring: Freeman 15, Holtzclaw 12, Hadden 8, Henderson 6, Smith 6, Hinton 4, Larson 3, Valentine 2, Owens 2
GDS Record: 19-3
Next Game: 1/26 vs Northside Christian @ 7pm
GASTONIA ASHBROOK 63, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 50
ASH 17 15 16 15 63
FOR 14 13 13 10 50
Ashbrook - Cameron June 20, Ja'Quail Brown 18, Byron Sanders 7, Chris Britt 7, James Dotson 6, Justin Lucas 2, Tykel Roseboro 2
Records: Ashbrook is 13-6 overall and 7-2 in Big South 3A Conference
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 56, NORTH LINCOLN 36
LNC 8 17 14 17 56
NL 13 9 7 7 36
LNC: Connor Reed 18, Martino 11, Cowles 7, Vazquez 6, Cal Reed 6, , Calton 6, Ashford 4
NL: Bailey 18, Carter 7, Johnson 3, Thornhill 3, Reagen 2
Notes: Connor Reed surpasses 1,000 points for his career. He becomes the 4th player in LNCharter's Men's Varsity programs history to do so.
MALLARD CREEK 73, LAKE NORMAN 64 (OT)
Lake Norman 12 10 18 17 7 -- 64
Mallard Creek 14 8 24 11 16 --73
Lake Norman: Demarcus Johnson 23, Zane Haglan 10, Luke Robinson 10, Schulz 8, Edds 4, Brazil 3, Smith 2, Rigby 2, Hudson 2
Mallard Creek: Justin Taylor 26, Demetrius Dixon 18, Kyle Austin 16, Cressie 7, Denis 4, Glenn 2
Notables: Lake Norman: Johnson also had 10 rebounds
RECORDS: Lake Norman 11-7, 3-5 Mallard Creek (7-10, 3-5)
METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 59, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 41
MCA: 17 10 20 12 = 59
WCCS: 9 8 16 8 = 41
MCA: Tate Johnson 23, Stephen Clark 12, Tyler Andersen 11, Tyler Nelson 6, Zack Brozik 3, Larry Barnes 2, Saylor Tsangarides 2
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 75, CHARLOTTE LEARNING ACADEMY 70
MICS 18 18 18 21 = 75
CLA 11 18 20 21 = 70
MICS: CJ Stephens 13, Alandon Price 12, Gabe Stephens 11, Brandon Grigg 12, Zaire Lucky 10
CLA: J.Boyd 19, C.Crawford 19
Records: MICS 10-5 (4-2)
NORTH GASTON 64, NO. 15 KINGS MOUNTAIN 62
North Gaston 19 14 15 16 64
Kings Mountain 12 22 15 13 62
North Gaston - LT Thomas 19, Tyrese McNeal 17, Drew Shaw 11, Alex Nail 10, Primm 7
Kings Mountain - Adrian Delph 26, Eli Paysour 16, Zeke Littlejohn 12, Melton 4, K Paysour 3, Grite 1
QUEEN’S GRANT 94, BRADFORD PREP 43
Queen’s Grant - 28 28 22 15 - 94
Bradford Prep - 26 6 1 10 - 43
Queen’s Grant - LB Boyette 21, Jah’Quez Sanders 20, Darnell Craig 17, Khalil Chapman 14, Suggs 8, Murphy 8, Walker 2, Dougherty 2, McKee 2
Bradford Prep - Saadiq Horten 12, Barksdale 9, Simotwo 6, Alexander 5, Strickland 5, Edwards 3, Jeter 3
PINE LAKE PREP 73, UNION ACADEMY 64
Union Academy 14 12 20 18 64
Pine Lake Prep 22 18 13 20 73
UA - Cameron Phronebarger 17 Derek Young 15 Jalen Anderson 14 Davidson 8 Hasty 4 McFadden 3 Anderson 3
PLP - D’Marco Small 18 Josh Barnette 16 Eito Yuminami 14 Justin Workman 10 Cluff 6 Johnson 4 Finizio 4 Bushrod 1
Notes: D’Marco Small 18 pts 8 rb 5 ast. Pine Lake is 7-0 in the PAC-7 Conference
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 70, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 62
NCA = 16 15 14 17
SCA = 17 16 15 22
NCA - John Jones 3, Cortez Marion-Holmes 14, Jonathan Hicklin 19, TJ Hardy 3, Kendale Davidson 4, Glenn Bynum 6, Tyler Harris 5, Tony Hauser 2, Trey Hubbard 6
SCA - Jacob Clarke 15, Zion Hendrix 6, Dion Haughton 14, Jaylon Celestial 15, Hunter Smith 2, Madison Monroe 16, Beck Wazan 2
VANCE 68, HOPEWELL 57
Hopewell 17 | 17 | 9 | 14 - 57
Vance 18 | 18 | 9 | 23 - 68
VANCE 68 -- Washington 4, Ralph Black 10, Shabazz 6, Hill 2, Brandon Beidelman 20, Daniel Ransom 22, Barnes 2, Saunds 2
Hopewell: Forney-3, Williams-21, Dixon-11, Cannady-2, Lloyd-2, D. Jones-6, Roberson-2, Harris-8, J. Jones-2
Comments